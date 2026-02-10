A clinical-stage biotech developing protein therapeutics designed with generative AI and high-throughput experimental validation. The company’s most advanced program is a long-acting anti-TSLP antibody in Phase III for severe asthma.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Generate:Biomedicines is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, and runs global clinical development through international trial networks.

Founding and History

Generate:Biomedicines was founded within Flagship Pioneering and launched in 2020. The company has raised multiple private financings, including a $273 million Series C announced in September 2023, to advance a growing pipeline and expand its platform capabilities.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Generate:Biomedicines develops protein-based therapeutics across:

Immunology and inflammation, including respiratory disease

Oncology

Infectious disease and pathogen-targeted biologics (program disclosures vary by stage)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Generate:Biomedicines positions its core capability as “generative biology”: designing protein therapeutics using proprietary AI models coupled with rapid experimental build-test cycles. Disclosed modalities include:

Monoclonal antibodies (lead clinical focus)

Antibody concepts linked to conjugate enablement and safety (for example, free-payload binding)

Cell therapy (preclinical CAR T)

The platform is used both for internal programs and multi-target collaborations.

Key Personnel

Mike Nally: Chief Executive Officer

Aarif Khakoo, MD, MBA: Chief Scientific Officer (appointed January 29, 2026)

Laurie Lee, MD: Chief Medical Officer, Immunology & Inflammation

Strategic Partnerships

Generate:Biomedicines uses partnerships to scale target coverage and share development work:

Amgen: multi-target, multi-modality research collaboration first announced January 2022, with subsequent program expansion

Novartis: multi-target collaboration announced September 24, 2024

MD Anderson Cancer Center: co-development and commercialization collaboration announced April 27, 2023 (oncology targets)

Roswell Park: 50/50 collaboration disclosed for a preclinical CAR T program (MUC16; ovarian cancer)





