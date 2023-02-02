A private US biotechnology company, Endevica Bio develops peptide therapeutics and peptidomimetics that target GPCR biology, with current public activities spanning cancer cachexia and a recently spun-out melanocortin portfolio in obesity and metabolic disease.

Company Overview

A private US biotechnology company, Endevica Bio develops peptide therapeutics and peptidomimetics that target GPCR biology, with current public activities spanning cancer cachexia and a recently spun-out melanocortin portfolio in obesity and metabolic disease. The company centers its discovery model on peptide design for targets that have historically been difficult to drug, including receptors behind the blood-brain barrier. Its public narrative now combines an internal cachexia program with platform and discovery capabilities that also gave rise to Kalohexis.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Endevica Bio is based in Northbrook, Illinois. Its public operating footprint appears primarily US-based, although its clinical development, investor outreach, and external trial support indicate ambitions that extend beyond a single local market.





Founding and History

Endevica Bio was established as a private peptide therapeutics company focused on first-in-class drug candidates built around melanocortin and related GPCR biology. Over time it advanced from preclinical work into clinical development in cancer cachexia, while also building an obesity and metabolic disease portfolio. In March 2026, the company announced the spinout of Kalohexis to advance the melanocortin portfolio in obesity and metabolic disorders, creating a clearer separation between Endevica’s platform identity and the spun-out assets.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Endevica’s public disease focus has centered on cancer cachexia, obesity, and broader metabolic disorders. Its most clearly advanced internal clinical work has been in preventing weight loss and cachexia in patients undergoing chemotherapy for metastatic colorectal cancer. At the same time, the company has publicly highlighted melanocortin-based approaches for general obesity, although those programs are now framed as part of the Kalohexis spinout.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company develops macrocyclic peptides, peptide drug candidates, and synthetic peptidomimetics aimed at modulating GPCR targets with central metabolic and neuroendocrine relevance. A core point of differentiation is the design of molecules intended to cross the blood-brain barrier and reach targets that are difficult to address with conventional small molecules, antibodies, or older peptide formats. Endevica also describes AI-assisted design within its platform, particularly in relation to novel peptides acting on previously undrugged GPCRs.





Key Pipeline and Programs

TCMCB07, also referred to as B07, is the company’s most clearly advanced program and is in Phase II development for cancer-related cachexia in patients with stage 4 metastatic colorectal cancer undergoing chemotherapy. The asset is a melanocortin-3/4 antagonist peptide candidate intended to preserve weight and lean mass by modulating the behavioral and metabolic response to chronic illness. Endevica has also publicly described 710GO and mifomelatide, but those assets now sit within the newly launched Kalohexis, meaning Endevica’s current standalone pipeline is less expansive than older public materials may suggest.





Key Personnel

Russell Potterfield serves as chief executive officer and has also been described publicly as executive chair, making him the central corporate leader in strategy and external positioning. Daniel Marks is chief scientific and medical officer and is closely associated with the scientific and clinical development narrative, particularly around cachexia and melanocortin biology.





Strategic Partnerships

Endevica appears to have remained largely internally driven in discovery, but it does rely on external relationships where they support development execution. Public materials identify WuXi Clinical as a partner in the Phase II B07 trial, and the March 2026 Kalohexis spinout represents the company’s most significant recent strategic transaction. The broader strategy appears to use Endevica’s platform to create assets internally and then, where appropriate, separate or advance them through dedicated vehicles.





FAQ Section