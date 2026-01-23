A French oncology biotech based in Lyon. The company operates as an R&D-led organization advancing therapeutic cancer vaccines and related T cell–based approaches, with development work supported through French and European innovation ecosystems.

Founding and History

ErVimmune was founded in October 2019 as a spin-out from Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon, linked to the Cancer Research Center of Lyon. The company was initially supported by French public funding and seed financing, and later secured European non-dilutive support. In January 2026, ErVimmune announced a €17 million Series A first closing to fund entry into first-in-human development for its lead program and to support broader platform build-out.

Therapy Areas and Focus

ErVimmune is focused on oncology, targeting tumors described as immunologically “cold,” where response rates to checkpoint inhibitors are often limited. The company’s near-term disease focus includes solid tumors such as triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, with a broader ambition to expand across additional tumor types where shared antigen targets are present.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

ErVimmune’s approach is built around shared, non-mutated tumor epitopes derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs). The company positions these as “unconventional” antigens that can be shared across patients and tumor types.

Key elements include:

AI-enabled target discovery to identify candidate HERV-derived epitopes

Proteomics and immunology assays to confirm epitope presentation and immune relevance

Off-the-shelf therapeutic vaccine design intended to avoid individualized manufacturing

Lead asset:

ErVac01, a heterologous therapeutic cancer vaccine formulation containing multiple HERV-derived epitopes selected to cover common HLA alleles across populations; the program is being advanced toward Phase I (first-in-human) evaluation.

Key Personnel

Stéphane Depil, MD, PhD, Founder and Chairman of the Board

Nathalie Donne, CEO

Philip Parkinson, CFO

Governance update (January 2026):

Eric Halioua, Executive Chairman of the Board

Strategic Partnerships

ErVimmune’s strategy is oriented toward platform-to-pipeline translation rather than large, disclosed pharma co-development partnerships at this stage. The company’s external ecosystem includes academic and clinical-center roots in Lyon and a financing syndicate supporting clinical entry, alongside access to non-dilutive innovation programs.





