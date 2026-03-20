Green Elephant Biotech is a bioprocessing and labware company developing technologies for adherent cell culture and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
The company’s strategy centers on addressing two structural constraints in modern biotech: manufacturing scalability and sustainability. Its products are designed to increase cell culture capacity while reducing space, labor and material usage in production environments.
A core element of the model is replacing conventional petroleum-based single-use plastics with plant-based materials, aligning biomanufacturing workflows with sustainability requirements without compromising performance.
Green Elephant operates as a biotools and infrastructure provider rather than a therapeutic developer, positioning itself within the enabling layer of the cell therapy and biopharmaceutical ecosystem.
The company serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers globally, with growing international distribution of its labware products.
The company was established to address inefficiencies and environmental impact in laboratory and manufacturing workflows, particularly in cell culture systems.
Its founding team includes scientists and engineers with backgrounds in bioprocess engineering and pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Since inception, Green Elephant has raised early-stage funding and developed a portfolio of patented technologies in cell culture systems and sustainable labware.
Green Elephant Biotech is not organized around therapeutic areas.
Its technologies support:
The company’s focus is enabling production capacity and efficiency rather than developing therapeutics.
The company’s platform combines bioprocess engineering with sustainable materials.
Key components include:
This approach is designed to reduce the environmental footprint of biomanufacturing while improving operational efficiency.
CellScrew®
PLA-based labware
Adherent cell culture systems
The company’s portfolio is product-driven, with ongoing development of next-generation manufacturing systems.
The team includes scientists, engineers and business professionals focused on bioprocessing and sustainable materials development.
Green Elephant operates with a collaboration-driven commercialization model.
Key elements include:
These relationships support both market expansion and product validation.
The central strategic issue is whether sustainable bioprocessing solutions can be adopted at scale without compromising performance or cost. The company must demonstrate that plant-based materials and novel culture systems can meet the stringent requirements of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
Adherent cell culture is widely used in cell and gene therapy manufacturing but is difficult to scale efficiently. Improving these systems is critical to expanding production capacity and reducing costs.
The company combines process innovation with sustainability. Its systems are designed not only to improve efficiency but also to reduce reliance on single-use plastics through plant-based materials.
CellScrew is the company’s flagship product and represents its core value proposition. It addresses manufacturing bottlenecks by increasing culture surface area while reducing footprint and labor requirements.
The company supports:
Green Elephant focuses on product development, distribution partnerships and gradual expansion into GMP-compliant manufacturing environments.
Key issues include:
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