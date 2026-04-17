A biotechnology company, based in France, developing protein-based therapeutics for immunologicals with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

Enodia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, based in France, developing Protein-based therapeutics for immunologicals. The company leverages its technology platform across multiple therapeutic applications. Platform companies offer the potential for pipeline breadth, but must demonstrate that the underlying technology can deliver clinical results across diverse disease settings. Its lead programme, ENO-001, is in active development. Founded in 2025, the company has progressed rapidly through its early development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Enodia Therapeutics is headquartered in France. France represents one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical markets, with strong academic research infrastructure and government support for life sciences innovation.





Founding and History

Enodia Therapeutics was founded in 2025. Since its establishment, the company has built capabilities in immunologicals and advanced its therapeutic programmes. Enodia Therapeutics has received industry recognition for its work.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Enodia Therapeutics' therapeutic portfolio is centered on immunologicals, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. The therapeutic strategy employs inhibitor mechanisms to address these targets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Enodia Therapeutics' therapeutic approach is built on Protein technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications. The platform employs inhibitor mechanisms, which have attracted significant industry interest for their potential to improve on conventional approaches.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Enodia Therapeutics' most advanced programme is ENO-001, currently in active development. ENO-001 represents a near-term value driver for Enodia Therapeutics, and its progression through development is a key indicator of the company's broader platform potential and ability to attract investment. The programme employs inhibitor mechanisms via the company's Protein platform.





Key Personnel

Enodia Therapeutics is led by is Yves, who serves as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership team includes at Enodia as Chief Scientific Officer. The management team brings relevant experience in drug development and biotechnology operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Enodia Therapeutics has pursued strategic collaborations to support the advancement of its therapeutic programmes. Partnership and collaboration activity is a key component of the company's strategy, providing access to complementary expertise and resources. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of Enodia Therapeutics' technology and pipeline value. The company has received industry recognition for its work.





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