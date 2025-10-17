Friday 17 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

EVerZom

A French biotech company developing exosome-based therapies for regenerative medicine and inflammatory diseases.

Its platform covers the full value chain: cell sourcing, exosome generation, engineering, formulation, and delivery. Its lead therapeutic candidate is EVerGel, an exosome-loaded hydrogel designed for localized treatment of complex gastrointestinal fistulas, particularly in patients with Crohn’s disease. A second program targets organ regeneration (liver, kidney) via intravenously delivered exosomes. 

EVerZom was founded in 2019 as a spin-off from CNRS and Université Paris Cité. The company has developed patented biomanufacturing methods, including a scaled GMP production process validated in collaboration with the French Blood Establishment (EFS), achieving yields significantly higher than conventional protocols. 

In mid-2025, EVerZom secured €3 million in government funding under France’s “Biotherapies and Bioproduction” initiative to industrialize its exosome production platform in 50 L GMP reactors. This support is intended to align manufacturing capacity with late-stage clinical requirements.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest EVerZom News

EVerZom raises 10 million euros to push exosome therapy into clinic
14 October 2025
More EVerZom news >


Today's issue

Boehringer advances cancer ADC portfolio buying asset from AimedBio
Biotechnology
Boehringer advances cancer ADC portfolio buying asset from AimedBio
17 October 2025
Biotechnology
EVOQ Therapeutics pens license deal with Sanofi
16 October 2025
Biotechnology
105 million-euro Series A round for Adcytherix
16 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
BeOne’s sonrotoclax granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation
16 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Better glycemic control with Lilly’s orforglipron than dapagliflozin
16 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exclusive license deal with Haihe Biopharma
16 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vertex redeploys CF windfall into high-risk frontiers
16 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze