A privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. The company is developing therapies in neuropsychiatry, with a lead focus on behavioral symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease dementia.

Founding and History

Exciva was founded in 2016. In January 2026, the company closed a €51 million Series B financing co-led by Gimv and EQT Life Sciences, with participation from new investors Fountain Healthcare Partners, LifeArc Ventures, Carma Fund and Modi Ventures, alongside existing investors Andera Partners and LBBW.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Exciva’s stated focus is neuropsychiatric conditions, with its lead clinical work targeting agitation in Alzheimer’s disease dementia.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Exciva’s lead program is in a Phase II/III study (SERENADA) in agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease dementia. The company’s approach combines dextromethorphan (an NMDA receptor channel blocker) with an Exciva component described as a triple-acting agent that includes CYP2D6 inhibition and 5-HT2A/5-HT2C receptor inverse agonism.

Key Personnel

François Conquet, Chief Executive Officer

Duc Tran, Chief Operating Officer

Nadine Knowles, Chief Operating Officer

Hans Moebius, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer

Anton Bespalov, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Francisco Orellana, Chief Financial Officer

Raphaël Wisniewski, Chairman of the Board

Strategic Partnerships

Exciva’s most recent disclosed strategic development is its January 2026 Series B financing syndicate, which brought in multiple new healthcare investors alongside existing backers to fund continued clinical development of its lead Alzheimer’s agitation program.





