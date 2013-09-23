Founded in 1995, Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on colorectal cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer.

Stool-based DNA (sDNA) technology is included in the colorectal cancer screening guidelines of the American Cancer Society and the US Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer. With the Exact Sciences stool DNA test, patients collect a stool sample at home and send it to a lab. The lab will process the sample through a series of sophisticated laboratory procedures to isolate specific DNA targets.

The targeted DNA is then amplified and analyzed for molecular alterations associated with cancerous and pre-cancerous conditions of the colon and rectum. Doctors will discuss results with their patients. If a DNA abnormality is identified, they will likely refer their patient for a colonoscopy. While the science behind stool-based DNA screening is complex, the specimen collection process is very simple and patient-friendly.