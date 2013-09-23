Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Epigenomics

Epigenomics

Germany-based diagnostics firm Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercializing a pipeline of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer.

Germany-based diagnostics firm Epigenomics AG (ECX: Xetra) is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercializing a pipeline of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer.

Its products enable doctors to diagnose cancer earlier and more accurately, leading to improved outcomes for patients. The company's lead product, Epi proColon, is a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer, which is currently marketed in Europe and is in development for the USA.

Its technology and products have been validated through multiple partnerships with leading global diagnostic companies and testing laboratories. It has operations in Europe and the USA.

Products include the second generation Epi proColon colorectal cancer early detection assay, in lung cancer Epi proLung is used to test bronchial lavage samples marketed in Europe as a CE-marked IVD test and the lead program in prostate cancer focuses on the methylated PITX2 biomarker, which provides independent prognostic information in breast and prostate cancer.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Epigenomics News

Executive Q&A: Epigenomics’ chief executive Dr Thomas Taapken
1 April 2014
More Epigenomics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze