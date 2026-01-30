An AI-native pharmaceutical company using large language models and a modern data stack to accelerate clinical development across immunology, dermatology, and CNS indications, with a pipeline spanning Phase II and Phase III.

Company Overview

An AI-native pharmaceutical company using large language models and a modern data stack to accelerate clinical development across immunology, dermatology, and CNS indications, with a pipeline spanning Phase II and Phase III. Formation Bio's core thesis is that clinical development itself — not just target discovery — is the bottleneck worth fixing, and that AI-driven trial design and execution can compress timelines industry-wide. The company acquires or in-licenses assets and then deploys its platform to move them faster than conventional pharma operators. With $608 million raised across four rounds and a Series D that valued it materially above $1 billion, it has built meaningful runway to test that proposition.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Formation Bio is headquartered in New York, NY. The company operates through specialist subsidiaries — Libertas Bio and Bleecker Bio are named in its licensing activity — suggesting a structure designed to ring-fence therapeutic franchises as the portfolio scales.





Founding and History

Formation Bio was co-founded in 2016 by Benjamine Liu and Linhao Zhang, and operated for several years under the name TrialSpark before rebranding. The company has since raised $608 million in total across four financing rounds from 19 investors, with the most recent being a $372 million Series D that stepped up materially from a $1 billion Series C valuation.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The active pipeline targets atopic dermatitis, chronic hand eczema, and knee osteoarthritis, with newer licensing deals pushing into autoimmune disease and CNS-adjacent indications. The company's acquisition strategy is deliberately broad: it seeks assets where AI-optimized trial execution can create value regardless of therapeutic class. The unmet need in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and refractory eczema remains substantial, with existing approved therapies leaving a significant proportion of patients inadequately controlled. The addition of a CNS-penetrant TYK2 inhibitor signals ambition to compete in neuroinflammatory disease, one of the more demanding regulatory environments in immunology.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Formation Bio applies large language models and a modern data stack to clinical trial design and operations — the aim is to reduce the time and cost of bringing an asset from in-licensing through to Phase III readout. The platform is not a drug-discovery engine in the conventional sense; it is built to extract speed from the development phase, where most attrition and most cost actually sit. The approach means the company is modality-agnostic: its pipeline spans small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and RNA-targeting agents. The appointment of Michael Ehlers as CSO is intended to extend that platform's influence from translational sciences all the way through clinical execution.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Gusacitinib, developed within the Libertas Bio subsidiary, is the most advanced commercially visible asset: it has been licensed to Sanofi, expanding the existing partnership between the two companies. The drug is being developed in dermatological indications consistent with Formation Bio's atopic dermatitis and chronic hand eczema focus; the Sanofi licensing deal signals external validation of the asset's clinical profile. LNK01006 is a next-generation, CNS-penetrant, highly selective TYK2 inhibitor in-licensed from Lynk Pharmaceuticals, with worldwide rights excluding Greater China. The asset sits inside the newly formed Bleecker Bio subsidiary and is being positioned for autoimmune and potentially neuroinflammatory indications — a differentiated profile given that most TYK2 programs in the clinic are peripherally restricted. FHND5032 is an oral, small-molecule miR-124 activator in-licensed from Jiangsu Chia Tai Feng Hai Pharmaceutical, again with worldwide rights excluding Greater China. It is in development for autoimmune diseases; miR-124 activation represents a distinct mechanism from the JAK/TYK2 and antibody programs in the portfolio, broadening Formation Bio's mechanistic diversification. The company's overall pipeline holds three assets at Phase II and Phase III, with atopic dermatitis and knee osteoarthritis programs also active.





Recent Developments

The most significant recent appointment came on 22 July 2026, when Formation Bio named Michael D. Ehlers, MD, PhD, as CSO and Head of R&D — a hire with direct Biogen and Pfizer executive pedigree intended to professionalize R&D leadership as the pipeline grows more complex.





Key Personnel

Benjamine Liu serves as Chief Executive Officer, having co-founded the company in 2016 alongside Linhao Zhang. Michael D. Ehlers, MD, PhD, joined as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D on 22 July 2026; he previously served as Executive Vice President of R&D at Biogen and Group Senior Vice President of BioTherapeutics Research and CSO for Neuroscience at Pfizer, and founded four companies as Partner and CSO at Apple Tree Partners.





Strategic Partnerships

The Series D was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with further participation from Sequoia, Thrive, Emerson Collective, Lachy Groom, SV Angel Growth, and FPV Ventures. On the supply side, Formation Bio has active relationships with IMIDomics, Lynk Pharmaceuticals, and Jiangsu Chia Tai Feng Hai Pharmaceutical as asset originators. The dual role of Sanofi — funder and commercial partner — is structurally interesting and could evolve toward a deeper co-development arrangement as the pipeline matures.





FAQ Section