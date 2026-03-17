ELI Radiopharma is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of radiopharmaceutical drugs. Its programs center on theranostics, a therapeutic approach that integrates diagnostic imaging with targeted radiation therapy in a single drug platform.
The company develops targeted radioligand therapies designed to bind specific disease biomarkers, allowing clinicians to visualize disease and deliver therapeutic radiation directly to affected tissues. These approaches are intended to improve diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic precision in oncology and neurological disorders.
ELI Radiopharma’s strategy emphasizes innovation in molecular targeting, ligand screening and isotope-based therapeutics to produce more effective radiopharmaceutical solutions addressing unmet medical needs.
ELI Radiopharma is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
The company operates with an international development strategy, building research capabilities and partnerships aimed at advancing radiopharmaceutical discovery and clinical translation for global markets.
ELI Radiopharma was founded as a biotechnology startup focused on radiopharmaceutical drug development and related high-technology applications.
In 2026 the company secured approximately 100 million yuan (about $14.5 million) in new financing to expand its radiopharmaceutical pipeline and support target discovery, platform development and clinical translation.
The funding is intended to accelerate research programs and strengthen partnerships as the company advances its theranostic technology platform.
ELI Radiopharma develops therapies across oncology and neurological diseases.
Key areas of focus include:
The company’s research aims to improve both diagnosis and treatment using precision radiopharmaceutical technologies.
ELI Radiopharma’s development platform focuses on targeted radiopharmaceutical theranostics.
Key technological approaches include:
These technologies enable drugs that can both image disease using PET or other nuclear imaging methods and deliver therapeutic radiation to targeted tissues.
Oncology theranostic programs
Neurological imaging programs
These programs aim to provide improved diagnostic accuracy and targeted treatment options for diseases with limited therapeutic alternatives.
ELI Radiopharma’s leadership includes scientists and biotechnology executives with experience in radiopharmaceutical research, nuclear medicine and clinical drug development.
The company operates with a multidisciplinary research team focused on molecular imaging, isotope chemistry and targeted therapy development.
ELI Radiopharma collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology companies and industry partners to support its research and clinical development activities.
Key partnership areas include:
These collaborations are intended to accelerate discovery and translation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics into clinical applications.
The principal strategic issue is advancing its radiopharmaceutical pipeline from early research into clinical development. Success will depend on demonstrating that its theranostic technologies can deliver improved diagnostic accuracy and targeted treatment outcomes.
Radiopharmaceutical theranostics combine diagnostic imaging and targeted therapy using radioactive isotopes. This approach enables physicians to identify disease targets through imaging and then deliver radiation directly to the same biological structures.
ELI Radiopharma focuses on diseases where molecular imaging and targeted radiation therapy may improve outcomes.
Key areas include:
The company uses radioligand technologies, ligand screening platforms and isotope-based therapeutics to create drugs capable of both diagnosing and treating disease.
Radiopharmaceutical therapies have gained increasing attention due to their ability to deliver localized radiation directly to tumors while limiting exposure to healthy tissues.
ELI Radiopharma is an emerging biotechnology company with programs primarily in early development and research stages.
Key issues include:
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