A South Korean biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yongin, GC Biopharma develops and commercialises plasma-derived protein therapeutics, recombinant biologics, and vaccines across South Korea and internationally, with trailing 12-month revenues of approximately $1.7 billion, US FDA-approved immunoglobulin therapy Alyglo, and a portfolio spanning rare diseases, haematology, and infectious disease prevention.

Company Overview

GC Biopharma Corp, formerly known as GC Pharma and Green Cross Corporation, is a South Korean biopharmaceutical company specialising in plasma protein therapeutics, vaccines, and biologics for rare diseases. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of plasma-derived products including immunoglobulins, albumin, and antithrombin, as well as recombinant biologics and vaccines. With trailing 12-month revenues of approximately $1.7 billion as of September 2025, GC Biopharma is one of South Korea's leading biopharmaceutical enterprises, with growing international sales particularly in the United States following the FDA approval of its flagship immunoglobulin product Alyglo®.





Headquarters and Global Presence

GC Biopharma is headquartered in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The company has established a US commercial presence through its subsidiary GC Biopharma USA, Inc., headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which manages the commercialisation of Alyglo® and other products in the US market. GC Biopharma's products are distributed in multiple international markets and the company participates in global vaccine supply initiatives through its membership in the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN). Its manufacturing facilities in South Korea support large-scale production of plasma derivatives and biologics.





Founding and History

GC Biopharma traces its roots to Green Cross Corporation, one of South Korea's oldest and most established pharmaceutical companies, which built expertise in plasma fractionation, biologics, and vaccines over several decades. The company developed Greengene, recognised as the world's fourth recombinant antihemophilic drug, demonstrating early capability in advanced biologic development. Subsequent growth included expansion into rare disease therapies, including Hunterase for Hunter syndrome (MPS II), and the development of a US commercial footprint through GC Biopharma USA. The company rebranded as GC Biopharma to reflect its evolved identity as a global biologics-focused enterprise.





Therapy Areas and Focus

GC Biopharma operates across several key therapeutic areas. Plasma protein therapeutics is the core business, including intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) for primary and secondary immunodeficiencies, albumin, and antithrombin. Alyglo® (IVIG 10%), FDA-approved in December 2023, has achieved US sales exceeding $106 million in 2025 and is a key commercial growth driver. In rare disease, Hunterase (idursulfase-IT) treats Hunter syndrome (MPS II), recording sales of 74.4 billion Korean won in 2025. In haematology, Greengene addresses haemophilia A as a recombinant factor VIII product. Vaccines include Barycela, a varicella vaccine, which achieved 32.1 billion won in sales in 2025.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

GC Biopharma's technical capabilities span plasma fractionation, recombinant protein production, and vaccine manufacturing. Its plasma fractionation operations underpin the production of immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors, and other plasma-derived protein therapeutics. The company developed recombinant biologic manufacturing capabilities through its haemophilia and rare disease programmes, including Greengene (recombinant factor VIII) and Hunterase (recombinant idursulfase). Vaccine manufacturing capabilities support production of viral vaccines including the varicella vaccine Barycela and have contributed to South Korea's national immunisation programmes. GC Biopharma is also pursuing advanced formulations of its IVIG products, including an IVIG 10% formulation with a US BLA submission pending.





Key Pipeline and Programs

GC Biopharma's near-term pipeline is focused on expanding its US commercial presence. Alyglo® (IVIG 10%) is the primary commercial driver, with the company targeting $100 million or more in US annual sales. A new IVIG 10% product formulation has a biologics licence application (BLA) submitted with the US FDA. In rare disease, Hunterase continues to grow commercially, and the company is pursuing international expansion of its rare disease portfolio. The vaccines portfolio, including Barycela, targets further domestic and international market penetration. Q3 2025 consolidated sales of 609.5 billion Korean won marked a record quarterly high, reflecting broad-based momentum across plasma, rare disease, and vaccine segments.





Key Personnel

Woo Jin Lee serves as Chief Executive Officer of GC Biopharma USA, Inc., bringing over 26 years of experience in the global healthcare industry and overseeing the company's commercial operations in the United States. The parent company, GC Biopharma Corp in South Korea, is led by a senior management team responsible for the integrated global strategy spanning plasma therapeutics, rare disease, vaccines, and prescription medicines. The company's leadership has overseen a period of significant revenue growth, with full-year 2025 sales up 18.5% year-over-year and record quarterly sales achieved in Q3 2025.





Strategic Partnerships

GC Biopharma participates in the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), reflecting its engagement with international public health and vaccine supply initiatives. In the United States, the company operates through GC Biopharma USA to manage commercial distribution and marketing of Alyglo® and its plasma product portfolio. The company pursues international distribution partnerships to expand its rare disease and plasma therapy portfolio beyond South Korea into additional markets. GC Biopharma's broader GC group parent structure provides access to group-wide resources and capabilities supporting its global expansion strategy.





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