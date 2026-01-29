Gedea Biotech was founded in 2015, originating from work linked to Lund University. The company has progressed from development-stage femtech into a commercialization-phase organization anchored by an antibiotic-free vaginal therapy. Recent financing has included non-dilutive support, notably a European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator grant (announced 2024). In January 2026, Gedea announced a chief executive transition as it moves into market execution.
Gedea focuses on women’s health, specifically vaginal infections with high recurrence rates and reliance on antibiotics or antifungals. The company’s primary disease focus is:
Technology Platforms and Modalities
Gedea’s lead product, pHyph, is an antibiotic-free vaginal tablet developed as a regulated medical device. The product concept is based on addressing BV’s key biological features: elevated vaginal pH and biofilm-associated bacterial overgrowth. The company positions pHyph as working through local physicochemical effects (pH normalization and biofilm disruption) intended to improve symptom control and reduce recurrence risk by supporting restoration of a Lactobacillus-dominant microbiome.
Development has been supported by a clinical evidence package across multiple studies in BV, including a controlled study (NEFERTITI-2) reported by the company to show improved outcomes versus control. In September 2025, pHyph received CE marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation, enabling broader European market access.
Gedea’s near-term strategy is commercialization-led, with partnering positioned around market access, distribution, and potentially regional commercialization agreements. The company has also used external clinical and development partners to execute studies and regulatory work.
Gedea develops and commercializes antibiotic-free treatments for vaginal infections. Its lead product is a locally administered vaginal tablet regulated as a medical device, positioned to treat BV and support microbiome restoration.
Gedea is focused on women’s health, with primary emphasis on bacterial vaginosis. The company also references relevance to recurrent vaginal infection management, including yeast infection prevention strategies as part of broader microbiome care.
pHyph is the lead and defining product. The pipeline is largely lifecycle-driven, centered on expanding indications, use settings (treatment and maintenance), geographies, and commercial execution rather than multiple unrelated assets.
January 2026: Gedea announced the appointment of Julie Waras Brogren as CEO as the company enters its commercialization phase.
September 2025: pHyph received CE marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation, supporting European market access.
2024: Gedea was selected for an EIC Accelerator grant to support development and commercialization activities.
Gedea reports multiple clinical studies in BV supporting pHyph’s safety and effectiveness, including company-reported results from NEFERTITI-2 showing improved outcomes versus a control group. Public disclosures emphasize clinical utility in BV and the role of microbiome restoration.
With MDR CE marking in place, milestones are primarily commercial: scaling market launch, building distribution coverage, and generating post-market clinical and real-world evidence. Additional milestones may include expansion into further indications and geographies, including North America depending on strategy.
Gedea positions pHyph as an antibiotic-free option designed to address BV drivers (elevated pH and biofilm) and support microbiome recovery. This positioning targets a known limitation in BV care: high recurrence rates after standard antibiotic treatment.
