Gracell Biotechnologies

The Sino-American firm has developed innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR-T technology module.
Gracell is also developing a clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.
