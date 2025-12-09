Evaxion Biotech is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, with additional operations in Copenhagen. Founded in 2008, the company has established itself as a leading European biotechnology company with a strong presence in the Nordic biotech ecosystem. The company went public on the U.S. NASDAQ in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to global expansion and access to international capital markets.
Established in 2008 by Niels Iversen Moller and Andreas Holm Mattsson, Evaxion Biotech has been developing AI-powered vaccine technologies for over 17 years. The company's journey from a Danish startup to a NASDAQ-listed biotechnology company reflects its innovative approach to addressing critical unmet medical needs. The company's Initial Public Offering in 2021 marked a significant milestone in its evolution as a global leader in AI-driven immunotherapy development.
Evaxion's therapeutic focus spans two critical areas with significant unmet medical needs:
Evaxion's core technology revolves around its proprietary AI-Immunology™ platform, which includes several key components:
Board of Directors and Advisors
Evaxion benefits from experienced leadership including Marianne Søgaard (Chairman), Lars Staal Wegner, Roberto Prego, Lars Holtug, and advisor Jens Bitsch-Nørhave, providing strategic guidance and industry expertise.
Clinical and Manufacturing Capabilities
Evaxion has demonstrated strong execution capabilities with a 100% success rate on vaccine manufacturing for all enrolled patients where a vaccine could be designed. The company has manufactured 49 personalized vaccine batches to date for clinical use and conducted 1,180 preclinical studies, supported by 33 patent families covering multiple inventions across its AI-Immunology™ platform and pipeline assets.
What is Evaxion's core science and biotech platform?
Evaxion's foundation rests on its proprietary AI-Immunology™ platform, representing a revolutionary drug discovery technology that combines artificial intelligence with immunology. The company's mechanism of action involves using advanced algorithms to analyze vast immunological datasets and predict optimal vaccine targets. This therapeutic platform enables the development of personalized vaccines by identifying patient-specific immune targets, representing a paradigm shift from traditional one-size-fits-all vaccine approaches to precision immunotherapy.
What diseases and therapeutic areas does Evaxion focus on?
Evaxion's therapeutic pipeline targets two major areas of unmet medical need: oncology and infectious diseases. In cancer, the company focuses on various indications including solid tumors and hematological malignancies, developing personalized cancer vaccines tailored to individual patients' tumor profiles. The infectious disease portfolio addresses drug-resistant bacteria, viral pathogens, and emerging infectious threats. This rare disease focus extends to conditions where conventional vaccines have failed or where no vaccines currently exist.
What programs and products are in Evaxion's pipeline?
Evaxion's pipeline overview includes five in-house developed assets spanning from preclinical to Phase II development stages. The clinical pipeline features personalized cancer vaccines in various stages of clinical testing, with the lead asset EVX-04 showing promising data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The development stage portfolio includes both personalized and off-the-shelf vaccine candidates, with preclinical programs addressing multiple cancer types and infectious disease targets.
What is the latest company news and recent events?
Recent company news includes the appointment of Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin as CEO, bringing significant biotech leadership experience to accelerate the company's growth. Key milestones include positive data presentations at major scientific conferences, advancement of clinical programs, and continued expansion of the AI-Immunology™ platform capabilities. The company has also strengthened its intellectual property portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to support clinical development.
What clinical trial data and results has Evaxion announced?
Evaxion has reported encouraging clinical trial data demonstrating the potential of its AI-designed vaccines. Recent data from EVX-04 studies show strong specific T-cell responses and effective tumor growth prevention in preclinical models. The company's clinical outcomes demonstrate the ability of its AI platform to design vaccines that trigger robust immune responses. Safety data from ongoing trials support the favorable tolerability profile of Evaxion's vaccine candidates across multiple indications.
What are Evaxion's regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?
Evaxion maintains active engagement with regulatory authorities including the FDA and EMA to support its clinical development programs. The company has received guidance on clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways for personalized vaccines. Upcoming milestones include advancement of lead programs through clinical development, potential regulatory submissions, and expansion into new therapeutic areas. The regulatory status reflects the company's commitment to meeting safety and efficacy standards for innovative vaccine technologies.
Who comprises Evaxion's leadership team and what is their track record?
Evaxion's leadership team combines deep scientific expertise with proven pharmaceutical industry experience. The executive team includes founders with decades of AI and immunology research, experienced biotech leaders from major pharmaceutical companies, and operational experts with track records in vaccine development and manufacturing. The management team has successfully guided the company through multiple clinical trials, regulatory interactions, and business development initiatives, demonstrating their ability to translate innovative science into clinical reality.
