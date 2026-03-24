Tuesday 24 March 2026

One To Watch

Galimedix Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies targeting amyloid beta (Aβ) for neurodegenerative diseases. Galimedix Therapeutics focuses on disease-modifying treatments for ophthalmic and central nervous system disorders, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease.

Company Overview

Galimedix Therapeutics is a Phase II clinical-stage biotech developing first-in-class therapies designed to slow or stop neurodegeneration by targeting toxic Aβ oligomers.

The company’s strategy is based on addressing a shared pathological mechanism across multiple diseases: the accumulation of misfolded amyloid beta species that drive neuronal damage.

Its approach focuses on small-molecule modulators that bind to misfolded Aβ monomers, preventing formation of toxic oligomers and enabling their clearance. This mechanism is intended to deliver neuroprotection and functional improvement across both retinal and brain diseases.

Galimedix operates as a focused, platform-driven biotech with a pipeline centered on a single mechanistic approach applied across multiple indications.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Galimedix is based in Maryland, United States, and operates as a small clinical-stage company advancing global development programs in ophthalmology and neurology.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2018

The company was established to translate research on amyloid beta aggregation into therapeutic development, with an emphasis on diseases where Aβ plays a central pathogenic role.

Galimedix has progressed into Phase II development with its lead asset and remains privately held.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Galimedix focuses on neurodegenerative diseases with shared underlying biology.

  • ophthalmology, including dry AMD and glaucoma
  • neurology, particularly Alzheimer’s disease

The company prioritizes indications with high unmet need and limited disease-modifying treatment options.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on amyloid beta aggregation modulation.

  • small-molecule Aβ aggregation modulators
  • oral and topical formulations
  • targeting misfolded Aβ monomers to prevent toxic oligomer formation
  • neuroprotective and disease-modifying mechanism

This approach is designed to remove toxic protein species and address the root cause of neurodegeneration rather than downstream symptoms.


Key Pipeline and Programs

GAL-101

  • modality: small-molecule Aβ aggregation modulator
  • formulation: topical (eye drop) and oral
  • indication focus: dry AMD, glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease
  • stage: Phase II (ophthalmology), Phase I completed (oral formulation)
  • mechanism: binds misfolded Aβ monomers to prevent formation of toxic oligomers and promote clearance

GAL-101 is the company’s lead and most advanced asset, with a Phase II study (eDREAM) in geographic atrophy associated with dry AMD.

GAL-201

  • modality: small-molecule Aβ modulator
  • indication focus: Alzheimer’s disease
  • stage: preclinical

Additional programs

  • modality: small-molecule Aβ-targeting therapies
  • indication focus: neurodegenerative diseases
  • stage: discovery and early development

The pipeline is concentrated around a single biological mechanism with expansion across multiple disease areas.


Strategic Partnerships

Galimedix has pursued partnerships to support development of its lead program.

  • collaboration with Laboratoires Théa for development and commercialization of GAL-101 in ophthalmology

The company’s model combines internal development with selective external partnerships to advance clinical programs.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether targeting amyloid beta aggregation can deliver consistent clinical benefit across multiple neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s platform depends on demonstrating that removal of toxic Aβ species translates into meaningful functional outcomes in patients.

Amyloid beta aggregation is implicated in both retinal and brain neurodegenerative diseases. Toxic oligomers are believed to drive neuronal damage, making them a central target for disease-modifying therapies.

The company targets misfolded Aβ monomers to prevent formation of toxic oligomers and enable their clearance. This upstream intervention differs from therapies that target downstream inflammatory or symptomatic pathways.

GAL-101 is the company’s lead asset and primary validation point for its platform. Its progress in Phase II ophthalmology trials will determine the clinical viability of the approach.

The pipeline is focused on diseases driven by amyloid beta pathology.

  • dry age-related macular degeneration
  • glaucoma
  • Alzheimer’s disease

Galimedix is a Phase II clinical-stage biotechnology company, with its lead program in mid-stage development and additional assets in earlier stages.

Key issues include:

  • clinical outcomes from Phase II studies of GAL-101
  • validation of amyloid beta modulation as a therapeutic approach
  • expansion beyond a single lead asset
  • ability to secure partnerships and funding for late-stage development
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Latest Galimedix Therapeutics News

Galimedix highlights patient-friendly next-gen Alzheimer’s candidate
20 March 2026
Galimedix grants Théa rights to small molecule eye drug
29 March 2023
More Galimedix Therapeutics news >


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