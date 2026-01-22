Exciva was founded in 2016. In January 2026, the company closed a €51 million Series B financing co-led by Gimv and EQT Life Sciences, with participation from new investors Fountain Healthcare Partners, LifeArc Ventures, Carma Fund and Modi Ventures, alongside existing investors Andera Partners and LBBW.
Exciva’s stated focus is neuropsychiatric conditions, with its lead clinical work targeting agitation in Alzheimer’s disease dementia.
Exciva’s lead program is in a Phase II/III study (SERENADA) in agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease dementia. The company’s approach combines dextromethorphan (an NMDA receptor channel blocker) with an Exciva component described as a triple-acting agent that includes CYP2D6 inhibition and 5-HT2A/5-HT2C receptor inverse agonism.
François Conquet, Chief Executive Officer
Duc Tran, Chief Operating Officer
Nadine Knowles, Chief Operating Officer
Hans Moebius, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer
Anton Bespalov, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer
Francisco Orellana, Chief Financial Officer
Raphaël Wisniewski, Chairman of the Board
Exciva’s most recent disclosed strategic development is its January 2026 Series B financing syndicate, which brought in multiple new healthcare investors alongside existing backers to fund continued clinical development of its lead Alzheimer’s agitation program.
Exciva is developing small-molecule neuropsychiatry therapeutics, with a lead program designed for symptomatic management of agitation in Alzheimer’s disease dementia. The lead regimen combines dextromethorphan with an Exciva agent designed to modulate metabolism (CYP2D6) and serotonergic signaling (5-HT2A/5-HT2C).
Exciva focuses on neuropsychiatric conditions. Its most advanced program targets agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease dementia.
Exciva’s lead program is being evaluated in SERENADA, a Phase II/III clinical study in patients with agitation in Alzheimer’s disease dementia.
On January 20, 2026, Exciva announced the closing of a €51 million Series B financing co-led by Gimv and EQT Life Sciences, with participation from Fountain Healthcare Partners, LifeArc Ventures, Carma Fund, Modi Ventures, and existing investors Andera Partners and LBBW.
Public updates accessible from Exciva’s own materials emphasize the Phase II/III status of the SERENADA study rather than publishing outcome datasets in the company’s general disclosures.
Near-term milestones are centered on execution of the SERENADA Phase II/III program in Alzheimer’s agitation and generation of the clinical dataset needed for subsequent regulatory engagement.
Exciva is led by a CEO and executive team spanning clinical development, operations, regulatory, and finance, with co-founders holding scientific and medical leadership roles and board oversight chaired by Raphaël Wisniewski.
