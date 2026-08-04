A Dallas-based clinical-stage biotech whose first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody FB102 delivered statistically significant results in vitiligo and celiac disease, prompting a $2.2 billion all-cash takeover agreed with argenx SE in July 2026 and expected to close in the third quarter.

Company Overview

A Dallas-based clinical-stage biotech whose first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody FB102 delivered statistically significant results in vitiligo and celiac disease, prompting a $2.2 billion all-cash takeover agreed with argenx SE in July 2026 and expected to close in the third quarter. Forte Biosciences built its entire current identity around a single, well-chosen target: CD122, the shared beta subunit of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors, a control node for the pathogenic immune cells implicated in several autoimmune conditions. That focus, sharpened after an earlier live biotherapeutic program failed in atopic dermatitis, proved commercially compelling enough to attract one of immunology's best-capitalized acquirers at an 86% premium to Forte's recent trading average.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Forte Biosciences is headquartered at 3060 Pegasus Park Drive, Building 6, Dallas, Texas 75247, and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker FBRX. The company operates as a focused clinical-stage entity; its footprint is concentrated at its Dallas base, with clinical activity running across multiple trial sites in celiac disease, vitiligo, and alopecia areata.





Founding and History

Forte Biosciences became a public company on June 16, 2020, through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed Tocagen, Inc., which closed on June 15, 2020, with Forte stockholders taking majority ownership of the combined entity. The company's first clinical program, FB-401, a live biotherapeutic derived from Roseomonas mucosa for atopic dermatitis, failed its Phase II trial in September 2021, missing statistical significance on the EASI-50 primary endpoint (58% vs 60% for placebo). That setback drove a strategic pivot to FB102 and the CD122 target, a repositioning that, within five years, attracted a $2.2 billion acquisition offer from argenx.





Therapy Areas and Focus

FB102 is being developed across three autoimmune indications: celiac disease, non-segmental vitiligo, and alopecia areata. All three share a common biological thread, dysregulated NK cell and T cell activity driven by IL-2 and IL-15 signaling, making CD122 blockade a plausible single mechanism applicable across distinct clinical settings. Celiac disease carries FDA Fast Track designation for FB102, reflecting both the unmet need and the absence of approved pharmacological options beyond a gluten-free diet. Alopecia areata and vitiligo represent growing dermatological markets where JAK inhibitors have recently validated the NK/T cell pathway but carry broader immunosuppressive profiles.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

FB102 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD122, the shared beta subunit of the IL-2 and IL-15 receptors expressed on natural killer cells and a subset of T cells. The key design principle is selectivity: FB102 is intended to block IL-2 and IL-15-driven proliferation of pathogenic NK cells and T cell subtypes while leaving the IL-2 signaling that sustains beneficial regulatory T cells intact. This regulatory T cell-sparing profile is the mechanistic argument for a cleaner safety window compared with broader cytokine or JAK inhibitor approaches. First Tracks Biotherapeutics has its own CD122 antagonist in Phase Ib, and Teva is running an anti-IL-15 antibody, TEV-53408, in celiac disease and vitiligo. That activity confirms industry conviction in the biology and underlines that Forte is not operating in an uncontested space.





Key Pipeline and Programs

FB102 in celiac disease is the furthest advanced in terms of regulatory designation and trial maturity. The Phase Ib study FB102-101 enrolled 32 subjects (24 on FB102, 8 on placebo), with four doses of FB102 at 10 mg/kg followed by a 16-day gluten challenge. Results reported June 23, 2025 showed a statistically significant benefit on the composite histological VCIEL endpoint (p=0.0099) and a 42% reduction in gluten-induced gastrointestinal symptom events. A Phase II celiac disease study is currently enrolling, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026.

FB102 in non-segmental vitiligo produced the dataset that triggered the argenx deal. The Phase Ib placebo-controlled study (43 subjects, randomized 3:1) reported July 9, 2026 showed a 29.6% mean F-VASI improvement at week 24 versus 7.9% for placebo (p=0.020). In the subgroup with baseline F-VASI of 0.75 or greater, improvement reached 43.2% versus 0.5% (p=0.006), with 58.8% achieving F-VASI50 and 23.5% F-VASI75. Notably, the response deepened after the 12-week treatment period ended, adding 8 percentage points of F-VASI improvement between weeks 12 and 24, a durability signal that strengthens the commercial case.

FB102 in alopecia areata is the earliest-stage program, with Phase Ib enrollment underway and data anticipated in 2026. The rationale mirrors vitiligo: NK cell and autoreactive T cell activity is central to alopecia areata pathogenesis, and the CD122 mechanism is designed to suppress that activity selectively.





Recent Developments

On July 27, 2026 argenx SE announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Forte Biosciences for $77.00 per share in cash, approximately $2.2 billion in total equity value, representing an 86% premium to Forte's volume-weighted average price since the July 9 vitiligo data release. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, is subject to customary conditions including antitrust clearance; it carries no financing condition and is funded entirely from argenx's cash on hand. In April 2026 Forte raised $172.5 million in gross proceeds from an equity offering of 6.6 million common shares, in which argenx also participated. The FDA granted FB102 Fast Track designation in celiac disease, and Phase II celiac topline data remains anticipated in the second half of 2026 regardless of deal timing.





Key Personnel

Paul A. Wagner, Ph.D. serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board, having led the company through its strategic pivot from microbiome therapeutics to the CD122 franchise. Antony A. Riley serves as Chief Financial Officer and Christopher Roenfeldt as Chief Operating Officer. Barbara Finck, M.D. serves as Senior Medical Clinician, providing clinical development expertise across the FB102 autoimmune program.





Strategic Partnerships

The defining strategic event for Forte is the pending acquisition by argenx SE, announced July 27, 2026, which values the company at approximately $2.2 billion. argenx had already established a financial relationship with Forte prior to the deal announcement, participating in Forte's April 2026 equity offering. Guggenheim Securities is acting as financial adviser to Forte in the transaction, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. as legal counsel.





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