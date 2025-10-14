Tuesday 14 October 2025

Excellergy

A biotech firm developing a novel class of allergy therapies known as Trifunctional Effector Cell Response Inhibitors (ECRIs).

These agents are engineered to act on immune effector cells by three mechanisms: neutralising free IgE, removing receptor-bound IgE, and downregulating IgE receptor expression. This multi-pronged approach is designed to provide more complete and rapid control of allergic processes than existing anti-IgE therapies. 

In October 2025, Excellergy launched publicly with a $70 million Series A financing led by Samsara BioCapital, with participation from Red Tree Venture Capital and others. The funding is earmarked for advancing its ECRI portfolio toward first-in-human trials. 

Excellergy is led by Todd Zavodnick, CEO, and Geoff Harris, CSO, who bring experience in immunology and biologics development.

Having secured significant capital and defining a differentiated mechanism targeting the IgE axis, Excellergy aims to move its lead ECRI into clinical development across multiple allergic diseases, including food allergy, urticaria, and other IgE-driven conditions.

