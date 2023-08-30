Sunday 24 November 2024

A precision oncology company dedicated to developing treatments that provide better outcomes for cancer patients.

FORE's lead asset, plixorafenib, is a Class I/V600 and II BRAF inhibitor with demonstrated clinical safety and early efficacy signals in the previous Phase I/IIa clinical trial. The USA-based company's proprietary functional genomics platform is allowing FORE to optimize drug development by identifying existing compounds with known clinical profiles and a clear path through clinical development to advance new medicines for patients without adequate treatment options.

New chief executive to lead mid-stage development at Fore Bio
29 February 2024
BRIEF—FORE Biotherapeutics gets $75 million financing
23 August 2023
