A clinical-stage cell therapy company developing CAR-T programs for hematological malignancies where approved CAR-T options remain limited. The company’s lead asset, GYA01, targets CD84 and is being advanced into early clinical testing in acute leukemias.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Gyala Therapeutics is based in Barcelona, Spain, and operates as a spin-out linked to Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and IDIBAPS. Clinical development is currently centered in Spain, with the lead trial authorized by the Spanish medicines regulator.

Founding and History

Gyala was formed as a Hospital Clínic–IDIBAPS spin-off and initially financed via seed funding led by Invivo. The company has since progressed its lead CD84 CAR-T concept from preclinical validation into a regulator-authorized clinical study.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Gyala focuses on hematologic cancers, with an emphasis on acute leukemias. The lead clinical program targets relapsed or refractory settings where standard therapies have limited durability and where CAR-T options have historically been concentrated in B-cell malignancies.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Gyala’s platform focus is autologous CAR-T cell therapy. The company positions CD84 as a tumor-associated surface target relevant to multiple hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia and T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, areas where the CAR-T field has had fewer approved products compared with CD19-driven programs.

Key Personnel

Management team roles disclosed publicly include:

Claudio Santos, Chief Executive Officer

Nela Klein, Chief Medical Officer

Jordi Petit, Chief Financial Officer

The board and advisory structure includes venture and institutional representation alongside clinical/scientific leadership linked to the Hospital Clínic–IDIBAPS ecosystem.

Strategic Partnerships

Gyala’s core institutional base is the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and IDIBAPS network, which has prior experience developing academic-origin CAR-T programs, including ARI-0001 (CD19) and ARI-0002 (BCMA). The company also references collaboration with a broader network of Spanish and international service providers to support development and manufacturing execution.





