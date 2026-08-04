A Dallas-based clinical-stage biotech whose first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody FB102 delivered statistically significant results in vitiligo and celiac disease, prompting a $2.2 billion all-cash takeover agreed with argenx SE in July 2026 and expected to close in the third quarter. Forte Biosciences built its entire current identity around a single, well-chosen target: CD122, the shared beta subunit of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, a control node for the pathogenic immune cells implicated in several autoimmune conditions. That focus, sharpened after an earlier live biotherapeutic program failed in atopic dermatitis, proved commercially compelling enough to attract one of immunology's best-capitalized acquirers at an 86% premium to Forte's recent trading average.
Forte Biosciences is headquartered at 3060 Pegasus Park Drive, Building 6, Dallas, Texas 75247, and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker FBRX. The company operates as a focused clinical-stage entity; its footprint is concentrated at its Dallas base, with clinical activity running across multiple trial sites in celiac disease, vitiligo, and alopecia areata.
Forte Biosciences became a public company on June 16, 2020, through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed Tocagen, Inc., which closed on June 15, 2020, with Forte stockholders taking majority ownership of the combined entity. The company's first clinical program, FB-401, a live biotherapeutic derived from Roseomonas mucosa for atopic dermatitis, failed its Phase II trial in September 2021, missing statistical significance on the EASI-50 primary endpoint (58% vs 60% for placebo). That setback drove a strategic pivot to FB102 and the CD122 target, a repositioning that, within five years, attracted a $2.2 billion acquisition offer from argenx.
FB102 is being developed across three autoimmune indications: celiac disease, non-segmental vitiligo, and alopecia areata. All three share a common biological thread, dysregulated NK cell and T cell activity driven by IL-2 and IL-15 signaling, making CD122 blockade a plausible single mechanism applicable across distinct clinical settings. Celiac disease carries FDA Fast Track designation for FB102, reflecting both the unmet need and the absence of approved pharmacological options beyond a gluten-free diet. Alopecia areata and vitiligo represent growing dermatological markets where JAK inhibitors have recently validated the NK/T cell pathway but carry broader immunosuppressive profiles.
FB102 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD122, the shared beta subunit of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors expressed on natural killer cells and a subset of T cells. The key design principle is selectivity: FB102 is intended to block IL-2 and IL-15-driven proliferation of pathogenic NK cells and T cell subtypes while leaving the IL-2 signaling that sustains beneficial regulatory T cells intact. This regulatory T cell-sparing profile is the mechanistic argument for a cleaner safety window compared with broader cytokine or JAK inhibitor approaches. First Tracks Biotherapeutics has its own CD122 antagonist in Phase Ib, and Teva is running an anti-IL-15 antibody, TEV-53408, in celiac disease and vitiligo. That activity confirms industry conviction in the biology and underlines that Forte is not operating in an uncontested space.
FB102 in celiac disease is the furthest advanced in terms of regulatory designation and trial maturity. The Phase Ib study FB102-101 enrolled 32 subjects (24 on FB102, 8 on placebo), with four doses of FB102 at 10 mg/kg followed by a 16-day gluten challenge. Results reported June 23, 2025 showed a statistically significant benefit on the composite histological VCIEL endpoint (p=0.0099) and a 42% reduction in gluten-induced gastrointestinal symptom events. A Phase II celiac disease study is currently enrolling, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.
FB102 in non-segmental vitiligo produced the dataset that triggered the argenx deal. The Phase Ib placebo-controlled study (43 subjects, randomized 3:1) reported July 9, 2026 showed a 29.6% mean F-VASI improvement at week 24 versus 7.9% for placebo (p=0.020). In the subgroup with baseline F-VASI of 0.75 or greater, improvement reached 43.2% versus 0.5% (p=0.006), with 58.8% achieving F-VASI50 and 23.5% F-VASI75. Notably, the response deepened after the 12-week treatment period ended, adding 8 percentage points of F-VASI improvement between weeks 12 and 24, a durability signal that strengthens the commercial case.
FB102 in alopecia areata is the earliest-stage program, with Phase Ib enrollment underway and data anticipated in 2026. The rationale mirrors vitiligo: NK cell and autoreactive T cell activity is central to alopecia areata pathogenesis, and the CD122 mechanism is designed to suppress that activity selectively.
On July 27, 2026 argenx SE announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Forte Biosciences for $77.00 per share in cash, approximately $2.2 billion in total equity value, representing an 86% premium to Forte's volume-weighted average price since the July 9 vitiligo data release. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, is subject to customary conditions including antitrust clearance; it carries no financing condition and is funded entirely from argenx's cash on hand. In April 2026 Forte raised $172.5 million in gross proceeds from an equity offering of 6.6 million common shares, in which argenx also participated. The FDA granted FB102 Fast Track designation in celiac disease, and Phase II celiac topline data remains anticipated in the second half of 2026 regardless of deal timing.
Paul A. Wagner, Ph.D. serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board, having led the company through its strategic pivot from microbiome therapeutics to the CD122 franchise. Antony A. Riley serves as Chief Financial Officer and Christopher Roenfeldt as Chief Operating Officer. Barbara Finck, M.D. serves as Senior Medical Clinician, providing clinical development expertise across the FB102 autoimmune program.
The defining strategic event for Forte is the pending acquisition by argenx SE, announced July 27, 2026, which values the company at approximately $2.2 billion. argenx had already established a financial relationship with Forte prior to the deal announcement, participating in Forte's April 2026 equity offering. Guggenheim Securities is acting as financial adviser to Forte in the transaction, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. as legal counsel.
FB102's Phase Ib datasets in both celiac disease and vitiligo demonstrated statistically significant, placebo-controlled efficacy, providing clinical proof-of-concept across two distinct autoimmune indications from a single mechanism. Because CD122 carries both IL-2 and IL-15 signaling, a single antibody can be tested well beyond its first two indications, which is where argenx sees the optionality. For argenx, whose commercial foundation is built on immunology, the acquisition extends its reach into organ-specific autoimmunity, celiac disease and vitiligo, where approved drug options remain limited.
CD122 is the shared beta subunit of both the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, making it a single-point regulator of multiple pathogenic immune cell types, natural killer cells and certain T cell subsets, that drive autoimmune tissue destruction. FB102 is designed to blunt that pathogenic activity while leaving intact the IL-2 biology that sustains beneficial regulatory T cells. That selectivity argument differentiates the mechanism from JAK inhibitors, which suppress immunity more broadly, and from anti-IL-15 antibodies such as Teva's TEV-53408, which address only one of the two cytokine signals running through CD122.
Forte claims first-in-class status for FB102 as an anti-CD122 antibody, though it is not alone on the target: First Tracks Biotherapeutics has a CD122 antagonist in Phase Ib for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis. FB102's differentiation rests partly on its multi-indication clinical proof-of-concept, positive Phase Ib data in both celiac disease and vitiligo, and on the durability signal in vitiligo, where responses continued to deepen for 12 weeks after treatment ended. The FDA's Fast Track designation in celiac disease also provides a regulatory pathway advantage in that indication specifically.
The 43-subject placebo-controlled study reported July 9, 2026 showed a 29.6% mean F-VASI improvement at week 24 versus 7.9% for placebo (p=0.020); in patients with more severe baseline disease (F-VASI ≥0.75), the improvement reached 43.2% versus 0.5% (p=0.006), with 58.8% achieving F-VASI50. The response deepened after the 12-week treatment period ended, an additional 8 percentage points of improvement by week 24, suggesting durable biological effect beyond active dosing. That durability signal, combined with a clean safety profile of mild-to-moderate adverse events, was the commercially relevant finding: 84% of treated subjects improved and none worsened.
Forte's entire clinical pipeline flows through a single asset, FB102, applied across three autoimmune conditions: celiac disease, non-segmental vitiligo, and alopecia areata. The strategic logic is that all three share CD122-dependent NK cell and T cell pathogenesis, allowing a single mechanistic platform to address multiple indications without requiring distinct biological approaches. Celiac disease is the most advanced in terms of trial maturity and carries FDA Fast Track designation; vitiligo has already yielded Phase Ib proof-of-concept; and alopecia areata is in active Phase Ib enrollment.
Forte is a clinical-stage company operating across Phase Ib and Phase II trials for FB102. The most consequential near-term readout is topline data from the Phase II celiac disease study, expected in the second half of 2026, potentially before or concurrent with the close of the argenx acquisition. Phase Ib alopecia areata data is also anticipated in 2026. The pending acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to antitrust clearance and the tender of a majority of outstanding shares; once complete, Forte's programs will be absorbed into argenx's immunology pipeline.
Forte ended the first quarter of 2026 with $58.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, then raised $172.5 million in gross proceeds in an April 2026 equity offering of 6.6 million common shares. argenx took part in that offering, giving it a financial stake in Forte three months before the takeover was announced. Spending has climbed with the pipeline: research and development costs reached $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 and the net loss widened to $22.1 million, or $(1.24) per share, from $15.7 million a year earlier.
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