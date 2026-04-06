Company Overview

Emfret Analytics GmbH & Co. KG is a biotechnology company focused on the production, characterization, derivatization, and supply of monoclonal antibodies for biomedical research, with a particular emphasis on vascular biology. Originally established as a supplier of research antibodies and reagents distributed worldwide, the company has expanded into therapeutic development. Its lead drug candidate, EMA601, is a monoclonal antibody targeting GPVI (glycoprotein VI) on blood platelets, with potential applications in stroke treatment and thrombo-inflammatory diseases.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Emfret Analytics is headquartered in Eibelstadt, in the district of Wurzburg, Bavaria, Germany. The company originally commenced operations in the Technology and Start-up Centre (TGZ) Wurzburg before relocating to Eibelstadt in 2006. Emfret distributes its research antibodies and reagents to customers worldwide and has established a partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim for the global development of EMA601.





Founding and History

Emfret Analytics was founded in 2002 by Bernhard Nieswandt, Valerie Orth, Susanne Nieswandt, and Ralph Ziehfreund in Wurzburg, Germany. The company commenced operations in the Technology and Start-up Centre (TGZ) Wurzburg and developed as a self-funded bootstrap company without external capital, building its business through the production and global distribution of antibodies and reagents for vascular biology research. In 2005, Valerie Orth took over as CEO while Bernhard Nieswandt focused on scientific management as Chief Scientific Officer. The company relocated to Eibelstadt in 2006.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Emfret Analytics focuses on vascular biology and cardiovascular diseases. The company's research and product portfolio centers on platelet biology, with particular expertise in glycoprotein VI (GPVI), a receptor found exclusively on blood platelets. The company's therapeutic development program targets thrombo-inflammation, the inflammatory cascade triggered when blood flow is restored after stroke, which contributes to tissue damage in approximately 50% of stroke patients whose outcomes remain poor despite successful clot removal.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Emfret Analytics' core competency is in monoclonal antibody production, characterization, and derivatization. The company has developed proprietary antibodies targeting platelet surface receptors, including JAQ1, a multipurpose antibody for analysis of glycoprotein VI. Its therapeutic platform leverages anti-GPVI monoclonal antibodies that block platelet signaling pathways to prevent thrombosis and thrombo-inflammatory processes without impairing vital blood clotting functions, a key differentiator from conventional antithrombotic agents.





Key Pipeline and Programs

EMA601 is Emfret's lead therapeutic candidate, a monoclonal antibody that blocks GPVI on blood platelets. The compound prevents dangerous blood clots without disrupting normal hemostasis and has demonstrated clear efficacy at very low doses. In March 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim signed a cooperation and licensing agreement with Emfret to jointly develop EMA601 through preclinical testing toward clinical trials. EMA601 is positioned as a potential first-in-class therapeutic that could address thrombo-inflammation in stroke patients, reducing both thrombosis and inflammation-related tissue damage following ischemia and post-recanalisation infarct expansion.





Key Personnel

Bernhard Nieswandt is the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, responsible for the company's scientific direction and the research behind the GPVI-targeting antibody platform. Valerie Orth serves as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, having assumed the CEO role in 2005. Susanne Nieswandt serves as Co-Founder and Managing Director. Ralph Ziehfreund is also a Co-Founder of the company.





Strategic Partnerships

In March 2026, Emfret Analytics entered a cooperation and licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for the joint development of EMA601. Under this partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim and Emfret will collaborate to advance EMA601 through preclinical testing and toward clinical trials for stroke treatment. This represents a significant validation of Emfret's anti-GPVI platform by one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and provides the resources needed to advance EMA601 from a research-stage antibody into clinical development.





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