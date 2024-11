Danish drugmaker Genmab (OMX: GEN) is an international biotech specializing in the creation and development of differentiated human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, Arzerra (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications and Darzalex (daratumumab) for the treatment of heavily pretreated or double refractory multiple myeloma.

Genmab, which has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotech companies, also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline.