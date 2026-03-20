Friday 20 March 2026

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Green Elephant Biotech

A Germany-based biotechnology tools company developing sustainable cell culture systems and laboratory consumables. Green Elephant Biotech focuses on improving the scalability and environmental footprint of biomanufacturing, particularly for cell and gene therapies.

Company Overview

Green Elephant Biotech is a bioprocessing and labware company developing technologies for adherent cell culture and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The company’s strategy centers on addressing two structural constraints in modern biotech: manufacturing scalability and sustainability. Its products are designed to increase cell culture capacity while reducing space, labor and material usage in production environments.

A core element of the model is replacing conventional petroleum-based single-use plastics with plant-based materials, aligning biomanufacturing workflows with sustainability requirements without compromising performance.

Green Elephant operates as a biotools and infrastructure provider rather than a therapeutic developer, positioning itself within the enabling layer of the cell therapy and biopharmaceutical ecosystem.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in Giessen, Germany
  • additional operations in Berlin supporting commercial and business activities

The company serves biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers globally, with growing international distribution of its labware products.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2021 as a spin-out from the University of Applied Sciences in Giessen

The company was established to address inefficiencies and environmental impact in laboratory and manufacturing workflows, particularly in cell culture systems.

Its founding team includes scientists and engineers with backgrounds in bioprocess engineering and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Since inception, Green Elephant has raised early-stage funding and developed a portfolio of patented technologies in cell culture systems and sustainable labware.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Green Elephant Biotech is not organized around therapeutic areas.

Its technologies support:

  • cell and gene therapy manufacturing
  • biopharmaceutical production
  • academic and industrial cell culture research

The company’s focus is enabling production capacity and efficiency rather than developing therapeutics.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform combines bioprocess engineering with sustainable materials.

Key components include:

  • adherent cell culture systems designed for scalable manufacturing
  • plant-based polylactic acid (PLA) labware replacing fossil-based plastics
  • automated and space-efficient cultivation systems
  • single-use consumables optimized for GMP and clinical manufacturing

This approach is designed to reduce the environmental footprint of biomanufacturing while improving operational efficiency.


Key Products and Programs

CellScrew®

  • Modality: adherent cell culture vessel
  • Application: scalable cell expansion for research and manufacturing
  • Function: increases growth surface area while reducing space and labor requirements

PLA-based labware

  • Modality: plant-based consumables (e.g., microplates)
  • Application: laboratory research and testing
  • Function: replaces conventional plastic with biodegradable materials

Adherent cell culture systems

  • Modality: integrated bioprocessing solutions
  • Application: translation from R&D to clinical manufacturing
  • Status: commercial and development-stage products

The company’s portfolio is product-driven, with ongoing development of next-generation manufacturing systems.


Key Personnel

  • Joel Eichmann, Co-Founder

The team includes scientists, engineers and business professionals focused on bioprocessing and sustainable materials development.


Strategic Partnerships

Green Elephant operates with a collaboration-driven commercialization model.

Key elements include:

  • partnerships with distributors such as Labscoop to expand into U.S. markets
  • collaborations with industrial and academic partners for product development
  • venture and institutional investors supporting early growth

These relationships support both market expansion and product validation.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether sustainable bioprocessing solutions can be adopted at scale without compromising performance or cost. The company must demonstrate that plant-based materials and novel culture systems can meet the stringent requirements of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Adherent cell culture is widely used in cell and gene therapy manufacturing but is difficult to scale efficiently. Improving these systems is critical to expanding production capacity and reducing costs.

The company combines process innovation with sustainability. Its systems are designed not only to improve efficiency but also to reduce reliance on single-use plastics through plant-based materials.

CellScrew is the company’s flagship product and represents its core value proposition. It addresses manufacturing bottlenecks by increasing culture surface area while reducing footprint and labor requirements.

The company supports:

  • biopharmaceutical manufacturing
  • cell and gene therapy production
  • academic and industrial research

Green Elephant focuses on product development, distribution partnerships and gradual expansion into GMP-compliant manufacturing environments.

Key issues include:

  • adoption of sustainable labware in regulated manufacturing settings
  • scalability of adherent cell culture systems
  • competition from established bioprocessing equipment providers
  • ability to expand globally while maintaining cost competitiveness
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