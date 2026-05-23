Company Overview

A fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company developing targeted radioligand and alpha therapies for cancer, anchored by a proprietary UniRDC platform spanning discovery through GMP manufacturing and logistics. Full-Life Technologies designs targeted radiotherapeutic agents that attach an actinium-225 radionuclide to a vector — peptide, small molecule, or single-domain antibody — to deliver radiation directly to tumors. The company's two lead clinical programs target prostate cancer and multiple solid-tumor indications respectively, with early-stage assets extending the pipeline further.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Full-Life Technologies is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with operations spanning Belgium, Germany, and China. Its most strategically significant site is a GMP-compliant actinium-225 radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Gembloux, Belgium, positioned to supply clinical and eventual commercial-scale 225Ac material.





Founding and History

Full-Life Technologies was founded in 2021 and has since built a fully integrated radiopharmaceutical infrastructure within four years. The company progressed two programs to clinical stage and secured a major out-licensing deal for FL-091 to SK Biopharmaceuticals worth up to $571.5 million. It closed a $150 million financing round in May 2026, its Series D, marking a significant scaling point for both pipeline advancement and manufacturing buildout.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Full-Life's pipeline is focused exclusively on oncology, with a particular emphasis on cancers where conventional systemic therapies deliver inadequate tumor selectivity. The lead program, [225Ac]-FL-020, targets prostate cancer, one of the highest-incidence malignancies globally and an established commercial opportunity for radioligand therapy following the success of lutetium-177 agents. [225Ac]-FL-261 addresses multiple solid-tumor indications, while FL-091 targets NTSR1-overexpressing cancers including colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancer — a receptor profile associated with poor prognosis and limited treatment options.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The UniRDC platform is Full-Life's core engine, integrating radionuclide conjugation chemistry with a flexible targeting vector architecture that accommodates peptides, small molecules, and single-domain antibodies. Actinium-225 is the radionuclide of choice across the lead programs; an alpha emitter, it delivers high linear energy transfer radiation over a very short path length, concentrating cytotoxic damage at the tumor site while sparing surrounding tissue. The platform spans the full value chain from vector design and radiochemistry through GMP production and cold-chain logistics — a vertically integrated model that is relatively rare among clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical companies. This integration is intended to reduce supply chain risk, a persistent bottleneck in 225Ac-based development given constrained global isotope availability.





Key Pipeline and Programs

[225Ac]-FL-020 is the company's lead clinical asset, an actinium-225 radioligand therapy for prostate cancer positioned with a potential best-in-class profile relative to approved and late-stage PSMA-targeted agents. It is currently in clinical-stage evaluation, with proceeds from the May 2026 financing explicitly earmarked to advance this program.

[225Ac]-FL-261 is a clinical-stage actinium-225 radioligand therapy designed for multiple solid-tumor indications, characterized by a potential first-in-class profile based on its targeting vector and mechanism. Financing proceeds are also directed toward this program's advancement.

FL-091 is a small-molecule radioligand vector targeting NTSR1, a receptor overexpressed in colorectal, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. SK Biopharmaceuticals holds worldwide rights to FL-091 under a deal worth up to $571.5 million. FL-031 and FL-801 are earlier-stage radiotherapeutic candidates with preclinical data presented at AACR 2025, extending Full-Life's oncology reach beyond the current clinical programs.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Full-Life closed a $150 million financing package comprising approximately $110 million in Series D equity and $40 million in debt, led by Vivo Capital with participation from SK Biopharmaceuticals, Chengwei Capital, HSG, Junson Capital, Yunion, Plaisance, Sky9 Capital, and TSG Capital. Proceeds are directed toward advancing [225Ac]-FL-020 and [225Ac]-FL-261 and launching GMP-grade 225Ac manufacturing at the Gembloux, Belgium facility. Also in May 2025, the company appointed Debora Barton, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, adding clinical leadership ahead of anticipated data readouts. Earlier-stage assets FL-031 and FL-801 were presented at AACR 2025, signaling pipeline breadth beyond the two lead programs.





Key Personnel

Lanny Sun serves as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, having led the company from its 2021 founding through its Series D close and international manufacturing buildout. Debora Barton, MD, was appointed Chief Medical Officer in May 2025, bringing clinical development expertise to guide the advancement of the [225Ac] programs through trial execution and regulatory interactions.





Strategic Partnerships

Full-Life's most significant external relationship is with SK Biopharmaceuticals, a South Korean pharmaceutical group that licensed worldwide rights to FL-091 in a deal valued at up to $571.5 million and subsequently participated as a strategic investor in the May 2026 Series D financing. The dual role of SK — as both licensee and equity partner — reflects a deeper strategic alignment beyond a standard licensing transaction. No other disclosed partnership terms are currently available.





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