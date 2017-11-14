Sunday 24 November 2024

Helperby Therapeutics

Helperby Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing the next generation of lifesaving antibiotics.

The company, which was spun out of St George‘s, University of London in 2002, claims its unique antibiotic technology outsmarts highly resistant bacteria by combining new resistance breakers with old antibiotics to create a whole new generation of therapies.

Helperby is one of only six companies in the world that has new antibiotics in clinical development which are potentially effective against all three of the World Health Organization's critical priority pathogens.

Latest Helperby Therapeutics News

New ARB technology rejuvenates existing antibiotics to outsmart antibiotic resistance
13 November 2017
Helperby Therapeutics and Cadila make progress on first antibiotic resistance breaker
19 June 2014
UK's Helperby in deal with Cadila on ARB research and commercialization
14 November 2013
