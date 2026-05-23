A fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company developing targeted radioligand and alpha therapies for cancer, anchored by a proprietary UniRDC platform spanning discovery through GMP manufacturing and logistics. Full-Life Technologies designs targeted radiotherapeutic agents that attach an actinium-225 radionuclide to a vector — peptide, small molecule, or single-domain antibody — to deliver radiation directly to tumors. The company's two lead clinical programs target prostate cancer and multiple solid-tumor indications respectively, with early-stage assets extending the pipeline further.
Full-Life Technologies is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with operations spanning Belgium, Germany, and China. Its most strategically significant site is a GMP-compliant actinium-225 radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Gembloux, Belgium, positioned to supply clinical and eventual commercial-scale 225Ac material.
Full-Life Technologies was founded in 2021 and has since built a fully integrated radiopharmaceutical infrastructure within four years. The company progressed two programs to clinical stage and secured a major out-licensing deal for FL-091 to SK Biopharmaceuticals worth up to $571.5 million. It closed a $150 million financing round in May 2026, its Series D, marking a significant scaling point for both pipeline advancement and manufacturing buildout.
Full-Life's pipeline is focused exclusively on oncology, with a particular emphasis on cancers where conventional systemic therapies deliver inadequate tumor selectivity. The lead program, [225Ac]-FL-020, targets prostate cancer, one of the highest-incidence malignancies globally and an established commercial opportunity for radioligand therapy following the success of lutetium-177 agents. [225Ac]-FL-261 addresses multiple solid-tumor indications, while FL-091 targets NTSR1-overexpressing cancers including colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancer — a receptor profile associated with poor prognosis and limited treatment options.
The UniRDC platform is Full-Life's core engine, integrating radionuclide conjugation chemistry with a flexible targeting vector architecture that accommodates peptides, small molecules, and single-domain antibodies. Actinium-225 is the radionuclide of choice across the lead programs; an alpha emitter, it delivers high linear energy transfer radiation over a very short path length, concentrating cytotoxic damage at the tumor site while sparing surrounding tissue. The platform spans the full value chain from vector design and radiochemistry through GMP production and cold-chain logistics — a vertically integrated model that is relatively rare among clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical companies. This integration is intended to reduce supply chain risk, a persistent bottleneck in 225Ac-based development given constrained global isotope availability.
[225Ac]-FL-020 is the company's lead clinical asset, an actinium-225 radioligand therapy for prostate cancer positioned with a potential best-in-class profile relative to approved and late-stage PSMA-targeted agents. It is currently in clinical-stage evaluation, with proceeds from the May 2026 financing explicitly earmarked to advance this program.
[225Ac]-FL-261 is a clinical-stage actinium-225 radioligand therapy designed for multiple solid-tumor indications, characterized by a potential first-in-class profile based on its targeting vector and mechanism. Financing proceeds are also directed toward this program's advancement.
FL-091 is a small-molecule radioligand vector targeting NTSR1, a receptor overexpressed in colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. SK Biopharmaceuticals holds worldwide rights to FL-091 under a deal worth up to $571.5 million. FL-031 and FL-801 are earlier-stage radiotherapeutic candidates with preclinical data presented at AACR 2025, extending Full-Life's oncology reach beyond the current clinical programs.
In May 2026, Full-Life closed a $150 million financing package comprising approximately $110 million in Series D equity and $40 million in debt, led by Vivo Capital with participation from SK Biopharmaceuticals, Chengwei Capital, HSG, Junson Capital, Yunion, Plaisance, Sky9 Capital, and TSG Capital. Proceeds are directed toward advancing [225Ac]-FL-020 and [225Ac]-FL-261 and launching GMP-grade 225Ac manufacturing at the Gembloux, Belgium facility. Also in May 2025, the company appointed Debora Barton, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, adding clinical leadership ahead of anticipated data readouts. Earlier-stage assets FL-031 and FL-801 were presented at AACR 2025, signaling pipeline breadth beyond the two lead programs.
Lanny Sun serves as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, having led the company from its 2021 founding through its Series D close and international manufacturing buildout. Debora Barton, MD, was appointed Chief Medical Officer in May 2025, bringing clinical development expertise to guide the advancement of the [225Ac] programs through trial execution and regulatory interactions.
Full-Life's most significant external relationship is with SK Biopharmaceuticals, a South Korean pharmaceutical group that licensed worldwide rights to FL-091 in a deal valued at up to $571.5 million and subsequently participated as a strategic investor in the May 2026 Series D financing. The dual role of SK — as both licensee and equity partner — reflects a deeper strategic alignment beyond a standard licensing transaction. No other disclosed partnership terms are currently available.
Actinium-225 is one of the most supply-constrained radionuclides in oncology, with global production historically concentrated at a handful of national laboratory sites. By establishing its own GMP-compliant 225Ac manufacturing facility in Gembloux, Belgium, Full-Life insulates its clinical and eventual commercial supply chain from the bottlenecks that have hampered competing programs. This vertical integration is central to the UniRDC platform's value proposition and is a deliberate strategic differentiator rather than a cost consideration alone.
Actinium-225 is an alpha emitter, releasing high linear energy transfer radiation over a path length of only a few cell diameters, which concentrates cytotoxic damage within the tumor microenvironment while limiting off-target exposure. Lutetium-177, a beta emitter, has a longer path length and lower energy transfer per unit distance, which can reduce precision in heterogeneous tumors. The alpha particle's greater DNA double-strand break induction also means fewer decay events are needed to achieve cell kill, a relevant advantage when targeting small tumor deposits or micrometastases.
The UniRDC platform is distinguished by its targeting vector flexibility — accommodating peptides, small molecules, and single-domain antibodies within a unified conjugation chemistry framework — and by its end-to-end integration from molecular design through cold-chain logistics. Most clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical developers rely on contract manufacturers or isotope suppliers for key steps, introducing supply and timing risk. Full-Life's in-house GMP manufacturing in Belgium and operational presence across China and Germany supports a closed-loop model that is unusual among companies at this stage.
[225Ac]-FL-020 is designed as a best-in-class actinium-225-based radioligand therapy for prostate cancer, a field already validated commercially by lutetium-177-based PSMA agents such as Novartis's Pluvicto. The substitution of an alpha-emitting 225Ac payload for a beta emitter is hypothesized to improve efficacy in PSMA-expressing lesions while maintaining the tumor-targeting precision that makes radioligand therapy attractive in prostate cancer. Full-Life is advancing FL-020 with Series D financing proceeds as its highest-priority clinical program, with further trial details expected as data mature.
Full-Life's pipeline extends across multiple solid-tumor indications through [225Ac]-FL-261, a first-in-class candidate whose specific targets span beyond prostate. FL-091, the NTSR1-targeting small-molecule vector licensed to SK Biopharmaceuticals, addresses colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancers — high-unmet-need indications where NTSR1 overexpression correlates with aggressive disease. Earlier-stage assets FL-031 and FL-801, presented at AACR 2025, indicate the company is building a broader radiotherapeutic oncology pipeline beyond its two lead clinical programs.
Full-Life has two programs in clinical-stage development — [225Ac]-FL-020 and [225Ac]-FL-261 — and an out-licensed asset in FL-091 under SK Biopharmaceuticals' stewardship. The May 2026 Series D close of $150 million provides direct runway to advance both clinical programs and to commission GMP-grade 225Ac manufacturing in Belgium. The appointment of a Chief Medical Officer in 2025 signals near-term prioritization of clinical execution, and data readouts from the FL-020 and FL-261 trials represent the most significant catalysts on the horizon.
Key watchpoints for Full-Life Technologies include:
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