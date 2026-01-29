A women’s health company based in Lund, Sweden. Its initial commercialization focus is Europe, supported by regulatory clearance under the EU Medical Device Regulation for its lead product.

Founding and History

Gedea Biotech was founded in 2015, originating from work linked to Lund University. The company has progressed from development-stage femtech into a commercialization-phase organization anchored by an antibiotic-free vaginal therapy. Recent financing has included non-dilutive support, notably a European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator grant (announced 2024). In January 2026, Gedea announced a chief executive transition as it moves into market execution.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Gedea focuses on women’s health, specifically vaginal infections with high recurrence rates and reliance on antibiotics or antifungals. The company’s primary disease focus is:

Bacterial vaginosis (BV)

It also positions its product for prevention/recurrence management and broader vaginal microbiome support, including relevance to vulvovaginal candidiasis (yeast infection) as part of lifecycle expansion.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Gedea’s lead product, pHyph, is an antibiotic-free vaginal tablet developed as a regulated medical device. The product concept is based on addressing BV’s key biological features: elevated vaginal pH and biofilm-associated bacterial overgrowth. The company positions pHyph as working through local physicochemical effects (pH normalization and biofilm disruption) intended to improve symptom control and reduce recurrence risk by supporting restoration of a Lactobacillus-dominant microbiome.

Development has been supported by a clinical evidence package across multiple studies in BV, including a controlled study (NEFERTITI-2) reported by the company to show improved outcomes versus control. In September 2025, pHyph received CE marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation, enabling broader European market access.

Key Personnel

Julie Waras Brogren, Chief Executive Officer (announced January 2026)

Annette Säfholm, former Chief Executive Officer (stepping down after approximately a decade in the role)

Strategic Partnerships

Gedea’s near-term strategy is commercialization-led, with partnering positioned around market access, distribution, and potentially regional commercialization agreements. The company has also used external clinical and development partners to execute studies and regulatory work.





FAQ Section​