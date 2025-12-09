A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Evaxion Biotech is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, with additional operations in Copenhagen. Founded in 2008, the company has established itself as a leading European biotechnology company with a strong presence in the Nordic biotech ecosystem. The company went public on the U.S. NASDAQ in 2021, demonstrating its commitment to global expansion and access to international capital markets.

Founding and History

Established in 2008 by Niels Iversen Moller and Andreas Holm Mattsson, Evaxion Biotech has been developing AI-powered vaccine technologies for over 17 years. The company's journey from a Danish startup to a NASDAQ-listed biotechnology company reflects its innovative approach to addressing critical unmet medical needs. The company's Initial Public Offering in 2021 marked a significant milestone in its evolution as a global leader in AI-driven immunotherapy development.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Evaxion's therapeutic focus spans two critical areas with significant unmet medical needs:

Oncology: Developing personalized cancer vaccines and immunotherapies targeting various solid tumors and hematological malignancies

Infectious Diseases: Creating vaccines against drug-resistant bacteria, viral pathogens, and emerging infectious threats

Personalized Medicine: Leveraging AI to develop patient-specific treatment approaches

The company's mission centers on decoding the human immune system to develop novel vaccines that can provide targeted, patient-specific treatments for diseases with limited therapeutic options.

Technology Platform and Modalities

Evaxion's core technology revolves around its proprietary AI-Immunology™ platform, which includes several key components:

PIONEER™: AI platform for personalized cancer vaccine design

EDEN™: Technology for infectious disease vaccine development

ObsERV™: Platform for immune system observation and analysis

RAVEN™: AI-driven approach for vaccine optimization

The platform utilizes 26 AI building blocks that can be assembled into multiple different models, enabling the company to process vast amounts of immunological data and predict cellular interactions with high accuracy.

Key Personnel

Helen Tayton-Martin: Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive experience from cancer-focused biotech companies with a Ph.D. in molecular immunology and MBA from London Business School

Dr. Birgitte Rønø: Chief Scientific Officer, leading scientific strategy and research initiatives

Thomas Schmidt: Chief Financial Officer, overseeing financial operations and strategic planning

Andreas Holm Mattsson: Founder and Chief AI Officer, pioneering the company's AI-Immunology platform development

Board of Directors and Advisors

Evaxion benefits from experienced leadership including Marianne Søgaard (Chairman), Lars Staal Wegner, Roberto Prego, Lars Holtug, and advisor Jens Bitsch-Nørhave, providing strategic guidance and industry expertise.

Clinical and Manufacturing Capabilities

Evaxion has demonstrated strong execution capabilities with a 100% success rate on vaccine manufacturing for all enrolled patients where a vaccine could be designed. The company has manufactured 49 personalized vaccine batches to date for clinical use and conducted 1,180 preclinical studies, supported by 33 patent families covering multiple inventions across its AI-Immunology™ platform and pipeline assets.





FAQ Section

What is Evaxion's core science and biotech platform?

Evaxion's foundation rests on its proprietary AI-Immunology™ platform, representing a revolutionary drug discovery technology that combines artificial intelligence with immunology. The company's mechanism of action involves using advanced algorithms to analyze vast immunological datasets and predict optimal vaccine targets. This therapeutic platform enables the development of personalized vaccines by identifying patient-specific immune targets, representing a paradigm shift from traditional one-size-fits-all vaccine approaches to precision immunotherapy.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does Evaxion focus on?

Evaxion's therapeutic pipeline targets two major areas of unmet medical need: oncology and infectious diseases. In cancer, the company focuses on various indications including solid tumors and hematological malignancies, developing personalized cancer vaccines tailored to individual patients' tumor profiles. The infectious disease portfolio addresses drug-resistant bacteria, viral pathogens, and emerging infectious threats. This rare disease focus extends to conditions where conventional vaccines have failed or where no vaccines currently exist.

What programs and products are in Evaxion's pipeline?

Evaxion's pipeline overview includes five in-house developed assets spanning from preclinical to Phase II development stages. The clinical pipeline features personalized cancer vaccines in various stages of clinical testing, with the lead asset EVX-04 showing promising data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The development stage portfolio includes both personalized and off-the-shelf vaccine candidates, with preclinical programs addressing multiple cancer types and infectious disease targets.

What is the latest company news and recent events?

Recent company news includes the appointment of Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin as CEO, bringing significant biotech leadership experience to accelerate the company's growth. Key milestones include positive data presentations at major scientific conferences, advancement of clinical programs, and continued expansion of the AI-Immunology™ platform capabilities. The company has also strengthened its intellectual property portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to support clinical development.

What clinical trial data and results has Evaxion announced?

Evaxion has reported encouraging clinical trial data demonstrating the potential of its AI-designed vaccines. Recent data from EVX-04 studies show strong specific T-cell responses and effective tumor growth prevention in preclinical models. The company's clinical outcomes demonstrate the ability of its AI platform to design vaccines that trigger robust immune responses. Safety data from ongoing trials support the favorable tolerability profile of Evaxion's vaccine candidates across multiple indications.

What are Evaxion's regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

Evaxion maintains active engagement with regulatory authorities including the FDA and EMA to support its clinical development programs. The company has received guidance on clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways for personalized vaccines. Upcoming milestones include advancement of lead programs through clinical development, potential regulatory submissions, and expansion into new therapeutic areas. The regulatory status reflects the company's commitment to meeting safety and efficacy standards for innovative vaccine technologies.

Who comprises Evaxion's leadership team and what is their track record?

Evaxion's leadership team combines deep scientific expertise with proven pharmaceutical industry experience. The executive team includes founders with decades of AI and immunology research, experienced biotech leaders from major pharmaceutical companies, and operational experts with track records in vaccine development and manufacturing. The management team has successfully guided the company through multiple clinical trials, regulatory interactions, and business development initiatives, demonstrating their ability to translate innovative science into clinical reality.