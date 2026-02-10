A clinical-stage biotech developing protein therapeutics designed with generative AI and high-throughput experimental validation. The company’s most advanced program is a long-acting anti-TSLP antibody in Phase III for severe asthma.
Headquarters and Global Presence
Generate:Biomedicines is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, and runs global clinical development through international trial networks.
Founding and History
Generate:Biomedicines was founded within Flagship Pioneering and launched in 2020. The company has raised multiple private financings, including a $273 million Series C announced in September 2023, to advance a growing pipeline and expand its platform capabilities.
Therapy Areas and Focus
Generate:Biomedicines develops protein-based therapeutics across:
- Immunology and inflammation, including respiratory disease
- Oncology
- Infectious disease and pathogen-targeted biologics (program disclosures vary by stage)
Technology Platforms and Modalities
Generate:Biomedicines positions its core capability as “generative biology”: designing protein therapeutics using proprietary AI models coupled with rapid experimental build-test cycles. Disclosed modalities include:
- Monoclonal antibodies (lead clinical focus)
- Antibody concepts linked to conjugate enablement and safety (for example, free-payload binding)
- Cell therapy (preclinical CAR T)
The platform is used both for internal programs and multi-target collaborations.
Key Personnel
- Mike Nally: Chief Executive Officer
- Aarif Khakoo, MD, MBA: Chief Scientific Officer (appointed January 29, 2026)
- Laurie Lee, MD: Chief Medical Officer, Immunology & Inflammation
Strategic Partnerships
Generate:Biomedicines uses partnerships to scale target coverage and share development work:
- Amgen: multi-target, multi-modality research collaboration first announced January 2022, with subsequent program expansion
- Novartis: multi-target collaboration announced September 24, 2024
- MD Anderson Cancer Center: co-development and commercialization collaboration announced April 27, 2023 (oncology targets)
- Roswell Park: 50/50 collaboration disclosed for a preclinical CAR T program (MUC16; ovarian cancer)
FAQ Section
Generate:Biomedicines designs protein therapeutics using generative AI models linked to high-throughput experimental validation, aiming to optimize affinity, specificity, developability and dosing profiles during candidate generation.
The company’s disclosed focus spans immunology/inflammation (including severe asthma and COPD), oncology programs using protein therapeutics and cell therapy concepts, and selected infectious disease efforts.
Key disclosed programs include:
- GB-0895 (anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody): Phase III for severe asthma; Phase I in COPD
Other disclosed assets are earlier-stage and include:
- GB-4362: a monoclonal antibody designed to bind free MMAE (positioned to reduce systemic exposure to payload released from MMAE-based ADCs)
- GB-5267: an IL-18–armored CAR T targeting MUC16 for metastatic ovarian cancer (preclinical; IND “study may proceed” noted in December 2025)
Recent developments include:
- December 1, 2025: announcement of plans to initiate two global Phase III trials (SOLAIRIA-1 and SOLAIRIA-2) for GB-0895 in severe asthma
- January 29, 2026: appointment of Aarif Khakoo as Chief Scientific Officer
- October 2025: first-in-human results were shared publicly for GB-0669, an AI-designed monoclonal antibody program (company communication)
For GB-0895, the company has highlighted Phase I results presented in 2025 supporting tolerability and pharmacology consistent with a long half-life and biomarker effects aligned with TSLP blockade, which underpins its move into Phase III dosing every six months.
Near-term milestones are centered on Phase III execution for GB-0895 (trial initiation, enrollment progress and subsequent readouts). Additional milestones are expected as other disclosed preclinical programs advance toward IND-enabling packages and first-in-human studies.
Generate:Biomedicines is focused on de novo and optimization-driven protein design rather than small molecules, with differentiation intended to be demonstrated through clinical evidence (speed to clinic, dosing profile, and benefit-risk) and through the ability to repeatedly generate candidates across multiple biologic modalities and targets.
