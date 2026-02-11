Gyala Therapeutics is based in Barcelona, Spain, and operates as a spin-out linked to Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and IDIBAPS. Clinical development is currently centered in Spain, with the lead trial authorized by the Spanish medicines regulator.
Gyala was formed as a Hospital Clínic–IDIBAPS spin-off and initially financed via seed funding led by Invivo. The company has since progressed its lead CD84 CAR-T concept from preclinical validation into a regulator-authorized clinical study.
Gyala focuses on hematologic cancers, with an emphasis on acute leukemias. The lead clinical program targets relapsed or refractory settings where standard therapies have limited durability and where CAR-T options have historically been concentrated in B-cell malignancies.
Gyala’s platform focus is autologous CAR-T cell therapy. The company positions CD84 as a tumor-associated surface target relevant to multiple hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, areas where the CAR-T field has had fewer approved products compared with CD19-driven programs.
Management team roles disclosed publicly include:
The board and advisory structure includes venture and institutional representation alongside clinical/scientific leadership linked to the Hospital Clínic–IDIBAPS ecosystem.
Gyala’s core institutional base is the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and IDIBAPS network, which has prior experience developing academic-origin CAR-T programs, including ARI-0001 (CD19) and ARI-0002 (BCMA). The company also references collaboration with a broader network of Spanish and international service providers to support development and manufacturing execution.
Gyala develops autologous CAR-T therapies engineered to recognize tumor-associated targets on hematologic cancer cells. The company’s approach centers on expanding CAR-T applicability beyond the most established CD19 and BCMA settings.
Gyala is focused on hematological malignancies, with its lead clinical effort in acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, in relapsed or refractory disease.
GYA01 is the lead disclosed program. It is a CD84-targeting CAR-T therapy now in Phase I/IIa clinical evaluation in acute leukemias.
Recent disclosed milestones, in reverse chronological order:
GYA01 is designed to direct CAR-T cells against CD84, a surface protein Gyala describes as relevant across several hematologic malignancies. The company has positioned the program around acute leukemia settings where current CAR-T availability is limited.
The most immediate regulatory milestone is clinical execution under the AEMPS-authorized Phase I/IIa study, including site activation, enrollment progress, and initial safety reporting. Subsequent milestones are expected to be driven by dose-escalation outcomes and any expansion-cohort activity, if supported by the data.
Gyala is led by a management team covering executive leadership, clinical development and finance, and is linked to the Hospital Clínic–IDIBAPS environment, which has prior experience taking CAR-T concepts through development in Spain. The company’s board includes venture and institutional representation alongside stakeholders from its founding ecosystem.
