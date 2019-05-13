A Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing rare kidney and autoimmune treatments across Greater China and Asia-Pacific while exporting pipeline value globally through a landmark out-licensing deal worth up to $1.14 billion. Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952) discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines and vaccines with a deliberate focus on diseases that are epidemiologically disproportionate in Asia — IgA nephropathy, immune-mediated kidney diseases, and critical-care infections. The June 2026 out-license of civorebrutinib to Travere Therapeutics signals a strategic pivot: Everest is no longer simply importing Western assets into China, but originating molecules with global licensing value.
Everest is headquartered in Shanghai, with additional operations in Singapore and a domestic manufacturing facility in Jiashan, China, where localized production of VELSIPITY began in March 2025. The company holds commercial rights across Greater China and selected East and Southeast Asian markets, with Travere Therapeutics now covering the rest of the world for civorebrutinib.
Everest was founded in 2017 by CBC Group, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2020 under stock code 1952. The company's early strategy centered on in-licensing differentiated assets from global innovators for the China and Asia-Pacific markets. By 2024-2026, the model had matured: NEFECON launched commercially in mainland China in May 2024, received National Reimbursement Drug List inclusion effective January 2025, and secured full NMPA approval as the first etiological IgAN treatment in May 2025.
The core focus is nephrology — specifically rare glomerular diseases where China carries an outsized burden. China has approximately 5 million IgA nephropathy patients with over 100,000 newly diagnosed annually, making NEFECON's reimbursement inclusion commercially consequential. Beyond nephrology, Everest addresses autoimmune diseases (ulcerative colitis via VELSIPITY), critical-care infections (XERAVA, cefepime-taniborbactam), and is building an oncology presence through its mRNA platform.
Everest's pipeline is built on two layers: in-licensed best-in-class small molecules and biologics, and an internally developed AI-enabled mRNA platform. The mRNA program spans EVM16, a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine that has entered first-in-human dosing in China, and EVM18, an in vivo CAR-T program that achieved preclinical proof-of-concept. Civorebrutinib's mechanism — covalent reversible BTK inhibition — is particularly relevant in immune-mediated kidney disease, where B-cell and plasmablast activity drives pathology across PMN, FSGS and MCD.
Civorebrutinib (EVER001) is an oral, covalent reversible BTK inhibitor in development for primary membranous nephropathy, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease — three rare glomerular conditions with significant unmet need and no approved etiological therapies in most markets. Everest retains rights in China and selected Asian territories; Travere Therapeutics holds exclusive rights elsewhere under a deal that closed in June 2026 with a $112.5 million upfront and up to $1.03 billion in milestone payments across five potential indications.
NEFECON (targeted-release budesonide) is Everest's lead commercial product and the world's first approved treatment for primary IgA nephropathy. Fully approved by China's NMPA in May 2025 and reimbursed from January 2025, it generated RMB 303 million in H1 2025, accounting for the majority of total revenues.
VELSIPITY (etrasimod), a once-daily oral S1P receptor modulator, received NMPA approval for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in February 2026. The mRNA pipeline programs EVM16 (cancer vaccine, Phase I) and EVM18 (in vivo CAR-T, preclinical) represent Everest's push into proprietary oncology assets.
The civorebrutinib out-license to Travere Therapeutics, announced June 2, 2026, is the defining recent event — a $112.5 million upfront plus up to $1.03 billion in milestones across five indications represents a material validation of Everest's in-house BTK program. In August 2025, Everest raised approximately HK$1.55 billion net through a share placement, reinforcing its balance sheet ahead of commercial scale-up. VELSIPITY secured NMPA approval in February 2026 and NEFECON received full approval in May 2025, giving the company three commercial products in China simultaneously. H1 2025 revenues rose 48% year-over-year to RMB 446.1 million, with the company guiding to positive operating cash flow in Q4 2025.
Rogers Yongqing Luo serves as Chief Executive Officer, having led the company through its commercial buildout and the structuring of the Travere licensing transaction. Yifang Wu serves as Chairman of the Board, providing strategic governance oversight. Wei Fu, CEO of founding investor CBC Group, holds the role of Honorary Chairman, reflecting CBC's continued influence on the company's direction and capitalization.
The June 2026 agreement with Travere Therapeutics — $112.5 million upfront, up to $1.03 billion in milestones, plus tiered royalties — is Everest's largest out-licensing deal and its clearest demonstration of reverse-flow licensing from Asia to the West. Everest's commercial portfolio also reflects in-licensing relationships with Pfizer (etrasimod/VELSIPITY), Tetraphase/La Jolla (eravacycline/XERAVA), and Gilead (sacituzumab govitecan/Trodelvy), the last of which received NMPA approval for triple-negative breast cancer in mid-2024.
The civorebrutinib out-license marks a structural shift for Everest: the company is no longer purely a China-market conduit for Western assets but a generator of intellectual property with global licensing value. The $112.5 million upfront and up to $1.03 billion in downstream milestones compare favorably to many Western biotech licensing benchmarks, and the deal structure — Everest retaining China and selected Asian markets while Travere covers the rest of the world — maximizes value across both pools. It also validates the BTK-in-nephrology hypothesis at a time when the competitive landscape in immune-mediated kidney disease is intensifying.
B-cell dysregulation sits upstream of pathology in several glomerular diseases: in primary membranous nephropathy, autoantibodies against PLA2R drive podocyte injury, while in FSGS and minimal change disease, immunological triggers remain incompletely understood but are responsive to immunosuppression. BTK is a key kinase in B-cell receptor signaling, and blocking it can suppress aberrant antibody production and plasmablast differentiation without the broad immunosuppression of corticosteroids. The covalent reversible mechanism of civorebrutinib is designed to maintain efficacy while reducing the off-target toxicity that has complicated some irreversible BTK inhibitors in oncology settings.
Most China-focused biopharma platforms have competed for the same pool of in-licensed Western assets; Everest is now generating assets that Western companies want to in-license, which is a harder and rarer trick. Its nephrology focus is also deliberate rather than opportunistic — IgA nephropathy and related glomerular diseases are epidemiologically significant in East Asia, giving Everest a natural home-market advantage and clinical access that is genuinely differentiated. The combination of three commercially approved products in China by early 2026, plus an out-licensing revenue stream, places Everest ahead of most HKEX-listed peers on the path to cash-flow self-sufficiency.
NEFECON generated RMB 303 million in the first half of 2025 alone — the majority of Everest's total H1 revenues of RMB 446.1 million — following its commercial launch in May 2024 and National Reimbursement Drug List inclusion effective January 2025. China has approximately 5 million IgA nephropathy patients with over 100,000 new diagnoses annually, and NEFECON holds the distinction of being the only etiologically targeted therapy approved by China's NMPA for the condition, which received full approval in May 2025. Reimbursement inclusion is the critical inflection that drives volume in the Chinese market, and NEFECON appears to be executing on that ramp.
Nephrology is the anchor: NEFECON in IgAN, civorebrutinib targeting PMN, FSGS and MCD, and cefepime-taniborbactam addressing hospital-acquired infections in critically ill patients. Autoimmune disease is the second pillar, represented by VELSIPITY in ulcerative colitis. Oncology is an emerging third leg, both through Trodelvy in triple-negative breast cancer and the proprietary mRNA platform (EVM16 cancer vaccine, EVM18 in vivo CAR-T). The coherence lies in the Asia-Pacific epidemiological weighting — these are diseases where China's patient population is large and underserved — though the mRNA oncology programs are early enough that their strategic fit will take time to prove out.
Everest crossed from development-stage to commercial-stage company in 2024, with three approved products generating revenue in China by early 2026. Revenue grew 48% year-over-year in H1 2025 to RMB 446.1 million, and the company has guided to positive operating cash flow in Q4 2025 — a meaningful milestone for an HKEX-listed biotech. The August 2025 share placement (approximately HK$1.55 billion net) and the $112.5 million upfront from Travere provide a strengthened cash position to fund the mRNA pipeline and continued commercial scale-up without near-term dilution pressure.
The key watchpoints for Everest over the next 12-24 months include:
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