"Enthera Srl is a biotech company developing first-in-class biologics to transform the treatment paradigm of specific autoimmune conditions by re-establishing stem cell capabilities in a non-traditional way. The company’s primary target indications are type 1 diabetes (T1D) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)."

"Enthera's pioneering approach capitalizes on the key discovery of the IGFBP3/TMEM219 pathway, which is involved in beta cell and stem cell apoptosis in pancreas and gut, respectively."

"The company is building a pipeline of inhibitory monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and fusion proteins targeting the pathway via multiple angles. Its lead program Ent001 is the only drug in development with the potential to restore the endogenous pancreatic stem cell compartment in T1D as well as the original intestine structure in IBD, in order to re-establish organ function."

"Enthera is a private company headquartered in Milan, Italy and founded in 2016 by Prof Paolo Fiorina and Dr Francesca D’Addio at BiovelocITA, an Italian biotech accelerator. The company is backed by Sofinnova Partners and JDRF T1D fund. Enthera’s discovery engine and assets are protected by a broad portfolio of patents."

Latest Enthera Pharmaceuticals News

Enthera names former Roche exec as CMO
16 February 2023
Aled Williams named Enthera CEO
6 May 2022
Enthera Pharma extends Series A financing; raises 35 million euros
28 January 2021
BRIEF—New chief medical officer at Enthera Pharmaceuticals
4 October 2021
