A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies targeting amyloid beta (Aβ) for neurodegenerative diseases. Galimedix Therapeutics focuses on disease-modifying treatments for ophthalmic and central nervous system disorders, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease.

Company Overview

Galimedix Therapeutics is a Phase II clinical-stage biotech developing first-in-class therapies designed to slow or stop neurodegeneration by targeting toxic Aβ oligomers.

The company’s strategy is based on addressing a shared pathological mechanism across multiple diseases: the accumulation of misfolded amyloid beta species that drive neuronal damage.

Its approach focuses on small-molecule modulators that bind to misfolded Aβ monomers, preventing formation of toxic oligomers and enabling their clearance. This mechanism is intended to deliver neuroprotection and functional improvement across both retinal and brain diseases.

Galimedix operates as a focused, platform-driven biotech with a pipeline centered on a single mechanistic approach applied across multiple indications.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Galimedix is based in Maryland, United States, and operates as a small clinical-stage company advancing global development programs in ophthalmology and neurology.





Founding and History

founded in 2018

The company was established to translate research on amyloid beta aggregation into therapeutic development, with an emphasis on diseases where Aβ plays a central pathogenic role.

Galimedix has progressed into Phase II development with its lead asset and remains privately held.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Galimedix focuses on neurodegenerative diseases with shared underlying biology.

ophthalmology, including dry AMD and glaucoma

neurology, particularly Alzheimer’s disease

The company prioritizes indications with high unmet need and limited disease-modifying treatment options.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on amyloid beta aggregation modulation.

small-molecule Aβ aggregation modulators

oral and topical formulations

targeting misfolded Aβ monomers to prevent toxic oligomer formation

neuroprotective and disease-modifying mechanism

This approach is designed to remove toxic protein species and address the root cause of neurodegeneration rather than downstream symptoms.





Key Pipeline and Programs

GAL-101

modality: small-molecule Aβ aggregation modulator

formulation: topical (eye drop) and oral

indication focus: dry AMD, glaucoma and Alzheimer’s disease

stage: Phase II (ophthalmology), Phase I completed (oral formulation)

mechanism: binds misfolded Aβ monomers to prevent formation of toxic oligomers and promote clearance

GAL-101 is the company’s lead and most advanced asset, with a Phase II study (eDREAM) in geographic atrophy associated with dry AMD.

GAL-201

modality: small-molecule Aβ modulator

indication focus: Alzheimer’s disease

stage: preclinical

Additional programs

modality: small-molecule Aβ-targeting therapies

indication focus: neurodegenerative diseases

stage: discovery and early development

The pipeline is concentrated around a single biological mechanism with expansion across multiple disease areas.





Strategic Partnerships

Galimedix has pursued partnerships to support development of its lead program.

collaboration with Laboratoires Théa for development and commercialization of GAL-101 in ophthalmology

The company’s model combines internal development with selective external partnerships to advance clinical programs.





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