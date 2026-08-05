Heidelberg Pharma is a German clinical-stage biotech developing antibody-drug conjugates that carry amanitin as their payload. It calls the technology ATAC, short for Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates.
The company says it is the first to take amanitin, the main toxin of the death cap mushroom, into development as an ADC payload. That claim sits behind both its own pipeline and its out-licensing model.
The shares trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker HPHA. Research runs through the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. Lead asset HDP-101 moved into the Phase IIa part of its first-in-human study in 2026.
Heidelberg Pharma is headquartered in Ladenburg, Germany, which is also the base of its research subsidiary, Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
It has no approved product and therefore no commercial operations of its own. Its technology reaches other markets through partners: Huadong Medicine is running a bridging study of HDP-101 in China, and Takeda is running a trial of a licensed ATAC in solid tumors.
The business began as Wilex Biotechnology GmbH, founded in Munich in 1997 by physicians and cancer researchers from the Technical University of Munich. It became Wilex AG in 2000.
After acquiring Heidelberg Pharma GmbH and refocusing on antibody-drug conjugates, Wilex AG completed a change of name to Heidelberg Pharma AG in October 2017 and moved its registered office from Munich to Ladenburg.
An earlier asset still matters to the balance sheet. Girentuximab, a CAIX-targeting antibody the company took through a completed Phase III trial, was licensed to Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals in 2017 and produced a royalty stream Heidelberg Pharma has since partly monetized.
Heidelberg Pharma works only in oncology. The ATAC platform is aimed at both blood cancers and solid tumors.
The lead program is in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, in patients who have already been through multiple prior lines of treatment.
The wider pipeline covers non-Hodgkin lymphoma with HDP-102 and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with HDP-103. Licensed ATAC technology is also in clinical development in solid tumors under Takeda.
ATAC conjugates amanitin, a toxin found in the death cap mushroom Amanita phalloides, to tumor-targeting antibodies. Amanitin inhibits RNA polymerase II, which blocks transcription and results in apoptosis.
Heidelberg Pharma describes that as a mode of action distinct from every other chemotherapy payload used to date. Those act either as spindle poisons, meaning tubulin inhibitors, or by binding DNA.
Because the mechanism does not depend on cell division, the company is investigating whether ATACs can reach dormant tumor cells and retain activity where resistance has built up.
Those propositions are still being tested. No ATAC has been approved by any regulator, and neither efficacy nor safety has been established for any of the candidates below.
HDP-101, generic name pamlectabart tismanitin, is the lead candidate: an amanitin-based ADC targeting BCMA in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It holds US FDA orphan drug designation and Fast Track designation.
HDP-101-01 is a first-in-human, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter Phase I/IIa trial. The Phase I dose-escalation part completed in early April 2026, and the recommended Phase II dose was confirmed in the eighth cohort at 140 micrograms per kilogram.
The Phase IIa part had 16 patients enrolled at the time of the half-year report on 15 July 2026. A separate bridging study is running in China under partner Huadong Medicine.
HDP-102 targets CD37 in non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The program was paused after three patients were treated in the initial cohort at 40 micrograms per kilogram, as part of the cost reductions announced in September 2025.
HDP-103 targets PSMA in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Heidelberg Pharma is preparing the documentation for a clinical trial application and has flagged the program for possible out-licensing.
A fourth ATAC, licensed to Takeda, entered a Phase I/II trial in patients with solid tumors in January 2026. That took the number of ATAC candidates in clinical development to three.
The first half of 2026 combined clinical progress with a hard reset on costs.
Phase I of the HDP-101-01 study completed in April 2026 and Phase IIa enrollment began. Huadong dosed the first patient in its Chinese bridging study on 18 March 2026, triggering a development milestone. Takeda triggered a further milestone announced on 29 January 2026.
On 9 March 2026 an amendment to the royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty brought in Soleus Capital. Soleus is paying USD 20 million, with a further USD 25 million due on FDA approval of TLX250-Px. The company says its cash reach now runs to mid-2027.
The cuts behind that runway were announced on 25 September 2025, after a USD 70 million payment under the HealthCare Royalty financing was postponed because its payment condition had not been met.
Heidelberg Pharma said it would reduce headcount by approximately 75% company-wide by mid-2026 and focus development on HDP-101. Staff numbers fell from 116 a year earlier to 66 at 28 February 2026.
For financial year 2025, ended 30 November 2025, the company reported revenue and other income of EUR 6.9 million and a net loss of EUR 42.3 million, with cash of EUR 15.0 million.
Dr Dongzhou Jeffery Liu is Chairman of the Executive Management Board and Chief Executive Officer. The Supervisory Board appointed him on 24 November 2025, the same day it revoked the appointment of Professor Andreas Pahl as CEO.
Liu had previously sat on the Supervisory Board. He was seconded to the Executive Management Board as a deputy member until 23 December 2025 and took the role permanently from 24 December 2025.
He has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, including positions at GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.
Pahl, who had been Chief Scientific Officer before becoming chief executive, was named chief executive of German biotech Simris Biologics GmbH in July 2026.
Huadong Medicine holds exclusive development and commercialization rights to HDP-101 and HDP-103 in the territory the parties define as Asia 1, which covers mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and much of Southeast Asia, and excludes Japan and India.
The February 2022 agreement carried a USD 20 million upfront payment, up to USD 449 million in milestones across the two licensed candidates, and tiered royalties from single-digit to low double-digit percentages. Huadong also took an option on HDP-102 and HDP-104 with a stated total deal value of up to USD 461 million.
Alongside the license, Huadong invested EUR 105 million, representing 35% of the shares outstanding after the transaction.
Takeda holds exclusive worldwide rights to use the ATAC technology with an antibody directed at one defined target. Its candidate is now in Phase I/II development in solid tumors.
HealthCare Royalty bought part of Heidelberg Pharma's royalty entitlement on Telix's Zircaix (TLX250-CDx), a deal worth up to USD 115 million. Soleus Capital joined that structure under the March 2026 amendment.
The appeal is mechanistic. Amanitin inhibits RNA polymerase II, shutting down transcription rather than interfering with cell division.
That sets it apart from the payload classes used in approved ADCs, which are tubulin inhibitors or DNA binders. Heidelberg Pharma is testing whether the difference translates into activity in tumors where those mechanisms have stopped working.
The commercial logic follows from the science: a payload class nobody else has in the clinic is what gives the platform its licensing value, as the Takeda and Huadong deals show.
Most cancer drugs, including the payloads carried by approved ADCs, work best against cells that are actively dividing. Dormant and slow-cycling tumor cells are much harder to reach.
Amanitin blocks RNA polymerase II irrespective of where a cell sits in the cycle, so transcription stops and apoptosis follows in resting cells too.
Heidelberg Pharma is investigating whether that translates into activity against drug-resistant populations. The proposition remains preclinical or under clinical investigation, and no ATAC has been approved.
HDP-101 enters a BCMA-targeted field that already includes an approved ADC, bispecific antibodies and CAR-T therapies. Its point of difference is the payload class rather than the target.
The FDA has granted HDP-101 both orphan drug and Fast Track designation, which signals recognition of unmet need in heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory myeloma.
Whether an amanitin payload performs after prior BCMA-directed therapy is the open question, and it is what the Phase IIa part of the study is set up to explore.
HDP-101, generic name pamlectabart tismanitin, completed Phase I dose escalation in early April 2026. The recommended Phase II dose was confirmed in the eighth cohort at 140 micrograms per kilogram.
The Phase IIa part had 16 patients enrolled at the half-year report on 15 July 2026. HDP-101-01 is a first-in-human, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter Phase I/IIa study in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
A parallel bridging study is running in China under Huadong Medicine. Early findings have been presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting; they come from a small early-phase cohort and do not establish efficacy or safety.
Beyond multiple myeloma, the ATAC pipeline covers non-Hodgkin lymphoma through HDP-102, which targets CD37, and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer through HDP-103, which targets PSMA.
Solid tumors are addressed through the Takeda-partnered candidate, which entered Phase I/II in January 2026.
HDP-102 was paused after initial dosing under the September 2025 cost reductions. HDP-103 is being prepared for a clinical trial application and positioned for out-licensing. The platform is target-agnostic, which is what allows the licensing model to extend to other tumor antigens.
The company states that its financing runway is secured to mid-2027. That rests on the March 2026 amendment to the HealthCare Royalty agreement, under which Soleus Capital is paying USD 20 million, with a further USD 25 million due on FDA approval of TLX250-Px.
The delayed USD 70 million payment under the HealthCare Royalty financing remains the larger variable. Heidelberg Pharma said in September 2025 that its payment condition had not been met.
The underlying royalty relates to Telix's Zircaix (TLX250-CDx). Telix received a Complete Response Letter for TLX250-Px on 27 August 2025 and was targeting a resubmission in the first half of 2026.
Cash stood at EUR 9.3 million at 28 February 2026, with equity of EUR -15.2 million, so the balance sheet leaves little slack.
The clearest near-term catalyst is data from the Phase IIa part of the HDP-101 study, which began enrolling in 2026 after the recommended Phase II dose was set.
The second is regulatory: FDA approval of TLX250-Px would release a further USD 25 million from Soleus Capital and bears on the delayed USD 70 million payment under the HealthCare Royalty financing.
A third is partner-driven. Takeda's Phase I/II candidate and Huadong's Chinese bridging study can both trigger further milestone payments without Heidelberg Pharma funding the work.
Against that, the risks are concentration and capital. After a roughly 75% headcount reduction, development rests almost entirely on one asset, cash was EUR 9.3 million at 28 February 2026, and equity was negative. HDP-102 is paused and HDP-103 depends on finding a licensee.
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