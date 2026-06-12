A Nashville-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical company that has built one of the broadest US eyecare portfolios — spanning FDA-approved branded drugs, compounded products, and an active pipeline — through a deliberate acquisition-led strategy targeting underleveraged ophthalmic assets.

Company Overview

A Nashville-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical company that has built one of the broadest US eyecare portfolios — spanning FDA-approved branded drugs, compounded products, and an active pipeline — through a deliberate acquisition-led strategy targeting underleveraged ophthalmic assets. Trading on Nasdaq as HROW, Harrow, Inc. reaffirmed 2025 full-year revenue guidance of $270-280 million in February 2026, a figure that underlines how quickly the commercial model has scaled. The company operates across two distinct channels: its ImprimisRx ophthalmic compounding business and a growing branded portfolio built largely through in-licensing and acquisition from larger pharma players exiting niche eye categories.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Harrow is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily within the US market. Its commercial infrastructure covers both compounded and FDA-approved ophthalmic products, distributed nationally through ImprimisRx and its branded sales force.





Founding and History

Founded in 2011, Harrow pivoted exclusively to ophthalmology in 2014 and reached a structural milestone in 2021 as the first US ophthalmic company to offer both compounded and FDA-approved products simultaneously. The company formally rebranded from Harrow Health, Inc. to Harrow, Inc. in 2023, signaling a sharpened identity around eyecare pharmaceuticals. A pivotal moment came in 2023 when Harrow acquired US commercial rights to five FDA-approved ophthalmic products from Novartis — a deal that produced a 15% single-day share price gain and meaningfully widened the branded portfolio.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Harrow's portfolio addresses a range of ocular conditions across allergy, dry eye, inflammation, anesthesia, and surgical visualization — segments where specialist attention from large pharma has historically been inconsistent. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis, targeted by Verkazia, is a rare and serious allergic eye disease where access has been a persistent barrier for pediatric patients. IHEEZO fills a specific procedural need as the only needle-free ocular anesthetic approved for cataract and retinal surgery in the US, a workflow-improvement argument that has driven payer coverage above 90%.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Harrow's model is less about novel mechanism discovery and more about acquiring, repositioning, and extending the commercial life of proven ophthalmic formulations. IHEEZO (chloroprocaine hydrochloride gel 3%) delivers topical anesthesia without injection, addressing both patient comfort and procedural efficiency — and carries patent protection to 2037, providing a durable commercial runway. Through its relationship with Melt Pharmaceuticals, Harrow is also moving into sublingual sedation for in-office ophthalmic procedures, a modality that could further reduce the need for intravenous anesthesia in outpatient settings.





Key Pipeline and Programs

TRIESENCE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension 40 mg/mL) is the most advanced pipeline asset. Harrow received FDA IND clearance for a Phase III trial investigating TRIESENCE for ocular inflammation and pain following cataract surgery; study initiation was expected in Q1 2026, with enrollment from Q2 2026. This is a significant expansion beyond TRIESENCE's current approved uses in uveitis and vitrectomy visualization.

IHEEZO is the subject of a Harrow-sponsored Phase II study with a readout expected by end of 2026. The trial is expected to generate data supporting label expansion or new procedural indications for the chloroprocaine gel, building on an existing commercial base with strong payer access.

Via Melt Pharmaceuticals, Harrow is advancing MELT-300 and MELT-210 — sublingual sedation agents — toward NDA submission. The G-Melt NDA submission is targeted for early 2027. These assets address pre-procedural anxiolysis for ophthalmic office procedures, a gap in the current standard of care that could open a new product category for Harrow's commercial team.





Recent Developments

The most market-moving recent event was the June 10, 2026 re-launch of Verkazia (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.1%) for vernal keratoconjunctivitis, which sent Harrow shares up 9% to $36.47 on the day — a reaction that reflects investor appetite for any expansion of the rare-disease portion of the portfolio. In July 2025, Samsung Bioepis entered a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Harrow covering Samsung Bioepis' ophthalmology biosimilar portfolio in the US, a deal that could add meaningful long-term revenue if ophthalmic biosimilars gain traction against branded anti-VEGF agents. TRIESENCE had previously been relaunched in late 2024 following supply-chain disruptions, returning a key surgical visualization product to full availability.





Key Personnel

Mark L. Baum serves as Chief Executive Officer, having led Harrow since its founding and architected the pivot to an exclusively ophthalmic focus. Andrew R. Boll serves as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the financial strategy behind Harrow's acquisition-driven growth. The company's leadership team has been central to executing deal-making with counterparties including Novartis and Samsung Bioepis.





Strategic Partnerships

The Samsung Bioepis partnership, announced July 2025, gives Harrow US commercialization rights to Samsung's ophthalmology biosimilar portfolio — positioning the company ahead of anticipated biosimilar competition in the ophthalmic biologics space. Harrow's 2023 acquisition of five FDA-approved products from Novartis — including Verkazia and VEVYE — remains the single largest portfolio-shaping transaction in the company's history. The Melt Pharmaceuticals relationship adds a pipeline dimension focused on in-office procedural sedation, with NDA submissions targeted from early 2027.





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