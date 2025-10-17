Its platform covers the full value chain: cell sourcing, exosome generation, engineering, formulation, and delivery. Its lead therapeutic candidate is EVerGel, an exosome-loaded hydrogel designed for localized treatment of complex gastrointestinal fistulas, particularly in patients with Crohn’s disease. A second program targets organ regeneration (liver, kidney) via intravenously delivered exosomes.

EVerZom was founded in 2019 as a spin-off from CNRS and Université Paris Cité. The company has developed patented biomanufacturing methods, including a scaled GMP production process validated in collaboration with the French Blood Establishment (EFS), achieving yields significantly higher than conventional protocols.

In mid-2025, EVerZom secured €3 million in government funding under France’s “Biotherapies and Bioproduction” initiative to industrialize its exosome production platform in 50 L GMP reactors. This support is intended to align manufacturing capacity with late-stage clinical requirements.