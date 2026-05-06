Halozyme Pharmaceuticals

A San Diego-based biotechnology company best known for its proprietary ENHANZE drug delivery technology, which enables subcutaneous administration of biologics that would otherwise require intravenous infusion.

Company Overview

A San Diego-based biotechnology company best known for its proprietary ENHANZE drug delivery technology, which enables subcutaneous administration of biologics that would otherwise require intravenous infusion. Halozyme occupies a unique position in the biotech landscape as both a technology licensor and an emerging clinical-stage drug developer. Its ENHANZE platform has become one of the most widely adopted drug delivery technologies in the biopharmaceutical industry, generating a royalty-driven revenue model that underpins its own pipeline ambitions.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, California, with commercial and business development operations supporting partnerships across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company maintains a lean operational footprint, relying on its licensing partners for global manufacturing and commercialization.





Founding and History

Halozyme was founded in 1998 and initially focused on recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme technology derived from PH20, a naturally occurring enzyme. The company went public on the NASDAQ and spent its early years developing the scientific rationale for ENHANZE before pivoting toward a partnership-driven licensing model. Key inflection points include its landmark collaboration with Roche/Genentech, which validated ENHANZE at commercial scale and anchored the company's royalty revenue base.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Halozyme's ENHANZE platform spans multiple therapy areas, with oncology and immunology representing the largest clusters of partnered programs. Subcutaneous reformulations of monoclonal antibodies and other biologics address a genuine unmet need in reducing patient burden and infusion-center congestion. The company's own proprietary pipeline, still early-stage, is focused on oncology, where combination immunotherapy strategies represent the next frontier.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The ENHANZE platform centers on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that temporarily degrades hyaluronan in the subcutaneous space, enabling the rapid dispersion and absorption of co-administered biologics. This mechanism allows drugs previously limited to slow intravenous infusion to be delivered subcutaneously in minutes, improving convenience without compromising pharmacokinetics. The platform is modality-agnostic and has been applied to monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and small molecules across partner pipelines.





Key Pipeline and Programs

On the partnered side, ENHANZE-enabled products already on market include Roche's Herceptin SC, Phesgo, and Tecentriq SC, as well as Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex SC (daratumumab), which has become one of the world's best-selling oncology drugs and a major royalty driver for Halozyme. AbbVie's subcutaneous Imbruvica and Argenx's subcutaneous efgartigimod (Vyvgart Hytrulo) further demonstrate the platform's breadth across hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. On the proprietary front, Halozyme has been advancing volrustomig, an anti-PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody in partnership with AstraZeneca, into early-phase oncology studies targeting solid tumors. The company has also disclosed interest in LASP-1 as a target in its oncology discovery efforts, though this program remains preclinical.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Halozyme appointed a Johnson & Johnson veteran as its new Chief Financial Officer, signaling a drive toward greater financial discipline and potential acceleration of business development activity. Royalty revenues from Darzalex SC have continued to grow ahead of consensus expectations, reinforcing the company's guidance for sustained double-digit royalty growth. AstraZeneca's ongoing clinical development of volrustomig in combination regimens represents a near-term catalyst for the proprietary pipeline.





Key Personnel

Helen Torley serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive pharmaceutical commercialization experience from prior roles at Novartis and Sanofi. The newly appointed CFO, a J&J veteran as reported in May 2026, is expected to drive capital allocation strategy as royalty cash flows expand. The company's scientific leadership oversees both licensing deal diligence and internal pipeline progression in oncology immunotherapy.





Strategic Partnerships

Halozyme's partnership roster reads as a who's who of large-cap pharma: Roche/Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Argenx, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and AstraZeneca are among the licensees. Deal structures typically involve upfront licensing fees, milestones, and mid-single-digit royalties on net sales of approved products. The breadth and commercial maturity of these partnerships gives Halozyme a recurring, largely risk-adjusted revenue stream rare among clinical-stage biotechs.





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