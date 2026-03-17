A biotechnology company developing radiopharmaceutical theranostics for oncology and neurological diseases. ELI Radiopharma focuses on precision medicines that combine diagnostic imaging and targeted radiation therapy to improve detection and treatment of serious diseases.

Company Overview

ELI Radiopharma is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of radiopharmaceutical drugs. Its programs center on theranostics, a therapeutic approach that integrates diagnostic imaging with targeted radiation therapy in a single drug platform.

The company develops targeted radioligand therapies designed to bind specific disease biomarkers, allowing clinicians to visualize disease and deliver therapeutic radiation directly to affected tissues. These approaches are intended to improve diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic precision in oncology and neurological disorders.

ELI Radiopharma’s strategy emphasizes innovation in molecular targeting, ligand screening and isotope-based therapeutics to produce more effective radiopharmaceutical solutions addressing unmet medical needs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

ELI Radiopharma is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

The company operates with an international development strategy, building research capabilities and partnerships aimed at advancing radiopharmaceutical discovery and clinical translation for global markets.





Founding and History

ELI Radiopharma was founded as a biotechnology startup focused on radiopharmaceutical drug development and related high-technology applications.

In 2026 the company secured approximately 100 million yuan (about $14.5 million) in new financing to expand its radiopharmaceutical pipeline and support target discovery, platform development and clinical translation.

The funding is intended to accelerate research programs and strengthen partnerships as the company advances its theranostic technology platform.





Therapy Areas and Focus

ELI Radiopharma develops therapies across oncology and neurological diseases.

Key areas of focus include:

solid tumor oncology

neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease

molecular imaging diagnostics

targeted radioligand therapies for cancer

The company’s research aims to improve both diagnosis and treatment using precision radiopharmaceutical technologies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

ELI Radiopharma’s development platform focuses on targeted radiopharmaceutical theranostics.

Key technological approaches include:

radioligand therapies delivering targeted radiation to tumor cells

diagnostic radiotracers used in molecular imaging

ligand screening platforms for identifying disease-specific molecular targets

integrated diagnostic-therapeutic (theranostic) radiopharmaceuticals

These technologies enable drugs that can both image disease using PET or other nuclear imaging methods and deliver therapeutic radiation to targeted tissues.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Oncology theranostic programs

Modality: tumor-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies

Indication focus: solid tumors expressing specific molecular targets

Status: preclinical and early development

Neurological imaging programs

Modality: diagnostic radiotracers

Indication focus: neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease

Status: research and development

These programs aim to provide improved diagnostic accuracy and targeted treatment options for diseases with limited therapeutic alternatives.





Key Personnel

ELI Radiopharma’s leadership includes scientists and biotechnology executives with experience in radiopharmaceutical research, nuclear medicine and clinical drug development.

The company operates with a multidisciplinary research team focused on molecular imaging, isotope chemistry and targeted therapy development.





Strategic Partnerships

ELI Radiopharma collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology companies and industry partners to support its research and clinical development activities.

Key partnership areas include:

radiopharmaceutical research collaborations

clinical development partnerships with medical institutions

technology partnerships supporting isotope and ligand development

These collaborations are intended to accelerate discovery and translation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics into clinical applications.





FAQ Section