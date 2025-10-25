Saturday 25 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Elevara Medicines

A UK-based clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and chronic inflammatory diseases.

Its lead programme, ELV001, is an oral, first-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor that selectively targets fibroblast-like synoviocytes (FLS)—cells central to joint inflammation—while sparing the immune system. The therapy is designed for RA patients with an inadequate response to methotrexate or TNF inhibitors.

In October 2025, Elevara closed a US $70 million Series A financing co-led by Forbion and Sofinnova Partners, with participation from Monograph Capital and Weatherden. Proceeds will fund the START-SYNERGY Phase II trial, enrolling around 180 patients, and support pipeline expansion into additional inflammatory and women’s-health indications.

The company was co-founded by Weatherden and Monograph Capital and holds exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ELV001, in-licensed from Japan’s Teijin Pharma, which spent more than a decade advancing the programme. Elevara is led by Emma Tinsley (chief executive officer) and Professor Dominique Baeten (MD, PhD; chief medical officer).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Elevara Medicines News

Elevara Medicines closes $70 million Series A financing
22 October 2025
More Elevara Medicines news >


Today's issue

MHRA shuts down illegal weight loss jab factory in record seizure
Pharmaceutical
MHRA shuts down illegal weight loss jab factory in record seizure
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
New EC approval for J&J’s Tremfya scores a first
24 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
NICE backs Bayer’s Nubeqa for prostate cancer
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
Biogen expands immunology portfolio
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
Positive top-line results from Phase II study of Ventyx’ VTX3232
24 October 2025
Biotechnology
Tango Therapeutics announces $225 million financing
24 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi posts 7% sales growth, driven by Dupixent and new launches
24 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze