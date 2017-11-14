Helperby Therapeutics

The company, which was spun out of St George‘s, University of London in 2002, claims its unique antibiotic technology outsmarts highly resistant bacteria by combining new resistance breakers with old antibiotics to create a whole new generation of therapies.
Helperby is one of only six companies in the world that has new antibiotics in clinical development which are potentially effective against all three of the World Health Organization's critical priority pathogens.
