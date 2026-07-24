A UK-based gene therapy spinout from UCL's Queen Square Institute of Neurology targeting focal refractory epilepsy with a single-dose AAV9 approach aimed at patients for whom all antiseizure drugs have failed.

Company Overview

A UK-based gene therapy spinout from UCL's Queen Square Institute of Neurology targeting focal refractory epilepsy with a single-dose AAV9 approach aimed at patients for whom all antiseizure drugs have failed. EpilepsyGTx is building around the premise that focal refractory epilepsy — where seizures are drug-resistant and often ineligible for resection — represents a defined, underserved population suited to a precise, one-time genetic intervention. The company's pipeline centers on neuronal hyperexcitability disorders broadly, with EPY201 as the lead asset advancing toward first-in-human studies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

EpilepsyGTx is headquartered at Camburgh House, Canterbury, Kent, in the United Kingdom. The company's scientific roots lie at UCL's Queen Square Institute of Neurology in London, one of Europe's leading centers for neurological research, which underpins both its academic credibility and its access to clinical networks in epilepsy.





Founding and History

EpilepsyGTx was founded as a spinout from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology. In December 2025, the company closed a $33 million Series A financing round to fund the development of EPY201 toward clinical trials. The company has since moved rapidly to build out its leadership team, appointing a Chief Scientific Officer in April 2026 and a Chief Medical Officer in July 2026.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company is focused exclusively on refractory epilepsy — specifically focal seizures that persist despite multiple lines of antiseizure medication — and broader neuronal hyperexcitability disorders. Around one-third of people with epilepsy do not achieve seizure control with drugs, and many are not candidates for surgical resection of the seizure focus. Gene therapy applied directly to the seizure focus offers a mechanistically distinct option: not suppressing symptoms systemically, but correcting the electrical dysfunction at source.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

EPY201 is built on an AAV9 viral vector chassis, selected for its efficient neuronal transduction. The construct uses a CAMK2A promoter to restrict expression to excitatory neurons — the cell population most implicated in seizure generation — and delivers an engineered Kv1.1 potassium channel (the EKC element) that acts to dampen neuronal hyperexcitability. Administration is by intraparenchymal delivery directly to the seizure focus, a surgical approach analogous to electrode placement for deep brain stimulation and designed to limit off-target expression. The single-dose ambition is commercially and clinically important: unlike chronic drug regimens, a one-time intervention removes adherence as a variable.





Key Pipeline and Programs

EPY201 — formally designated AAV9-CAMK2A-EKC — is EpilepsyGTx's sole disclosed pipeline asset and the company's entire near-term clinical focus. It is an AAV9 gene therapy encoding an engineered Kv1.1 potassium channel under the neuron-selective CAMK2A promoter, delivered intraparenchymally to the seizure focus in patients with focal refractory epilepsy. The program is progressing toward a Phase I/IIa first-in-human trial; no trial registration number has yet been disclosed in available sources. The target patient population — adults with focal seizures refractory to multiple antiseizure drugs and not amenable to resective surgery — represents a group with very limited remaining options, which supports both the regulatory rationale and the commercial case for a single-dose product.





Recent Developments

In December 2025, EpilepsyGTx raised a $33 million Series A round backed by XGEN Venture, the British Business Bank, and an undisclosed global biopharmaceutical company, providing the capital base to carry EPY201 into clinical trials. Professor Dimitri Kullmann was appointed Chief Scientific Officer in April 2026, bringing the academic expertise behind the UCL research program formally into the executive team. In July 2026, Dr Teresa Nunes joined as Chief Medical Officer, tasked specifically with leading EPY201 through its first-in-human studies — a hire that signals the company's transition from platform-building to active clinical execution.





Key Personnel

Nicolas Koebel serves as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's strategic direction. Professor Dimitri Kullmann serves as Chief Scientific Officer, appointed April 2026; Kullmann is the UCL neuroscientist whose research on potassium channel gene therapy in focal epilepsy forms the scientific foundation of EPY201. Dr Teresa Nunes serves as Chief Medical Officer, appointed July 2026; she brings over twenty years of CNS and epilepsy drug development experience, including leading the approval of antiseizure medicine Zebinix at Bial, and most recently headed medical and pharmacovigilance functions at Allucent.





Strategic Partnerships

The $33 million Series A closed in December 2025 was co-led by XGEN Venture and supported by the British Business Bank, alongside participation from an unnamed global biopharmaceutical company whose involvement hints at potential downstream licensing interest in the program. The UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology remains the foundational academic partner, providing the research heritage underpinning EPY201's design.





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