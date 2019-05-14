ElevateBio established in 2019 to create and operate a broad portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies through partnerships with leading academic researchers, medical centers and entrepreneurs.

The company builds single- and multi-product companies by providing scientific founders with fully-integrated bench-to-bedside capabilities including world-class scientists, manufacturing facilities, drug developers and commercial expertise.

ElevateBio is building a team of industry leaders who work at the holding company and are assigned exclusively or in-part to ElevateBio portfolio companies over time.