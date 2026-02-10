Tuesday 10 February 2026

Generate:Biomedicines

A clinical-stage biotech developing protein therapeutics designed with generative AI and high-throughput experimental validation. The company’s most advanced program is a long-acting anti-TSLP antibody in Phase III for severe asthma.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Generate:Biomedicines is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, and runs global clinical development through international trial networks.

Founding and History

Generate:Biomedicines was founded within Flagship Pioneering and launched in 2020. The company has raised multiple private financings, including a $273 million Series C announced in September 2023, to advance a growing pipeline and expand its platform capabilities.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Generate:Biomedicines develops protein-based therapeutics across:

  • Immunology and inflammation, including respiratory disease
  • Oncology
  • Infectious disease and pathogen-targeted biologics (program disclosures vary by stage)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Generate:Biomedicines positions its core capability as “generative biology”: designing protein therapeutics using proprietary AI models coupled with rapid experimental build-test cycles. Disclosed modalities include:

  • Monoclonal antibodies (lead clinical focus)
  • Antibody concepts linked to conjugate enablement and safety (for example, free-payload binding)
  • Cell therapy (preclinical CAR T)
    The platform is used both for internal programs and multi-target collaborations.

Key Personnel

  • Mike Nally: Chief Executive Officer
  • Aarif Khakoo, MD, MBA: Chief Scientific Officer (appointed January 29, 2026)
  • Laurie Lee, MD: Chief Medical Officer, Immunology & Inflammation

Strategic Partnerships

Generate:Biomedicines uses partnerships to scale target coverage and share development work:

  • Amgen: multi-target, multi-modality research collaboration first announced January 2022, with subsequent program expansion
  • Novartis: multi-target collaboration announced September 24, 2024
  • MD Anderson Cancer Center: co-development and commercialization collaboration announced April 27, 2023 (oncology targets)
  • Roswell Park: 50/50 collaboration disclosed for a preclinical CAR T program (MUC16; ovarian cancer)


FAQ Section

Generate:Biomedicines designs protein therapeutics using generative AI models linked to high-throughput experimental validation, aiming to optimize affinity, specificity, developability and dosing profiles during candidate generation.

The company’s disclosed focus spans immunology/inflammation (including severe asthma and COPD), oncology programs using protein therapeutics and cell therapy concepts, and selected infectious disease efforts.

Key disclosed programs include:

  • GB-0895 (anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody): Phase III for severe asthma; Phase I in COPD
    Other disclosed assets are earlier-stage and include:
  • GB-4362: a monoclonal antibody designed to bind free MMAE (positioned to reduce systemic exposure to payload released from MMAE-based ADCs)
  • GB-5267: an IL-18–armored CAR T targeting MUC16 for metastatic ovarian cancer (preclinical; IND “study may proceed” noted in December 2025)

Recent developments include:

  • December 1, 2025: announcement of plans to initiate two global Phase III trials (SOLAIRIA-1 and SOLAIRIA-2) for GB-0895 in severe asthma
  • January 29, 2026: appointment of Aarif Khakoo as Chief Scientific Officer
  • October 2025: first-in-human results were shared publicly for GB-0669, an AI-designed monoclonal antibody program (company communication)

For GB-0895, the company has highlighted Phase I results presented in 2025 supporting tolerability and pharmacology consistent with a long half-life and biomarker effects aligned with TSLP blockade, which underpins its move into Phase III dosing every six months.

Near-term milestones are centered on Phase III execution for GB-0895 (trial initiation, enrollment progress and subsequent readouts). Additional milestones are expected as other disclosed preclinical programs advance toward IND-enabling packages and first-in-human studies.

Generate:Biomedicines is focused on de novo and optimization-driven protein design rather than small molecules, with differentiation intended to be demonstrated through clinical evidence (speed to clinic, dosing profile, and benefit-risk) and through the ability to repeatedly generate candidates across multiple biologic modalities and targets.

Latest Generate:Biomedicines News

Generate: Biomedicines latest to line up IPO
6 February 2026
Novartis inks AI collaboration with Generate
24 September 2024
Another $273 million for well-funded Flagship firm using AI
14 September 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 7, 2022
9 January 2022
More Generate:Biomedicines news >


