Genkyotex is a leading provider of NOX therapies for patients across multiple therapy areas.

The company focuses on the generation of orally-ingestible NOX enzyme inhibitors, with its lead candidate GKT-831 being a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor being trialled for use in biliary cholangitis.

Genkyotex also has a unique development platform that it uses to develop novel immunotherapies, including Vaxiclase, which has been licensed by the Serum Institute of India.