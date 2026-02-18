A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases, with a focus on targets linked to mast-cell and neuroimmune biology and inflammatory cytokine signaling.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Evommune is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and maintains an additional office presence in New York.





Founding and History

Founded in 2020, Evommune was established by executives with prior dermatology and inflammation drug-development experience. The company became publicly listed in 2025 on the NYSE under ticker EVMN.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Evommune is focused on immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, with clinical emphasis to date on dermatology and allergy-adjacent indications, including:

Atopic dermatitis

Urticaria (including chronic inducible urticaria and programs positioned toward chronic spontaneous urticaria)





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Evommune’s disclosed development work spans two main modalities:

Small-molecule antagonists targeting MRGPRX2, a receptor expressed on mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons (program centered on EVO756)

A long-acting IL-18 pathway inhibitor delivered as a fusion protein (program centered on EVO301)





Key Personnel

Luis Peña, President and Chief Executive Officer

Eugene A. Bauer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Kyle Carver, M.B.A., C.P.A., Chief Financial Officer

Gregory S. Moss, Esq., Chief Business and Legal Officer

Jeegar Patel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Maruho: regional strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of EVO756 across Japan (initial agreement) and expanded coverage including Greater China and additional key Asian countries; deal terms disclosed by the company include eligibility for up to $62 million in upfront and milestone payments.

Accutar Biotechnology: discovery partnership aimed at identifying novel small-molecule candidates in chronic inflammatory diseases, combining Evommune biology with Accutar’s computational and laboratory drug-discovery approach.





