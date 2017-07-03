Sunday 24 November 2024

Company Overview

By combining AI with the discovery experience of seasoned drug hunters, the company says that it is the first to automate drug design, surpassing conventional approaches. Founded in 2012, it was the first company to automate drug design and are the first to have an AI-designed molecule enter clinical trials.

Exscientia's first collaborations include partnerships with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and France's Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), with the former a pre-clinical collaboration focused on up to 10 targets nominated by GSK.



Latest Exscientia News

Linerixibat shows positive Phase III results in PBC, says GSK
19 November 2024
Blenrep results ‘transformative’, GSK says
15 November 2024
CAR-T cell therapies to pave way for drug-free remission in lupus care
14 November 2024
GSK inks multi-target alliance with Versalius
13 November 2024
