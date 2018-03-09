Company Overview

A Ann Arbor-based cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company commercializing bempedoic acid-based therapies for LDL cholesterol reduction in patients unable to tolerate or achieve targets on statins. Esperion markets two approved products in the United States — NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe) — targeting the substantial population of statin-intolerant and high-cardiovascular-risk patients. The company is evolving into a broader global biopharmaceutical enterprise through international partnerships, commercial execution, and early-stage pipeline advancement.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Esperion is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company has extended its commercial reach internationally through a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Europe, which covers commercialization of its approved products across European markets under the brand names NILEMDO and NUSTENDI.





Founding and History

The current Esperion Therapeutics was founded in 2008 by Dr. Roger S. Newton, co-creator of the blockbuster statin Lipitor, with a focus on developing next-generation LDL-lowering therapies. A predecessor company, also founded by Newton in 1998 to explore HDL modulation, was acquired by Pfizer in February 2004 for $1.3 billion. The second-generation Esperion went public on NASDAQ under the ticker ESPR and successfully brought bempedoic acid through clinical development to FDA approval. In May 2026, the company announced it would be acquired by European healthcare-focused private equity firm ARCHIMED.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Esperion's commercial and pipeline focus is squarely on cardiovascular disease, specifically the management of hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Elevated LDL cholesterol remains a leading modifiable risk factor for major adverse cardiovascular events, yet a significant patient population cannot achieve guideline-recommended targets on statins alone due to intolerance or residual risk. Bempedoic acid offers a non-statin oral mechanism for further LDL reduction, addressing this underserved group. The company's preclinical pipeline is directed at extending its cardiovascular and metabolic disease reach beyond the current approved products.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Bempedoic acid acts as an ATP-citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor, blocking a step upstream of HMG-CoA reductase — the same cholesterol synthesis pathway targeted by statins — but is only activated in the liver, not in skeletal muscle. This liver-selective activation profile is central to the product's tolerability advantage: because skeletal muscle cells lack the enzyme required to convert the prodrug to its active form, the myopathy risk associated with statins is substantially reduced. The mechanism results in upregulation of LDL receptors and consequent reductions in circulating LDL-C. Combining bempedoic acid with ezetimibe, which inhibits intestinal cholesterol absorption, produces complementary and additive LDL lowering through two distinct mechanisms.





Key Pipeline and Programs

NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid 180 mg, oral, once daily) is approved by the FDA as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established ASCVD requiring additional LDL-C lowering. The pivotal CLEAR Outcomes trial — a cardiovascular outcomes study in statin-intolerant patients — demonstrated that bempedoic acid significantly reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), providing the cardiovascular outcomes data that underpins the broader commercial and prescribing narrative.

NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid 180 mg/ezetimibe 10 mg, oral, fixed-dose combination) is also FDA-approved for the same indications, offering a single-pill regimen that delivers LDL reductions of approximately 38% from baseline. In Europe, these products are marketed as NILEMDO and NUSTENDI by Daiichi Sankyo Europe under the collaboration agreement.

Esperion has disclosed early-stage preclinical work aimed at expanding its cardiovascular and metabolic pipeline beyond bempedoic acid, though specific new chemical entities have not yet entered clinical development.





Recent Developments

In January 2024, Esperion and Daiichi Sankyo Europe announced a $125 million amendment to their European collaboration agreement, described as including an amicable resolution to commercial disputes alongside fresh financial terms that support the ongoing European launch. This deal reinforced the European commercial infrastructure for NILEMDO and NUSTENDI at a pivotal point in their rollout. In May 2026, Esperion announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by ARCHIMED, a European private equity firm specializing in healthcare, marking a transformative strategic inflection for the company.





Key Personnel

Scott Braunstein, M.D. serves as Chief Executive Officer. A physician-executive by background, Braunstein brought commercial and strategic leadership experience to Esperion as the company transitioned from a development-stage to a fully commercial organization. shelley Broader previously served in senior commercial roles supporting the U.S. launch trajectory. Dr. Roger S. Newton, the company's founder and original scientific architect of the bempedoic acid program, shaped the foundational science that drove both the original and current Esperion enterprises.





Strategic Partnerships

Esperion's most significant commercial partnership is with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH, which holds rights to commercialize bempedoic acid and the fixed-dose combination across Europe. The January 2024 amendment to that agreement included a $125 million payment and resolved prior commercial disputes, resetting the partnership on more stable terms. The company has also engaged in discussions around additional international licensing arrangements as part of its strategy to become a leading global cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company. The announced acquisition by ARCHIMED in May 2026 is expected to bring new capital and strategic direction to support that global ambition.





FAQ Section