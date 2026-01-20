A private biotechnology company with operations centered in Canada and an international operating footprint that includes work with partners in the UK. The company positions itself as a platform developer that can support vaccine and therapeutic programs across multiple indications, rather than as a single-asset clinical-stage biotech.

Founding and History

Eyam was founded in 2020 and originally operated under the name Eyam Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics. It rebranded to Eyam Health effective January 2025 to reflect a broader scope beyond vaccines. In January 2026, the company announced a UK–Canada collaboration with iiDiagnostics (iiDX), a company formed by the Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON), to advance next-generation vaccine development using automated organoid models.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Eyam describes four focus areas for its platform applications:

Infectious disease

Oncology

Chronic disease

Animal health

The company’s stated emphasis is on enabling approaches that support durable biologic effects with low-dose administration and simplified logistics.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Eyam’s enabling stack is centered on two named platforms:

Gemini: described as a “smart vector” approach for delivery and sustained expression, positioned for antibody delivery and other biologic applications

Jennerator: described as an AI-driven biologics design engine used to support candidate design and selection

The company refers to its therapeutic outputs as condensate-independent, small-molecule-like logistics (low dose, durable activity, simplified storage) but has primarily framed these as platform goals rather than as publicly detailed product-level specifications.

Key Personnel

Eyam is led by a management team spanning biotech R&D and operations. The company has publicly described its founder as a life-sciences executive with training across virology, oncology, and immunology, and it has reported adding experienced independent directors in recent board refresh activity.

Strategic Partnerships

Eyam’s external strategy is partnership-forward. Recent disclosed partnerships include a collaboration with iiDiagnostics (iiDX) in January 2026, structured to pair Eyam’s platform work with advanced automated organoid models for vaccine development. The company has also disclosed major pharma partnerships with Bayer and Novo Nordisk as part of its broader platform validation and co-development strategy.





