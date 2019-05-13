A Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing rare kidney and autoimmune treatments across Greater China and Asia-Pacific while exporting pipeline value globally through a landmark out-licensing deal worth up to $1.14 billion.

Company Overview

A Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing rare kidney and autoimmune treatments across Greater China and Asia-Pacific while exporting pipeline value globally through a landmark out-licensing deal worth up to $1.14 billion. Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952) discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines and vaccines with a deliberate focus on diseases that are epidemiologically disproportionate in Asia — IgA nephropathy, immune-mediated kidney diseases, and critical-care infections. The June 2026 out-license of civorebrutinib to Travere Therapeutics signals a strategic pivot: Everest is no longer simply importing Western assets into China, but originating molecules with global licensing value.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Everest is headquartered in Shanghai, with additional operations in Singapore and a domestic manufacturing facility in Jiashan, China, where localized production of VELSIPITY began in March 2025. The company holds commercial rights across Greater China and selected East and Southeast Asian markets, with Travere Therapeutics now covering the rest of the world for civorebrutinib.





Founding and History

Everest was founded in 2017 by CBC Group, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2020 under stock code 1952. The company's early strategy centered on in-licensing differentiated assets from global innovators for the China and Asia-Pacific markets. By 2024-2026, the model had matured: NEFECON launched commercially in mainland China in May 2024, received National Reimbursement Drug List inclusion effective January 2025, and secured full NMPA approval as the first etiological IgAN treatment in May 2025.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The core focus is nephrology — specifically rare glomerular diseases where China carries an outsized burden. China has approximately 5 million IgA nephropathy patients with over 100,000 newly diagnosed annually, making NEFECON's reimbursement inclusion commercially consequential. Beyond nephrology, Everest addresses autoimmune diseases (ulcerative colitis via VELSIPITY), critical-care infections (XERAVA, cefepime-taniborbactam), and is building an oncology presence through its mRNA platform.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Everest's pipeline is built on two layers: in-licensed best-in-class small molecules and biologics, and an internally developed AI-enabled mRNA platform. The mRNA program spans EVM16, a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine that has entered first-in-human dosing in China, and EVM18, an in vivo CAR-T program that achieved preclinical proof-of-concept. Civorebrutinib's mechanism — covalent reversible BTK inhibition — is particularly relevant in immune-mediated kidney disease, where B-cell and plasmablast activity drives pathology across PMN, FSGS and MCD.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Civorebrutinib (EVER001) is an oral, covalent reversible BTK inhibitor in development for primary membranous nephropathy, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease — three rare glomerular conditions with significant unmet need and no approved etiological therapies in most markets. Everest retains rights in China and selected Asian territories; Travere Therapeutics holds exclusive rights elsewhere under a deal that closed in June 2026 with a $112.5 million upfront and up to $1.03 billion in milestone payments across five potential indications.

NEFECON (targeted-release budesonide) is Everest's lead commercial product and the world's first approved treatment for primary IgA nephropathy. Fully approved by China's NMPA in May 2025 and reimbursed from January 2025, it generated RMB 303 million in H1 2025, accounting for the majority of total revenues.

VELSIPITY (etrasimod), a once-daily oral S1P receptor modulator, received NMPA approval for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in February 2026. The mRNA pipeline programs EVM16 (cancer vaccine, Phase I) and EVM18 (in vivo CAR-T, preclinical) represent Everest's push into proprietary oncology assets.





Recent Developments

The civorebrutinib out-license to Travere Therapeutics, announced June 2, 2026, is the defining recent event — a $112.5 million upfront plus up to $1.03 billion in milestones across five indications represents a material validation of Everest's in-house BTK program. In August 2025, Everest raised approximately HK$1.55 billion net through a share placement, reinforcing its balance sheet ahead of commercial scale-up. VELSIPITY secured NMPA approval in February 2026 and NEFECON received full approval in May 2025, giving the company three commercial products in China simultaneously. H1 2025 revenues rose 48% year-over-year to RMB 446.1 million, with the company guiding to positive operating cash flow in Q4 2025.





Key Personnel

Rogers Yongqing Luo serves as Chief Executive Officer, having led the company through its commercial buildout and the structuring of the Travere licensing transaction. Yifang Wu serves as Chairman of the Board, providing strategic governance oversight. Wei Fu, CEO of founding investor CBC Group, holds the role of Honorary Chairman, reflecting CBC's continued influence on the company's direction and capitalization.





Strategic Partnerships

The June 2026 agreement with Travere Therapeutics — $112.5 million upfront, up to $1.03 billion in milestones, plus tiered royalties — is Everest's largest out-licensing deal and its clearest demonstration of reverse-flow licensing from Asia to the West. Everest's commercial portfolio also reflects in-licensing relationships with Pfizer (etrasimod/VELSIPITY), Tetraphase/La Jolla (eravacycline/XERAVA), and Gilead (sacituzumab govitecan/Trodelvy), the last of which received NMPA approval for triple-negative breast cancer in mid-2024.





FAQ Section