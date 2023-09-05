Sunday 24 November 2024

ExeVir Bio

A Belgian biotech company developing robust single-domain antibody therapies for broad protection against infectious diseases.

The company is harnessing its llama-derived antibody technology platform to generate multi-specific antibodies for prophylaxis and treatment of infectious diseases.

ExeVir’s initial focus is on prevention of COVID-19 for the immunocompromised patient population, including active chemotherapy, immunosuppressive drugs, solid organ transplantation, hematological malignancies, and AIDS patients, where there remains a high unmet need due to the limitations of current vaccines and therapeutic approaches.

ExeVir’s COVID-19 pipeline includes XVR012, a combination product of XVR013 and XVR014, a bi-specific single-domain-based antibody construct which targets two conserved epitopes in the S1 subunit. Together they target several S1 and S2 epitopes in one product. XVR021 is targeting dengue and XVR031 is for pandemic preparedness.

Latest ExeVir Bio News

ExeVir names Michael Garrett as new CEO
18 November 2024
Emerging COVID-19 Omicron variants tackled by ExeVir’s therapeutic antibodies
15 January 2024
BRIEF—ExeVir makes new senior appointments
1 September 2023
