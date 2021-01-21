Sunday 24 November 2024

Gritstone Oncology

A US company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease.

Gritstone’s approach seeks to generate a therapeutic immune response by leveraging insights into the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diseased cells by targeting select antigens.

In January 2021, Gritstone and Genevant Sciences announced a license agreement for COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal provides non-exclusive access to Genevant’s leading LNP technology for use in Gritstone’s self-amplifying RNA COVID-19 vaccine program.

