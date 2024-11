Entasis Therapeutics

A USA-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting enterobacteriaceae infections).

Entasis is also using its platform to develop a new class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins, targeting gram-negative infections.