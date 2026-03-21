A newly formed biotechnology company developing next-generation T-cell engager (TCE) therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Excalipoint operates as a “NewCo” platform built around licensed antibody assets and venture funding to advance immuno-oncology programs globally.

Company Overview

Excalipoint Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech focused on T-cell engager therapies, a class of immunotherapies designed to redirect T cells to attack disease-relevant targets.

The company’s strategy is centered on acquiring and advancing antibody-based assets developed externally, particularly from Chinese biotech pipelines, and repositioning them for global development.

Its initial portfolio is based on bispecific antibody technologies that aim to improve efficacy and safety relative to earlier TCE approaches. The company is positioned within a broader trend of cross-border biotech structuring, where early-stage assets are spun out into new global development vehicles.





Headquarters and Global Presence

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operational links to Shanghai, China

development strategy focused on global markets outside China through licensed rights

The company’s structure reflects a cross-border model combining Chinese discovery with international development and financing.





Founding and History

established in 2025–2026 as a venture-backed “NewCo” biotech

launched with approximately $68–69 million in Series A financing

Excalipoint was formed in conjunction with a licensing agreement with Lepu Biopharma, securing rights to two T-cell engager assets.

licensed assets: CTM012 and CTM013

deal value: up to ~$847.5 million in milestones plus royalties

This structure reflects a capital-efficient model in which assets are externalized into a new entity for focused development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Excalipoint is focused on immune-mediated diseases.

Key areas include:

oncology, particularly solid tumors

autoimmune diseases

The company prioritizes indications where T-cell redirection can provide strong therapeutic effects.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on T-cell engager biologics.

Key components include:

bispecific antibody T-cell engagers

TOPAbody-derived antibody formats (licensed technology)

immune cell redirection mechanisms targeting tumor or disease antigens

These therapies are designed to bring T cells into proximity with target cells, triggering immune-mediated killing.





Key Pipeline and Programs

CTM012

Modality: T-cell engager bispecific antibody

Indication focus: solid tumors

Status: IND-cleared / early clinical development

Origin: licensed from Lepu Biopharma

CTM013

Modality: T-cell engager bispecific antibody

Indication focus: oncology

Status: preclinical development

Additional TCE programs

Modality: next-generation antibody-based T-cell engagers

Indication focus: cancer and autoimmune diseases

Status: discovery and early development

The pipeline is early stage but structured around scalable expansion through additional licensed assets.





Strategic Partnerships

Excalipoint’s model is partnership-driven.

Key relationships include:

Lepu Biopharma, licensing partner for TCE assets

venture investors including Sequoia China, Apricot Capital and others in Series A financing

Lepu retains equity and milestone participation, aligning incentives across development and commercialization.





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