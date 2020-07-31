Hansa Biopharma

A Swedish company leveraging its proprietary immunomodulatory enzyme technology platform to develop treatments for rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection and cancer.

The Lund-based company’s lead product candidate, imlifidase, is a unique antibody-cleaving enzyme that potentially may enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients with potential for further development in other solid organ transplantation and acute autoimmune indications.

Hansa’s research and development program is advancing new technology to develop novel IgG-cleaving enzymes with lower immunogenicity, suitable for repeat dosing in relapsing autoimmune diseases and oncology.