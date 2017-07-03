Company Overview

By combining AI with the discovery experience of seasoned drug hunters, the company says that it is the first to automate drug design, surpassing conventional approaches. Founded in 2012, it was the first company to automate drug design and are the first to have an AI-designed molecule enter clinical trials.

Exscientia's first collaborations include partnerships with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and France's Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), with the former a pre-clinical collaboration focused on up to 10 targets nominated by GSK.