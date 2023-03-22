Gracell Biotechnologies

A global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer

The Sino-American firm has developed innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR-T technology module.

Gracell is also developing a clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.