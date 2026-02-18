A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases, with a focus on targets linked to mast-cell and neuroimmune biology and inflammatory cytokine signaling.
Headquarters and Global Presence
Evommune is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and maintains an additional office presence in New York.
Founding and History
Founded in 2020, Evommune was established by executives with prior dermatology and inflammation drug-development experience. The company became publicly listed in 2025 on the NYSE under ticker EVMN.
Therapy Areas and Focus
Evommune is focused on immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, with clinical emphasis to date on dermatology and allergy-adjacent indications, including:
- Atopic dermatitis
- Urticaria (including chronic inducible urticaria and programs positioned toward chronic spontaneous urticaria)
Technology Platforms and Modalities
Evommune’s disclosed development work spans two main modalities:
- Small-molecule antagonists targeting MRGPRX2, a receptor expressed on mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons (program centered on EVO756)
- A long-acting IL-18 pathway inhibitor delivered as a fusion protein (program centered on EVO301)
Key Personnel
- Luis Peña, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Eugene A. Bauer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
- Kyle Carver, M.B.A., C.P.A., Chief Financial Officer
- Gregory S. Moss, Esq., Chief Business and Legal Officer
- Jeegar Patel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
Strategic Partnerships
- Maruho: regional strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of EVO756 across Japan (initial agreement) and expanded coverage including Greater China and additional key Asian countries; deal terms disclosed by the company include eligibility for up to $62 million in upfront and milestone payments.
- Accutar Biotechnology: discovery partnership aimed at identifying novel small-molecule candidates in chronic inflammatory diseases, combining Evommune biology with Accutar’s computational and laboratory drug-discovery approach.
FAQ Section
Evommune’s R&D strategy is centered on identifying and clinically testing targets positioned as upstream drivers of chronic inflammation. Public disclosures highlight two pillars: oral small molecules aimed at neuroimmune mast-cell biology via MRGPRX2, and biologic inhibition of IL-18 signaling via a long-acting fusion-protein approach.
Evommune is focused on chronic inflammatory diseases, with its most advanced clinical programs in atopic dermatitis and urticaria. The company frames MRGPRX2 biology as relevant to both inflammatory skin disease and itch, and it has also referenced potential expansion areas where mast cells and sensory neurons may contribute to symptoms.
Evommune’s disclosed pipeline is led by:
- EVO756, an oral, selective MRGPRX2 antagonist in mid-stage clinical development, including a Phase IIb atopic dermatitis study that initiated in August 2025.
- EVO301, a long-acting IL-18 binding protein fusion protein that reported Phase IIa proof-of-concept results in atopic dermatitis in February 2026, with Phase IIb planning described by the company.
Most recent items, in date order:
- February 12, 2026: Evommune announced a $125 million private placement priced at $27.88 per share, with expected closing on or about February 17, 2026, subject to customary conditions.
- February 10, 2026: Evommune reported positive top-line results from a Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial of EVO301 in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, including statistically significant EASI improvements versus placebo.
- November 7, 2025: Evommune announced the closing of its initial public offering and full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
Key disclosed readouts include:
- EVO301 (atopic dermatitis, Phase IIa): the company reported the trial met its primary endpoint and described a placebo-adjusted improvement in EASI at Week 12, with statistically significant separation from placebo at Weeks 4, 8, and 12; it also reported a responder signal on vIGA-AD 0/1 at Week 12.
- EVO756 (chronic inducible urticaria): Evommune has described Phase II activity in symptomatic dermographism, and subsequently progressed EVO756 into additional Phase IIb development, including atopic dermatitis.
Near-term milestones are primarily clinical, including:
- EVO756 in atopic dermatitis (Phase IIb): the company has guided to top-line data in the second half of 2026.
- EVO301 in atopic dermatitis: Evommune has described advancing planning for a Phase IIb dose-ranging trial using a subcutaneous formulation, and has also referenced evaluating additional indications for the program, including ulcerative colitis.
The current executive roster is led by CEO Luis Peña and includes a clinical and development leadership structure spanning medical, scientific, operational, and finance functions. Public biographies and company disclosures emphasize prior experience across discovery-to-clinic execution in inflammation and dermatology-focused drug development.
