A biotechnology company, based in Russia, developing gene therapy-based therapeutics for rare diseases and cell and gene therapy with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

Generium is a biotechnology company, based in Russia, developing Gene therapy-based therapeutics for rare diseases and cell and gene therapy. The company has late-stage clinical programmes approaching potential regulatory milestones. Late-stage companies carry both the greatest near-term risk and the highest potential value creation, as pivotal trial results can fundamentally reshape the investment thesis. Its lead programme, GNR-097, is in Phase II development. Founded in 2011 by Pharmstandard, the company has progressed rapidly through its early development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Generium is headquartered in USA. The United States remains the world's largest pharmaceutical market, providing access to a deep talent pool, leading academic medical centres, and the FDA regulatory pathway.





Founding and History

Generium was founded in 2011 by Pharmstandard. Since its establishment, the company has built capabilities in rare diseases and advanced its therapeutic programmes. Generium is a Russian biopharmaceutical company specializing in the full-cycle development and production of recombinant biologics and biosimilars, wi...





Therapy Areas and Focus

Generium's therapeutic portfolio is centered on rare diseases, cell and gene therapy, and metabolic and endocrine diseases, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. Generium is a Russian biopharmaceutical company specializing in the full-cycle development and production of recombinant biologics and biosimilars, wi...





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Generium's therapeutic approach is built on Gene therapy technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications. Explore Generium ZAO with its drug pipeline, therapeutic area, technology platform, 27 clinical trials, 1 news, Disease Domain:Immu...





Key Pipeline and Programs

Generium's most advanced programme is GNR-097, currently in Phase II. GNR-097 represents a near-term value driver for Generium, and its progression through development is a key indicator of the company's broader platform potential and ability to attract investment. The broader pipeline also includes GNR-055, providing additional development opportunities across the company's focus areas.





Key Personnel

Generium is led by an experienced management team with expertise in drug development, regulatory affairs, and biotechnology operations. The quality and depth of a company's leadership is a key factor in its ability to navigate the challenges of therapeutic development, from preclinical research through to regulatory approval and commercialisation. Investors and partners typically evaluate the management team's track record as a leading indicator of execution capability.





Strategic Partnerships

Generium has pursued strategic collaborations to support the advancement of its therapeutic programmes. Partnership and collaboration activity is a key component of the company's strategy, providing access to complementary expertise and resources. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of Generium's technology and pipeline value.





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