Elevara Medicines

Its lead programme, ELV001, is an oral, first-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor that selectively targets fibroblast-like synoviocytes (FLS)—cells central to joint inflammation—while sparing the immune system. The therapy is designed for RA patients with an inadequate response to methotrexate or TNF inhibitors.

In October 2025, Elevara closed a US $70 million Series A financing co-led by Forbion and Sofinnova Partners, with participation from Monograph Capital and Weatherden. Proceeds will fund the START-SYNERGY Phase II trial, enrolling around 180 patients, and support pipeline expansion into additional inflammatory and women’s-health indications.

The company was co-founded by Weatherden and Monograph Capital and holds exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ELV001, in-licensed from Japan’s Teijin Pharma, which spent more than a decade advancing the programme. Elevara is led by Emma Tinsley (chief executive officer) and Professor Dominique Baeten (MD, PhD; chief medical officer).