Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ensemble

Ensemble Therapeutics

US biotech firm Ensemble Therapeutics is the first company to successfully and reliably exploit synthetic macrocycle drugs.

US biotech firm Ensemble Therapeutics is the first company to successfully and reliably exploit synthetic macrocycle drugs, called Ensemblins, a unique class of compounds ideally suited to address the industry's largest class of biological targets, Protein:Protein Interactions (PPIs).

With their distinctive macrocyclic ring structure, Ensemblins have unique chemical and biological properties to address difficult-to-address drug targets that are known to play key roles in disease processes, yet are currently undruggable with conventional small molecule drugs.

Ensemblins are a new class of drugs in the emerging therapeutic space between small molecules and biologics. Ensemble's leadership capabilities in developing macrocycle drugs, including vast libraries of diverse Ensemblins for affinity-based drug discovery, are based on the company's proprietary, DNA-programmed chemistry (DPC) drug discovery platform.

PPIs are common in oncology and inflammation-related diseases, and the company has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered Ensemblin drug candidates against PPIs not only to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, but a broad range of disease areas including neurology, metabolic disease, infectious diseases, and diabetes.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ensemble Therapeutics News

Novartis enters into a collaboration for Il-17 inhibitor
6 August 2013
Deal between Ensemble and Alexion will target ultra-rare disorders
18 July 2013
Ensemble Thera in deal worth a potential $186 million with Boehringer Ingelheim
5 November 2012
Genentech links up with Ensemble Thera for macrocyclic drug candidates discovery
30 May 2012
More Ensemble Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze