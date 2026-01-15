FluoSphera was founded to improve translation from preclinical testing to clinical outcomes by modeling systemic, multi-organ drug effects in human tissue systems. In March 2023, the company reported a $1 million pre-seed financing involving IndieBio New York (SOSV), Mountain Labs, EFI Lake Geneva Ventures, and business angels. In January 2024, FluoSphera reported receipt of a CHF 1.1 million Innosuisse grant to support a multi-year project focused on improving prediction of drug toxicity and systemic response using human 3D models. In June 2024, FluoSphera announced a collaboration with Revvity to develop a multiplexed selectivity assay.
FluoSphera is platform-led rather than indication-led. Its stated use cases focus on improving preclinical decision-making for systemic drug delivery and selectivity, including applications where off-target tissue effects drive late-stage attrition. The company has also positioned its platform for antibody-drug conjugate development, where tissue selectivity, safety, and bystander effects are central development questions.
FluoSphera’s core offering is a chip-free, high-throughput multi-tissue system that combines encapsulated human organ-like microtissues to mimic systemic biology and inter-organ communication. The company positions this as enabling higher-resolution drug profiling before clinical testing, including selectivity assessment across tissues, safety and efficacy signal separation, and post-assay tissue sorting for downstream omics analyses.
Productized offerings on the platform include:
Clélia Bourgoint, Chief Executive Officer, Chair, and Co-Founder
Gregory Segala, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder
Aurélien Roux, Scientific Advisor and Co-Founder
Additional board and advisor roles disclosed by the company include Nathalie Rowell (board), Panteli Theocharous (board), Gerardo Turcatti (scientific advisor), Guido Koch (scientific advisor), and Dimitri Moreau (scientific advisor).
FluoSphera’s recent collaborations include a June 2024 partnership with Revvity to develop a high-throughput multiplexed selectivity assay. The company also reported a grant-backed collaboration framework involving EPFL and the University of Geneva to develop and calibrate assays for high-content screening and human systemic toxicity prediction. On the financing and acceleration side, the company has participated in IndieBio New York and has disclosed support from Swiss and U.S. investor groups at the pre-seed stage.
FluoSphera develops human multi-tissue in vitro systems intended to model systemic drug response. The platform combines multiple organ-like microtissues in a way designed to capture inter-organ communication, enabling compound profiling across tissues before clinical testing.
The company’s stated objective is to reduce late-stage attrition driven by poor translation of safety and efficacy from conventional in vitro models and animal studies. Its platform is positioned to provide earlier readouts on tissue selectivity and systemic exposure effects to support go/no-go decisions and candidate prioritization.
FluoSphera offers platform-based workflows including FluoSelect (selectivity), FluoScore (therapeutic index-oriented selection), and FluoXplore (systemic biomarker and mechanism-of-action work), with FluoProtect described as an upcoming module.
Recent disclosed developments include a June 11, 2024 collaboration with Revvity to build a multiplexed selectivity assay, and the company’s January 1, 2024 announcement of a CHF 1.1 million Innosuisse grant supporting a multi-year project to improve prediction of human systemic toxicity and response.
The company has highlighted ADC development as a use case where preclinical models often struggle to predict tissue selectivity, systemic safety, and bystander effects. Its stated approach is to generate first-in-human-relevant in vitro profiles to help prioritize ADC candidates and optimize design choices before clinical entry.
FluoSphera positions its business as partner-facing, offering services, collaborations, and licensing pathways to integrate its assays into biopharma discovery workflows, including high-content screening and downstream omics-enabled analysis.
FluoSphera is led by CEO and co-founder Clélia Bourgoint and CSO and co-founder Gregory Segala, supported by a board and scientific advisors with experience across cell biology, screening platforms, and drug discovery operations.
