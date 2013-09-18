US biotech firm Ensemble Therapeutics is the first company to successfully and reliably exploit synthetic macrocycle drugs.

With their distinctive macrocyclic ring structure, Ensemblins have unique chemical and biological properties to address difficult-to-address drug targets that are known to play key roles in disease processes, yet are currently undruggable with conventional small molecule drugs.

Ensemblins are a new class of drugs in the emerging therapeutic space between small molecules and biologics. Ensemble's leadership capabilities in developing macrocycle drugs, including vast libraries of diverse Ensemblins for affinity-based drug discovery, are based on the company's proprietary, DNA-programmed chemistry (DPC) drug discovery platform.

PPIs are common in oncology and inflammation-related diseases, and the company has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered Ensemblin drug candidates against PPIs not only to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, but a broad range of disease areas including neurology, metabolic disease, infectious diseases, and diabetes.