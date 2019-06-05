Sunday 24 November 2024

Ethris is using its proprietary messenger RNA technology platform to enable the discovery, design and development of transcript therapies that restore missing functions in patients’ cells and tissues.

The German biotech is focused internally on a strategic set of respiratory disorders, and works with partners to realize the potential for its patented SNIM RNA transcript therapies in various areas of human disease.

In 2017, Ethris announced a five-year strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca focused on developing new stabilized non-immunogenic modified RNA therapies for respiratory diseases using SNIM RNA technology.

Cipla and Ethris partner for the development of mRNA-based therapies
30 December 2022
Former Novartis exec joins Ethris as CMO
4 June 2019
AstraZeneca inks mRNA collaboration with German biotech firm
21 August 2017
Ethris enters SNIM modified RNA alliance with Shire
7 January 2013
