Company Overview

Its business combines a proprietary oncology pipeline built around tumor-associated glycan targets with a denosumab biosimilar program and a small-scale antibody manufacturing/CDMO capability. The company’s positioning is unusual in that it is trying to build both first-in-class glycan-targeted oncology assets and nearer-term value through biosimilars and development services.





Headquarters and Global Presence

GlycoNex is headquartered in Xizhi District, New Taipei City, Taiwan. While the company remains Taiwan-based, its development and partnering footprint is international, with collaborations and clinical activity spanning Taiwan, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Its public materials suggest a strategy built around overseas licensing, cross-border development partnerships, and regional manufacturing relationships rather than a large direct commercial infrastructure.





Founding and History

GlycoNex was founded in 2001. The company says it grew out of technology collaboration with the Biomembrane Institute and the late glycoscience researcher Dr. Sen-itiroh Hakomori in the United States, positioning itself early as a Taiwan pioneer in combining glycosphingolipid antigen science with human monoclonal antibody development for cancer drugs. Over time, it has expanded from monoclonal antibody discovery into antibody-drug conjugates, pro-antibody concepts, biosimilars, and antibody process development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company’s primary therapeutic focus is oncology, especially solid tumors in which tumor-associated glycans may provide more selective targets than conventional protein antigens. Its lead proprietary programs are aimed at gastric and other epithelial cancers, with broader relevance across colorectal, lung, breast, pancreatic, bladder, and gynecologic tumors. Alongside oncology, the company has a biosimilar development track centered on denosumab, covering osteoporosis and bone metastasis-related indications.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

GlycoNex’s core technology focus is glycan-targeted antibody engineering. It is developing humanized monoclonal antibodies against tumor-associated glycans, antibody-drug conjugates built from those antibodies, and newer pro-antibody or masked-antibody designs intended to improve tumor selectivity and reduce off-tumor toxicity. In parallel, it has built antibody process development and quality capabilities, including GMP-compliant 200-liter antibody production suitable for Phase I clinical supply, which also supports its CDMO offering.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The lead proprietary oncology backbone is GNX102, a humanized anti-bLeB/Y monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase I trials in Taiwan and the United States and now serves as the basis for ADC follow-ons. GNX1021 is the company’s first-in-class anti-bLeB/Y ADC, with IND filings in Taiwan and Japan targeted for 2026 and first-in-human studies planned thereafter. GlycoNex is also advancing GNX201-ADC, a next-generation glycan-targeted ADC using a protease-activated pro-antibody design developed with PrecisemAb, and GNX203, a bispecific ADC in lead optimization. Separately, SPD8, its denosumab biosimilar developed with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and partners, completed Phase I in Japan and entered Phase III in late 2024.





Key Personnel

Dr. Tong-Hsuan Chang is founder and chairman. Mei-Chun Yang, Ph.D., serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. Other named executives on the company’s English-language corporate page include Roger Lu as Vice President of AD, Liang-Yrin Liu as Vice President of RD, and Ti-Fen Wu as Chief Financial Officer, alongside departmental leaders in clinical development, manufacturing, quality, process development, and business development.





Strategic Partnerships

Partnerships are central to GlycoNex’s operating model. Historically, the company traces its scientific roots to collaboration with the Biomembrane Institute and Dr. Sen-itiroh Hakomori. In current development, it works with PrecisemAb on pro-antibody masking technology for next-generation glycan-targeted programs, with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical on the SPD8 denosumab biosimilar, and with Cultivecs on process development. It also signed a manufacturing agreement with Sterling Pharma Solutions in 2024 to support clinical-trial production of GNX102-derived ADC material, and announced an SPD8 licensing agreement in late 2024 for development and commercialization in specified markets.





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