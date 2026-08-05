A German clinical-stage biotech developing amanitin-based antibody-drug conjugates on its proprietary ATAC platform, with lead asset HDP-101 in Phase IIa for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Company Overview





Heidelberg Pharma is a German clinical-stage biotech developing antibody-drug conjugates that carry amanitin as their payload. It calls the technology ATAC, short for Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates.





The company says it is the first to take amanitin, the main toxin of the death cap mushroom, into development as an ADC payload. That claim sits behind both its own pipeline and its out-licensing model.





The shares trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker HPHA. Research runs through the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH. Lead asset HDP-101 moved into the Phase IIa part of its first-in-human study in 2026.





Headquarters and Global Presence





Heidelberg Pharma is headquartered in Ladenburg, Germany, which is also the base of its research subsidiary, Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.





It has no approved product and therefore no commercial operations of its own. Its technology reaches other markets through partners: Huadong Medicine is running a bridging study of HDP-101 in China, and Takeda is running a trial of a licensed ATAC in solid tumors.





Founding and History





The business began as Wilex Biotechnology GmbH, founded in Munich in 1997 by physicians and cancer researchers from the Technical University of Munich. It became Wilex AG in 2000.





After acquiring Heidelberg Pharma GmbH and refocusing on antibody-drug conjugates, Wilex AG completed a change of name to Heidelberg Pharma AG in October 2017 and moved its registered office from Munich to Ladenburg.





An earlier asset still matters to the balance sheet. Girentuximab, a CAIX-targeting antibody the company took through a completed Phase III trial, was licensed to Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals in 2017 and produced a royalty stream Heidelberg Pharma has since partly monetized.





Therapy Areas and Focus





Heidelberg Pharma works only in oncology. The ATAC platform is aimed at both blood cancers and solid tumors.





The lead program is in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, in patients who have already been through multiple prior lines of treatment.





The wider pipeline covers non-Hodgkin lymphoma with HDP-102 and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with HDP-103. Licensed ATAC technology is also in clinical development in solid tumors under Takeda.





Technology Platforms and Modalities





ATAC conjugates amanitin, a toxin found in the death cap mushroom Amanita phalloides, to tumor-targeting antibodies. Amanitin inhibits RNA polymerase II, which blocks transcription and results in apoptosis.





Heidelberg Pharma describes that as a mode of action distinct from every other chemotherapy payload used to date. Those act either as spindle poisons, meaning tubulin inhibitors, or by binding DNA.





Because the mechanism does not depend on cell division, the company is investigating whether ATACs can reach dormant tumor cells and retain activity where resistance has built up.





Those propositions are still being tested. No ATAC has been approved by any regulator, and neither efficacy nor safety has been established for any of the candidates below.





Key Pipeline and Programs





HDP-101, generic name pamlectabart tismanitin, is the lead candidate: an amanitin-based ADC targeting BCMA in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It holds US FDA orphan drug designation and Fast Track designation.





HDP-101-01 is a first-in-human, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter Phase I/IIa trial. The Phase I dose-escalation part completed in early April 2026, and the recommended Phase II dose was confirmed in the eighth cohort at 140 micrograms per kilogram.





The Phase IIa part had 16 patients enrolled at the time of the half-year report on 15 July 2026. A separate bridging study is running in China under partner Huadong Medicine.





HDP-102 targets CD37 in non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The program was paused after three patients were treated in the initial cohort at 40 micrograms per kilogram, as part of the cost reductions announced in September 2025.





HDP-103 targets PSMA in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Heidelberg Pharma is preparing the documentation for a clinical trial application and has flagged the program for possible out-licensing.





A fourth ATAC, licensed to Takeda, entered a Phase I/II trial in patients with solid tumors in January 2026. That took the number of ATAC candidates in clinical development to three.





Recent Developments





The first half of 2026 combined clinical progress with a hard reset on costs.





Phase I of the HDP-101-01 study completed in April 2026 and Phase IIa enrollment began. Huadong dosed the first patient in its Chinese bridging study on 18 March 2026, triggering a development milestone. Takeda triggered a further milestone announced on 29 January 2026.





On 9 March 2026 an amendment to the royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty brought in Soleus Capital. Soleus is paying USD 20 million, with a further USD 25 million due on FDA approval of TLX250-Px. The company says its cash reach now runs to mid-2027.





The cuts behind that runway were announced on 25 September 2025, after a USD 70 million payment under the HealthCare Royalty financing was postponed because its payment condition had not been met.





Heidelberg Pharma said it would reduce headcount by approximately 75% company-wide by mid-2026 and focus development on HDP-101. Staff numbers fell from 116 a year earlier to 66 at 28 February 2026.





For financial year 2025, ended 30 November 2025, the company reported revenue and other income of EUR 6.9 million and a net loss of EUR 42.3 million, with cash of EUR 15.0 million.





Key Personnel





Dr Dongzhou Jeffery Liu is Chairman of the Executive Management Board and Chief Executive Officer. The Supervisory Board appointed him on 24 November 2025, the same day it revoked the appointment of Professor Andreas Pahl as CEO.





Liu had previously sat on the Supervisory Board. He was seconded to the Executive Management Board as a deputy member until 23 December 2025 and took the role permanently from 24 December 2025.





He has more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, including positions at GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.





Pahl, who had been Chief Scientific Officer before becoming chief executive, was named chief executive of German biotech Simris Biologics GmbH in July 2026.





Strategic Partnerships





Huadong Medicine holds exclusive development and commercialization rights to HDP-101 and HDP-103 in the territory the parties define as Asia 1, which covers mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and much of Southeast Asia, and excludes Japan and India.





The February 2022 agreement carried a USD 20 million upfront payment, up to USD 449 million in milestones across the two licensed candidates, and tiered royalties from single-digit to low double-digit percentages. Huadong also took an option on HDP-102 and HDP-104 with a stated total deal value of up to USD 461 million.





Alongside the license, Huadong invested EUR 105 million, representing 35% of the shares outstanding after the transaction.





Takeda holds exclusive worldwide rights to use the ATAC technology with an antibody directed at one defined target. Its candidate is now in Phase I/II development in solid tumors.





HealthCare Royalty bought part of Heidelberg Pharma's royalty entitlement on Telix's Zircaix (TLX250-CDx), a deal worth up to USD 115 million. Soleus Capital joined that structure under the March 2026 amendment.