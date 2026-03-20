A Germany-based biotechnology tools company developing sustainable cell culture systems and laboratory consumables. Green Elephant Biotech focuses on improving the scalability and environmental footprint of biomanufacturing, particularly for cell and gene therapies.

Company Overview

Green Elephant Biotech is a bioprocessing and labware company developing technologies for adherent cell culture and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The company’s strategy centers on addressing two structural constraints in modern biotech: manufacturing scalability and sustainability. Its products are designed to increase cell culture capacity while reducing space, labor and material usage in production environments.

A core element of the model is replacing conventional petroleum-based single-use plastics with plant-based materials, aligning biomanufacturing workflows with sustainability requirements without compromising performance.

Green Elephant operates as a biotools and infrastructure provider rather than a therapeutic developer, positioning itself within the enabling layer of the cell therapy and biopharmaceutical ecosystem.





Headquarters and Global Presence

headquartered in Giessen, Germany

additional operations in Berlin supporting commercial and business activities

The company serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers globally, with growing international distribution of its labware products.





Founding and History

founded in 2021 as a spin-out from the University of Applied Sciences in Giessen

The company was established to address inefficiencies and environmental impact in laboratory and manufacturing workflows, particularly in cell culture systems.

Its founding team includes scientists and engineers with backgrounds in bioprocess engineering and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Since inception, Green Elephant has raised early-stage funding and developed a portfolio of patented technologies in cell culture systems and sustainable labware.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Green Elephant Biotech is not organized around therapeutic areas.

Its technologies support:

cell and gene therapy manufacturing

biopharmaceutical production

academic and industrial cell culture research

The company’s focus is enabling production capacity and efficiency rather than developing therapeutics.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform combines bioprocess engineering with sustainable materials.

Key components include:

adherent cell culture systems designed for scalable manufacturing

plant-based polylactic acid (PLA) labware replacing fossil-based plastics

automated and space-efficient cultivation systems

single-use consumables optimized for GMP and clinical manufacturing

This approach is designed to reduce the environmental footprint of biomanufacturing while improving operational efficiency.





Key Products and Programs

CellScrew®

Modality: adherent cell culture vessel

Application: scalable cell expansion for research and manufacturing

Function: increases growth surface area while reducing space and labor requirements

PLA-based labware

Modality: plant-based consumables (e.g., microplates)

Application: laboratory research and testing

Function: replaces conventional plastic with biodegradable materials

Adherent cell culture systems

Modality: integrated bioprocessing solutions

Application: translation from R&D to clinical manufacturing

Status: commercial and development-stage products

The company’s portfolio is product-driven, with ongoing development of next-generation manufacturing systems.





Key Personnel

Joel Eichmann, Co-Founder

The team includes scientists, engineers and business professionals focused on bioprocessing and sustainable materials development.





Strategic Partnerships

Green Elephant operates with a collaboration-driven commercialization model.

Key elements include:

partnerships with distributors such as Labscoop to expand into U.S. markets

collaborations with industrial and academic partners for product development

venture and institutional investors supporting early growth

These relationships support both market expansion and product validation.





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