A global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer

The Sino-American firm has developed innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR-T technology module.

Gracell is also developing a clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors.

Latest Gracell Biotechnologies News

China's Gracell leaps on news of an up to $1.2 billion M&A deal
26 December 2023
Gracell Biotechnologies raises $85 million for immune cell gene therapies
27 February 2019
BRIEF—CAR-T company Gracell raises $100 million plus
9 August 2023
BRIEF—Gracell closes cell therapy deal with Seagen
18 March 2023
