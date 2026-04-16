A pharmaceutical company, based in China, developing small molecule-based therapeutics for oncology and cns diseases with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

Haisco Pharmaceutical is a pharmaceutical company, based in China, developing Small molecule-based therapeutics for oncology and cns diseases. The company has active programmes in clinical development, evaluating safety and efficacy in human trials. Clinical-stage companies represent a critical inflection point where scientific promise is tested against real-world patient outcomes. Founded in 2000, the company has progressed rapidly through its early development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Haisco Pharmaceutical is headquartered in China. China's pharmaceutical sector has undergone rapid expansion, supported by regulatory reforms and significant investment in domestic drug development.





Founding and History

Haisco Pharmaceutical was founded in 2000. Since its establishment, the company has built capabilities in oncology and advanced its therapeutic programmes. Haisco Pharmaceutical has received industry recognition for its work.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Haisco Pharmaceutical's therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology, cns diseases, and cardiovascular, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Haisco Pharmaceutical's therapeutic approach is built on Small molecule technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Haisco Pharmaceutical is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic programmes across its focus areas. The company has programmes in clinical development, with ongoing trials evaluating safety and efficacy. Clinical data readouts will be instrumental in defining the value proposition and attracting further investment. Pipeline progress and clinical data readouts represent the primary near-term catalysts for Haisco Pharmaceutical, with the potential to drive significant value creation or redefinition of the investment thesis.





Key Personnel

Haisco Pharmaceutical is led by Fan Xiulian, who serves as Chief Executive Officer. The management team brings relevant experience in drug development and pharmaceutical operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Haisco Pharmaceutical has established strategic partnerships with AbbVie, reflecting the company's collaborative approach to development. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of Haisco Pharmaceutical's technology and pipeline value. The company has received industry recognition for its work.





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