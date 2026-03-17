Tuesday 17 March 2026

One To Watch

ELI Radiopharma

A biotechnology company developing radiopharmaceutical theranostics for oncology and neurological diseases. ELI Radiopharma focuses on precision medicines that combine diagnostic imaging and targeted radiation therapy to improve detection and treatment of serious diseases.

Company Overview

ELI Radiopharma is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of radiopharmaceutical drugs. Its programs center on theranostics, a therapeutic approach that integrates diagnostic imaging with targeted radiation therapy in a single drug platform.

The company develops targeted radioligand therapies designed to bind specific disease biomarkers, allowing clinicians to visualize disease and deliver therapeutic radiation directly to affected tissues. These approaches are intended to improve diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic precision in oncology and neurological disorders.

ELI Radiopharma’s strategy emphasizes innovation in molecular targeting, ligand screening and isotope-based therapeutics to produce more effective radiopharmaceutical solutions addressing unmet medical needs.


Headquarters and Global Presence

ELI Radiopharma is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

The company operates with an international development strategy, building research capabilities and partnerships aimed at advancing radiopharmaceutical discovery and clinical translation for global markets.


Founding and History

ELI Radiopharma was founded as a biotechnology startup focused on radiopharmaceutical drug development and related high-technology applications.

In 2026 the company secured approximately 100 million yuan (about $14.5 million) in new financing to expand its radiopharmaceutical pipeline and support target discovery, platform development and clinical translation.

The funding is intended to accelerate research programs and strengthen partnerships as the company advances its theranostic technology platform.


Therapy Areas and Focus

ELI Radiopharma develops therapies across oncology and neurological diseases.

Key areas of focus include:

  • solid tumor oncology
  • neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease
  • molecular imaging diagnostics
  • targeted radioligand therapies for cancer

The company’s research aims to improve both diagnosis and treatment using precision radiopharmaceutical technologies.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

ELI Radiopharma’s development platform focuses on targeted radiopharmaceutical theranostics.

Key technological approaches include:

  • radioligand therapies delivering targeted radiation to tumor cells
  • diagnostic radiotracers used in molecular imaging
  • ligand screening platforms for identifying disease-specific molecular targets
  • integrated diagnostic-therapeutic (theranostic) radiopharmaceuticals

These technologies enable drugs that can both image disease using PET or other nuclear imaging methods and deliver therapeutic radiation to targeted tissues.


Key Pipeline and Programs

Oncology theranostic programs

  • Modality: tumor-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies
  • Indication focus: solid tumors expressing specific molecular targets
  • Status: preclinical and early development

Neurological imaging programs

  • Modality: diagnostic radiotracers
  • Indication focus: neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease
  • Status: research and development

These programs aim to provide improved diagnostic accuracy and targeted treatment options for diseases with limited therapeutic alternatives.


Key Personnel

ELI Radiopharma’s leadership includes scientists and biotechnology executives with experience in radiopharmaceutical research, nuclear medicine and clinical drug development.

The company operates with a multidisciplinary research team focused on molecular imaging, isotope chemistry and targeted therapy development.


Strategic Partnerships

ELI Radiopharma collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology companies and industry partners to support its research and clinical development activities.

Key partnership areas include:

  • radiopharmaceutical research collaborations
  • clinical development partnerships with medical institutions
  • technology partnerships supporting isotope and ligand development

These collaborations are intended to accelerate discovery and translation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics into clinical applications.


FAQ Section

The principal strategic issue is advancing its radiopharmaceutical pipeline from early research into clinical development. Success will depend on demonstrating that its theranostic technologies can deliver improved diagnostic accuracy and targeted treatment outcomes.

Radiopharmaceutical theranostics combine diagnostic imaging and targeted therapy using radioactive isotopes. This approach enables physicians to identify disease targets through imaging and then deliver radiation directly to the same biological structures.

ELI Radiopharma focuses on diseases where molecular imaging and targeted radiation therapy may improve outcomes.

Key areas include:

  • solid tumors
  • neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease

The company uses radioligand technologies, ligand screening platforms and isotope-based therapeutics to create drugs capable of both diagnosing and treating disease.

Radiopharmaceutical therapies have gained increasing attention due to their ability to deliver localized radiation directly to tumors while limiting exposure to healthy tissues.

ELI Radiopharma is an emerging biotechnology company with programs primarily in early development and research stages.

Key issues include:

  • progression of radiopharmaceutical programs toward clinical trials
  • continued financing to support research and development
  • development of partnerships with pharmaceutical and nuclear medicine companies
  • validation of theranostic technologies across oncology and neurological indications.
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Latest ELI Radiopharma News

Eli raises new funds to push radiopharma pipeline
13 March 2026
More ELI Radiopharma news >


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