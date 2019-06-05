The German biotech is focused internally on a strategic set of respiratory disorders, and works with partners to realize the potential for its patented SNIM RNA transcript therapies in various areas of human disease.
In 2017, Ethris announced a five-year strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca focused on developing new stabilized non-immunogenic modified RNA therapies for respiratory diseases using SNIM RNA technology.
