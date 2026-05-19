A Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in insulin and GLP-1-based therapies for diabetes and metabolic disease, with a maturing biosimilar insulin portfolio and an emerging novel drug pipeline targeting global markets.

Company Overview

A Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in insulin and GLP-1-based therapies for diabetes and metabolic disease, with a maturing biosimilar insulin portfolio and an emerging novel drug pipeline targeting global markets. Gan & Lee is one of China's largest domestic insulin manufacturers, supplying analog insulins to hospitals and pharmacies across China while simultaneously advancing differentiated GLP-1 receptor agonists through clinical development. The company positions itself at the intersection of established biosimilar manufacturing and innovative drug discovery, reflecting China's broader ambitions in globally competitive diabetes care.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Gan & Lee is headquartered in Beijing, China, with manufacturing facilities in Tongzhou District and additional research operations supporting its pipeline expansion. The company markets its insulin products across China's national hospital network and has pursued regulatory submissions in international markets including the United States and Europe.





Founding and History

Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical was founded in 1999 with a founding mission to address China's growing insulin demand through domestic manufacturing. The company achieved early success commercializing recombinant human insulin before expanding into the more clinically advanced analog insulin segment. Gan & Lee listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (ticker: 603087) in 2016, providing capital to accelerate both manufacturing scale-up and novel pipeline investment. The listing marked a pivotal transition from a pure biosimilar insulin supplier toward a company with credible innovative drug ambitions.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Gan & Lee's primary focus is diabetes mellitus, encompassing both Type 1 and Type 2 disease, with strategic expansion into broader metabolic disease including obesity. The company's therapeutic rationale is grounded in the enormous and still-growing diabetes burden in China, where more than 140 million people are estimated to be living with the condition. Unmet need remains acute in terms of treatment adherence and glycemic durability, which drives Gan & Lee's interest in long-acting and combination injectable approaches. The emerging obesity epidemic in China and globally adds further strategic logic to the company's GLP-1 program investment.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Gan & Lee's foundational platform is recombinant DNA-based biomanufacturing, used to produce analog insulins including glargine, lispro, and aspart at commercial scale. The company has built proprietary fermentation and purification processes that underpin both its domestic commercial business and its international regulatory filings. More recently, Gan & Lee has invested in GLP-1 receptor agonist chemistry, developing peptide-based and potentially small-molecule-adjacent approaches to incretin-based therapy. This dual-platform strategy — mature biosimilar manufacturing plus novel peptide drug development — is central to the company's long-term competitive positioning.





Key Pipeline and Programs

GL0034 is Gan & Lee's most closely watched novel asset, a GLP-1 receptor agonist designed for once-weekly subcutaneous administration in Type 2 diabetes and potentially obesity. The program places Gan & Lee in direct competition with semaglutide-class agents, with clinical development advancing in China and international regulatory engagement being pursued. GL0034 has progressed through Phase II evaluation with data indicating meaningful HbA1c reduction and body weight lowering, positioning it as a potential differentiated entry in the crowded but commercially enormous GLP-1 class.

GZR18 is a GLP-1/GIP dual receptor agonist candidate reflecting Gan & Lee's ambition to pursue next-generation incretin combination mechanisms. This asset targets the same dual-agonist space pioneered by tirzepatide, and early-phase clinical work has been initiated in China. The program reflects the company's intent to build beyond GLP-1 mono-agonism toward enhanced metabolic efficacy.

On the commercial biosimilar side, Gan & Lee's insulin glargine (Basalin) is its flagship marketed product, competing with Sanofi's Lantus in China and serving as the primary revenue engine. Insulin lispro and insulin aspart round out the analog portfolio, providing a diversified commercial foundation that funds the novel pipeline.





Recent Developments

Gan & Lee has advanced its international regulatory strategy for its insulin biosimilars, filing for approval in regulated markets as part of a longer-term globalization push. The company has disclosed continued clinical progress on GL0034, with Phase II results informing the design of Phase III-enabling studies. Domestically, pricing pressure from China's volume-based procurement (VBP) program has weighed on insulin revenues, accelerating management's urgency to diversify revenue through novel drug approvals. Leadership has publicly framed the GLP-1 pipeline as the primary growth driver for the medium-term horizon.





Key Personnel

Gan Zhongru serves as founder and has been the driving strategic force behind the company's biosimilar-to-innovation transition since its founding in 1999. The executive team includes senior leadership overseeing clinical development and regulatory affairs with experience across both China's NMPA framework and international ICH-aligned development standards. The company's R&D leadership has expanded in recent years to accommodate the growing complexity of the GLP-1 and dual-agonist programs alongside legacy insulin operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Gan & Lee has pursued licensing and co-development arrangements to support international market entry for its insulin biosimilars, including distribution partnerships in emerging markets across Asia and beyond. The company has engaged with contract manufacturing and regulatory consultancy partners to navigate FDA and EMA submission requirements for its insulin portfolio. While a landmark global licensing deal for GL0034 or GZR18 has not been publicly announced, the company has signaled openness to international partnership to accelerate the GLP-1 program's reach.





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