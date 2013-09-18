A privately-owned German pharmaceutical company and global leader in pain management, Grünenthal develops and commercializes innovative treatments across the full value chain from research through to patient access.

Company Overview

A privately-owned German pharmaceutical company and global leader in pain management, Grünenthal develops and commercializes innovative treatments across the full value chain from research through to patient access. Founded in 1946 and continuously family-owned, the company operates as a fully integrated pharmaceutical group, encompassing drug discovery, clinical development, and commercial operations. Grünenthal markets both innovative pipeline assets and a portfolio of established medicines across more than 30 countries. The company has pursued sustained double-digit revenue growth alongside record profitability in recent years, underpinned by strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansion.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, with commercial operations spanning Europe, Latin America, and expanding US and Asia-Pacific presences. The company has invested significantly in Latin American production sites and bolstered its North American footprint through the 2024 acquisition of US-based Valinor Pharma.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 1946 by Hermann Wirtz Sr. as Chemie Grünenthal GmbH in Stolberg, Rhineland, before relocating its headquarters to Aachen. It has remained in continuous family ownership across eight decades, navigating significant reputational and legal challenges tied to thalidomide in the 1950s and 1960s. More recent decades have seen the company reinvent itself as a credible science-based pain specialist, with a pipeline built around novel non-opioid mechanisms. Key strategic moves include the acquisition of Nebido from Bayer, the establishment and subsequent full buyout of a joint venture with Kyowa Kirin, and the purchase of Cialis rights in Latin America from Eli Lilly in June 2025.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Pain management is the defining therapeutic focus, spanning neuropathic pain, osteoarthritis pain, and musculoskeletal conditions. Grünenthal's rationale centers on addressing significant unmet need with non-opioid mechanisms at a time when regulators and payers are under pressure to reduce opioid dependency. The pipeline targets both peripheral and central pain pathways, supplemented by commercial products addressing related endocrine conditions such as male hypogonadism. This breadth — from acute and chronic pain to hormone-related diseases — gives the portfolio resilience and multiple revenue levers.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Grünenthal's research programs span small molecules, topical formulations, and neurotoxin-based interventions. Its glucocorticoid receptor modulator (GRM) platform is represented by Tegacorat, designed to separate anti-inflammatory efficacy from the side-effect profile of classical corticosteroids. Resiniferatoxin (RTX) represents a distinct modality — an ultra-potent TRPV1 agonist that selectively ablates pain-signaling neurons when administered intra-articularly, offering a potentially disease-modifying approach to osteoarthritis pain. Qutenza, the company's marketed capsaicin patch, operates on a related TRPV1 desensitization mechanism and provides a commercial proof-of-concept for the target class.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Tegacorat is Grünenthal's most advanced novel pipeline compound, a selective glucocorticoid receptor modulator being developed for inflammatory pain conditions. A Phase I clinical trial enrolled 88 healthy participants to characterize its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile, with results confirming the compound's suitability for further development.

Resiniferatoxin (RTX) is an investigational TRPV1 agonist in development for pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. Grünenthal has licensed exclusive Japanese commercialization rights to Shionogi, a deal that validates the asset's clinical and commercial potential. RTX's intra-articular administration is designed to deliver durable, localized pain relief by desensitizing peripheral nociceptors, differentiating it from systemic analgesics.

Qutenza (capsaicin 8% patch), while already commercially marketed, continues to expand geographically via out-licensing deals — including agreements covering South Korea with BCWorld Pharm and Australia with Clinect in early 2026 — reflecting Grünenthal's strategy of extracting maximum value from its non-opioid topical platform across underserved markets.





Recent Developments

Grünenthal reported record-high profitability in its 2025 full-year financial results, published in March 2026, continuing a multi-year run of double-digit revenue growth. In early 2026, the company took full ownership of Grünenthal Meds by acquiring Kyowa Kirin's 49% stake in the joint venture established in mid-2024. Out-licensing deals for Qutenza in South Korea and Australia were also completed in February and March 2026 respectively. Prof Dr Uli Brödl, formerly of Boehringer Ingelheim, joined as Chief Scientific Officer in February 2025, signaling intent to accelerate the innovation pipeline.





Key Personnel

Gabriel Baertschi serves as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company through a period of significant geographic and portfolio expansion. Prof Dr Uli Brödl joined as Chief Scientific Officer and Corporate Executive Board member in February 2025, bringing deep drug discovery expertise from his tenure at Boehringer Ingelheim. Jan Adams serves as Chief Commercial Officer following his appointment in late 2024, taking responsibility for Grünenthal's growing global commercial operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Grünenthal's partnership strategy spans in-licensing, out-licensing, and joint ventures. The Kyowa Kirin joint venture, established in June 2024 and fully absorbed by March 2026, consolidated an established medicines portfolio with strong European reach. The RTX licensing deal with Shionogi grants Japan rights for osteoarthritis knee pain, while a series of Qutenza out-licensing agreements — covering South Korea, Australia, and Canada (Nebido with Apotex) — reflect a deliberate strategy of monetizing non-core geographies while retaining core market control.





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