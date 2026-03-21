Saturday 21 March 2026

One To Watch

Excalipoint Therapeutics

A newly formed biotechnology company developing next-generation T-cell engager (TCE) therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Excalipoint operates as a “NewCo” platform built around licensed antibody assets and venture funding to advance immuno-oncology programs globally.

Company Overview

Excalipoint Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech focused on T-cell engager therapies, a class of immunotherapies designed to redirect T cells to attack disease-relevant targets.

The company’s strategy is centered on acquiring and advancing antibody-based assets developed externally, particularly from Chinese biotech pipelines, and repositioning them for global development.

Its initial portfolio is based on bispecific antibody technologies that aim to improve efficacy and safety relative to earlier TCE approaches. The company is positioned within a broader trend of cross-border biotech structuring, where early-stage assets are spun out into new global development vehicles.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operational links to Shanghai, China
  • development strategy focused on global markets outside China through licensed rights

The company’s structure reflects a cross-border model combining Chinese discovery with international development and financing.


Founding and History

  • established in 2025–2026 as a venture-backed “NewCo” biotech
  • launched with approximately $68–69 million in Series A financing

Excalipoint was formed in conjunction with a licensing agreement with Lepu Biopharma, securing rights to two T-cell engager assets.

  • licensed assets: CTM012 and CTM013
  • deal value: up to ~$847.5 million in milestones plus royalties

This structure reflects a capital-efficient model in which assets are externalized into a new entity for focused development.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Excalipoint is focused on immune-mediated diseases.

Key areas include:

  • oncology, particularly solid tumors
  • autoimmune diseases

The company prioritizes indications where T-cell redirection can provide strong therapeutic effects.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on T-cell engager biologics.

Key components include:

  • bispecific antibody T-cell engagers
  • TOPAbody-derived antibody formats (licensed technology)
  • immune cell redirection mechanisms targeting tumor or disease antigens

These therapies are designed to bring T cells into proximity with target cells, triggering immune-mediated killing.


Key Pipeline and Programs

CTM012

  • Modality: T-cell engager bispecific antibody
  • Indication focus: solid tumors
  • Status: IND-cleared / early clinical development
  • Origin: licensed from Lepu Biopharma

CTM013

  • Modality: T-cell engager bispecific antibody
  • Indication focus: oncology
  • Status: preclinical development

Additional TCE programs

  • Modality: next-generation antibody-based T-cell engagers
  • Indication focus: cancer and autoimmune diseases
  • Status: discovery and early development

The pipeline is early stage but structured around scalable expansion through additional licensed assets.


Strategic Partnerships

Excalipoint’s model is partnership-driven.

Key relationships include:

  • Lepu Biopharma, licensing partner for TCE assets
  • venture investors including Sequoia China, Apricot Capital and others in Series A financing

Lepu retains equity and milestone participation, aligning incentives across development and commercialization.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether the NewCo model can translate externally sourced T-cell engager assets into globally competitive therapies. Success depends on efficient clinical development and differentiation in a crowded TCE landscape.

T-cell engagers are designed to redirect immune cells toward disease targets, enabling potent immune responses. They represent a major modality in immuno-oncology, particularly for cancers resistant to other therapies.

The company combines externally sourced antibody assets with a dedicated development structure. This allows rapid pipeline assembly without building an internal discovery engine.

The licensing agreement provides the company’s foundational pipeline and access to validated antibody technology, while also aligning financial incentives through milestones and equity participation.

Excalipoint is an early clinical-stage company, with one IND-ready or early clinical asset and additional preclinical programs.

The company is focused on immune-mediated diseases.

Key areas include:

  • solid tumors
  • broader oncology indications
  • autoimmune diseases

Key issues include:

  • clinical progress of CTM012 and differentiation from competing TCEs
  • ability to expand the pipeline through additional licensing
  • execution of global development outside China
  • competition in an increasingly crowded T-cell engager field
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Latest Excalipoint Therapeutics News

Excalipoint Therapeutics launches with $68.7 million
18 March 2026
More Excalipoint Therapeutics news >


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