US biotech firm Ensemble Therapeutics is the first company to successfully and reliably exploit synthetic macrocycle drugs, called Ensemblins, a unique class of compounds ideally suited to address the industry's largest class of biological targets, Protein:Protein Interactions (PPIs).
With their distinctive macrocyclic ring structure, Ensemblins have unique chemical and biological properties to address difficult-to-address drug targets that are known to play key roles in disease processes, yet are currently undruggable with conventional small molecule drugs.
Ensemblins are a new class of drugs in the emerging therapeutic space between small molecules and biologics. Ensemble's leadership capabilities in developing macrocycle drugs, including vast libraries of diverse Ensemblins for affinity-based drug discovery, are based on the company's proprietary, DNA-programmed chemistry (DPC) drug discovery platform.
PPIs are common in oncology and inflammation-related diseases, and the company has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered Ensemblin drug candidates against PPIs not only to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, but a broad range of disease areas including neurology, metabolic disease, infectious diseases, and diabetes.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze