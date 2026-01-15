A Switzerland-based drug discovery technology company with operations in Plan-les-Ouates (Geneva) and a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The company provides in vitro discovery and profiling solutions intended to support drug developers working across multiple therapeutic areas.

Founding and History

FluoSphera was founded to improve translation from preclinical testing to clinical outcomes by modeling systemic, multi-organ drug effects in human tissue systems. In March 2023, the company reported a $1 million pre-seed financing involving IndieBio New York (SOSV), Mountain Labs, EFI Lake Geneva Ventures, and business angels. In January 2024, FluoSphera reported receipt of a CHF 1.1 million Innosuisse grant to support a multi-year project focused on improving prediction of drug toxicity and systemic response using human 3D models. In June 2024, FluoSphera announced a collaboration with Revvity to develop a multiplexed selectivity assay.

Therapy Areas and Focus

FluoSphera is platform-led rather than indication-led. Its stated use cases focus on improving preclinical decision-making for systemic drug delivery and selectivity, including applications where off-target tissue effects drive late-stage attrition. The company has also positioned its platform for antibody-drug conjugate development, where tissue selectivity, safety, and bystander effects are central development questions.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

FluoSphera’s core offering is a chip-free, high-throughput multi-tissue system that combines encapsulated human organ-like microtissues to mimic systemic biology and inter-organ communication. The company positions this as enabling higher-resolution drug profiling before clinical testing, including selectivity assessment across tissues, safety and efficacy signal separation, and post-assay tissue sorting for downstream omics analyses.

Productized offerings on the platform include:

FluoSelect, positioned for selectivity profiling across tissues

FluoScore, positioned to support therapeutic index-driven compound selection

FluoXplore, positioned for systemic biomarker and mechanism-of-action work

FluoProtect, described as an in-development module for translatable species selection

Key Personnel

Clélia Bourgoint, Chief Executive Officer, Chair, and Co-Founder

Gregory Segala, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder

Aurélien Roux, Scientific Advisor and Co-Founder

Additional board and advisor roles disclosed by the company include Nathalie Rowell (board), Panteli Theocharous (board), Gerardo Turcatti (scientific advisor), Guido Koch (scientific advisor), and Dimitri Moreau (scientific advisor).

Strategic Partnerships

FluoSphera’s recent collaborations include a June 2024 partnership with Revvity to develop a high-throughput multiplexed selectivity assay. The company also reported a grant-backed collaboration framework involving EPFL and the University of Geneva to develop and calibrate assays for high-content screening and human systemic toxicity prediction. On the financing and acceleration side, the company has participated in IndieBio New York and has disclosed support from Swiss and U.S. investor groups at the pre-seed stage.





FAQ Section