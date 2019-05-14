Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

elevatebio_logo

ElevateBio

A USA-based biotechnology holding company focused on cell and gene therapies.

ElevateBio established in 2019 to create and operate a broad portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies through partnerships with leading academic researchers, medical centers and entrepreneurs.

The company builds single- and multi-product companies by providing scientific founders with fully-integrated bench-to-bedside capabilities including world-class scientists, manufacturing facilities, drug developers and commercial expertise.

ElevateBio is building a team of industry leaders who work at the holding company and are assigned exclusively or in-part to ElevateBio portfolio companies over time.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ElevateBio News

Outsized fundraise shows strength of interest in ElevateBio's pitch
24 May 2023
Tregs firm Abata Therapeutics launches with $95 million financing
24 June 2021
ElevateBio bags huge $525 million in Series C round
15 March 2021
AlloVir gains PRIME designation for Viralym-M in Europe
12 February 2020
More ElevateBio news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze