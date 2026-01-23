ErVimmune was founded in October 2019 as a spin-out from Centre Léon Bérard in Lyon, linked to the Cancer Research Center of Lyon. The company was initially supported by French public funding and seed financing, and later secured European non-dilutive support. In January 2026, ErVimmune announced a €17 million Series A first closing to fund entry into first-in-human development for its lead program and to support broader platform build-out.
ErVimmune is focused on oncology, targeting tumors described as immunologically “cold,” where response rates to checkpoint inhibitors are often limited. The company’s near-term disease focus includes solid tumors such as triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, with a broader ambition to expand across additional tumor types where shared antigen targets are present.
ErVimmune’s approach is built around shared, non-mutated tumor epitopes derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs). The company positions these as “unconventional” antigens that can be shared across patients and tumor types.
Key elements include:
Lead asset:
ErVac01, a heterologous therapeutic cancer vaccine formulation containing multiple HERV-derived epitopes selected to cover common HLA alleles across populations; the program is being advanced toward Phase I (first-in-human) evaluation.
Stéphane Depil, MD, PhD, Founder and Chairman of the Board
Nathalie Donne, CEO
Philip Parkinson, CFO
Governance update (January 2026):
Eric Halioua, Executive Chairman of the Board
ErVimmune’s strategy is oriented toward platform-to-pipeline translation rather than large, disclosed pharma co-development partnerships at this stage. The company’s external ecosystem includes academic and clinical-center roots in Lyon and a financing syndicate supporting clinical entry, alongside access to non-dilutive innovation programs.
ErVimmune develops therapeutic cancer vaccines (and related T cell–based immunotherapies) targeting shared tumor epitopes derived from human endogenous retroviruses. The platform combines computational target discovery with proteomic and immunologic validation to identify antigens suitable for off-the-shelf immunotherapy.
ErVimmune is oncology-focused, prioritizing solid tumors with limited responsiveness to existing immunotherapies. The company has highlighted triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer as initial target settings for its lead program.
ErVac01 is the lead program. It is an off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine composed of multiple HERV-derived epitopes designed for broad HLA coverage, and it is being advanced toward Phase I clinical testing.
January 2026: ErVimmune announced a €17 million Series A first closing to fund first-in-human development of ErVac01 and appointed Eric Halioua as Executive Chairman of the Board.
ErVimmune’s public disclosures emphasize preclinical validation of its antigen discovery and selection approach. The company’s next value inflection is expected to come from initial Phase I clinical safety and immunogenicity results once first-in-human studies begin.
The near-term milestone is initiation of Phase I clinical evaluation for ErVac01. Operationally, this includes completing IND/CTA-enabling work, finalizing clinical supply for an off-the-shelf vaccine product, and executing early clinical endpoints focused on safety and immune response.
ErVimmune is led by a founder-chairman with oncology and immunotherapy development experience and a management team covering operational execution and finance. The January 2026 addition of an executive chairman is intended to strengthen governance as the company transitions from preclinical development into clinical-stage execution.
